Eugene, OR

Oregon MBB recap: Ducks turn in underwhelming opening-season win over Florida AM

By Zachary Neel
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago

It certainly wasn’t pretty, and it left head coach Dana Altman wordlessly frustrated at times, sitting on the scorer’s table with his arms crossed in front of his chest, head down and shaking side to side.

Chalk this 80-45 win over Florida A&M up to early season jitters, or growing pains, or the fact that this Oregon Ducks’ team has been so riddled with injuries at times this offseason that they’ve struggled to field a full practice.

Whatever you want to blame, just hope that it’s something that can be fixed relatively quickly. While the Ducks have a couple of easy games coming up, they soon go to Portland for the PK85 tournament, where this type of play won’t stand.

Here’s everything you need to know about Monday’s season-opening win.

Finals Score: Oregon 80, Florida A&M 45

Keys to the Game

  • N'Faly Dante is going to be a problem for other teams who can't match up in the post. He finished the game with 16 points and 10 rebounds on 7-for-11 shooting and also had 4 steals on the night.
  • Kel'el Ware was active in his first collegiate start, particularly on the defensive end. He finished the night with 3 total blocks, while altering a number of other shots on the night. If Altman can figure out a lineup with Ware, Dante, and potentially Nate Bittle involved in the paint, it will be something to behold.
  • While Oregon came out with the win, it was definitely sloppy, to say the least. Oregon finished the game shooting 29-for-63 (46%) from the field and just 6 for 25 (24%) from beyond the three-point line. Fortunately, they were able to win the rebounding battle by a large margin and got 42 points in the paint over A&M. Still, it's clear that early-season rust is going to be a factor for the Ducks.

Players of the Game

  • N'Faly Dante: 16 PTS | 10 REB | 4 STL
  • Keeshawn Barthlemey: 13 PTS | 2 STL
  • Kel'el Ware: 8 PTS | 5 REB | 3 BLK

Important Stats to Know

  • The Ducks finished the game shooting just 24% from 3FG (6-for-25)
  • Oregon forced a total of 21 turnovers, scoring 21 points off TO.
  • The Ducks won the rebounding battle, 44-26.
  • Oregon was dominant in the paint, scoring 42 points to FAMU's 24.
  • Oregon's defense was active and opportunistic if nothing else. They had a total of 13 steals on the night.

What's Next?

Up next, the Ducks will play host to UC Irvine on Friday, November 11.

