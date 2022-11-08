Read full article on original website
Cardinals’ Kyler Murray, Rams’ Matthew Stafford inactive
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford are both inactive for Sunday’s NFC West clash.
Justin Jefferson sets another NFL record in Minnesota Vikings’ latest game
The Minnesota Vikings are on their way to losing just their second game of the season against the Buffalo Bills
Vikings CB Akayleb Evans Ruled Out With Concussion, Replaced By Andrew Booth Jr.
Evans made his first career start but got knocked out late in the first half.
Odell Beckham Jr. narrowing down list of teams: 5 likely landing spots mentioned
Free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is looking to sign with a contender here soone. The Pro Bowler suffered a
Chiefs' Jerick McKinnon: Gets Week 10 questionable tag
McKinnon is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars with shoulder, knee and hamstring injuries, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports. McKinnon had been listed on the Chiefs' injury report throughout the week, but because he turned in full practices Wednesday and Thursday, he didn't initially seem to be at any risk of missing Sunday's contest. After downgrading to limited participation Friday, however, McKinnon's status for Sunday now looks more uncertain. If McKinnon is unable to suit up against the Jaguars, Ronald Jones would likely dress as the Chiefs' third running back for the first time all season, though Isiah Pacheco and Clyde Edwards-Helaire may end up absorbing most of McKinnon's vacated snaps and touches in that scenario.
Falcons' Tyler Allgeier: Paces backfield in loss
Allgeier rushed eight times for 20 yards and netted minus-17 receiving yards while bringing in all three of his targets during the Falcons' 25-15 loss to the Panthers on Thursday night. The rookie led the Falcons backfield in carries on the night, but he was nowhere near as efficient as...
Cowboys' Donovan Wilson: No injury designation for Week 10
Wilson (tooth) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Packers, Patrik Walker of the Cowboys' official site reports. Wilson was limited during practice Wednesday and Thursday due to a tooth issue, but he was a full participant Friday and will be available for Sunday's game in Green Bay. He's tallied 58 tackles (43 solo), three sacks, an interception, two pass defenses and a forced fumble over the first eight games of the year.
Texans' Dameon Pierce: Another limited practice
Pierce (chest/shoulder) remained limited in practice Thursday. So far, there's been nothing to suggest that Pierce's availability for Sunday's game against the Giants is in any danger, but the Texans' top running back likely will have to practice fully Friday in order to avoid a Week 10 injury designation. Pierce is coming off a Week 9 effort in a loss to the Eagles in which he was on the field for 47 of a possible 60 snaps on offense, while carrying 27 times for 139 yards.
Lions' Kerby Joseph: Gets in full practice Friday
Joseph (concussion) was a full participant at practice Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Chicago, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports. Though he is not totally in the clear yet, that he practiced in full Friday is a good sign that Joseph should get clearance from team physicians to play in Week 10. If the rookie third-rounder can't play though, C.J. Moore could be in line to start alongside DeShon Elliott on Sunday.
Dolphins' Teddy Bridgewater: Questionable to play Sunday
Bridgewater (knee) was a limited participant during practice Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports. Bridgewater unexpectedly popped up on Miami's injury report Friday, though it's unclear when or how this knee issue first arose. The veteran...
Vikings' Dalvin Tomlinson: Sidelined again Week 10
Tomlinson (calf) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bills, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. Tomlinson will miss his second game in a row after being forced out with a calf injury during Minnesota's Week 8 win over Washington. Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell also said Friday that he hopes to have the 28-year-old defensive tackle ready to play again Week 11 against Dallas, per Tomasson. With Tomlinson out, expect James Lynch to see increased usage against Buffalo.
Broncos' P.J. Locke: Starting chance awaits
Locke is expected to start at safety in Sunday's game against the Titans, Benjamin Allbright of KOA 850 AM Denver reports. With Caden Sterns (hip) on injured reserve and Justin Simmons (knee) listed as questionable for the Week 10 contest but in line to sit out, Locke and Kareem Jackson are expected to form Denver's starting safety tandem. Locke hasn't played more than 22 percent of the Broncos' defensive snaps in any of his seven appearances this season, but he'll be in store for a big uptick in playing time Sunday.
Bills' Tremaine Edmunds: Questionable for Sunday
Edmunds (groin/heel) was a limited participant in practice Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports. Edmunds returned to practice after sitting out Wednesday and Thursday with separate groin and heel injuries. The starting middle linebacker has played...
Dolphins' Teddy Bridgewater: Not available for backup duties
Bridgewater (knee), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns, is expected to be inactive this week, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Bridgewater was a limited participant in Friday's practice after a chronic knee issue flared up on him, and while the injury isn't considered a serious one, the Dolphins are inclined to err on the side of caution with the veteran signal-caller by keeping him out this week. Rookie seventh-round pick Skylar Thompson will likely step in for Bridgewater as the backup to starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.
Brewers' Payton Henry: Traded to Milwaukee
Henry was traded from the Marlins to the Brewers in exchange for Reminton Batista on Thursday. Henry missed significant time in 2022 after undergoing thumb surgery, but he returned to action at the minor-league level in July and hit .254 with three homers, 14 runs and nine RBI over 23 games at Triple-A Jacksonville to close out the year and will now attempt to carve out a role with the Brewers, who traded him to Miami in 2021.
Braves' Jesse Chavez: Returns to Atlanta
Chavez re-signed with Atlanta on a minor-league deal Saturday, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports. Chavez pitched for three teams in 2022, one of which was Atlanta. All told, he threw 69.1 innings -- nearly exclusively out of the bullpen -- in the majors while maintaining a 3.76 ERA and 1.31 WHIP. While his deal is a minor-league contract, Chavez should have a decent opportunity to earn a spot in the bullpen during spring training.
Blue Jackets' Jakub Voracek: Goes on injured reserve
Voracek (upper body) has been placed on injured reserve. Voracek is out indefinitely after he was injured Nov. 4 against the Avalanche in Finland. Voracek had a goal and six points in 11 games before the injury.
Cubs' Anderson Espinoza: Sent to Triple-A
Espinoza cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Iowa on Thursday, Andy Martinez of Marquee Sports Network reports. Espinoza split time between Double-A, Triple-A and the majors in 2022, and he spent the final six weeks of the campaign with Iowa. The right-hander struggled across all three levels, with his 5.40 ERA over 18.1 big-league frames representing his best figure.
How to watch Steelers vs. Saints: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game
The Pittsburgh Steelers will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will take on the New Orleans Saints at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Acrisure Stadium after a week off. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two. The Steelers were expected to have...
NFL DFS: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks, stacks for Week 10, 2022 include Cooper Kupp
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen hit his right elbow on the helmet of a Jets defender last week and his status for Sunday is up in the air. If Allen can't go, veteran quarterback Case Keenum will run the offense, which could have a significant impact on your NFL DFS strategy. Allen and Stefon Diggs have been a dynamic pair for NFL DFS stacks all season, so Diggs' value could fall, even if Allen plays. Which NFL DFS lineups and NFL DFS strategy could differentiate your lineup? Before you make your NFL DFS picks for Week 10 on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.
