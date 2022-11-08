ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Marjorie Taylor Greene predicts she’ll be allowed back on committees to hold ‘traitors and criminals’ to account

By Maroosha Muzaffar
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FucPa_0j2Yyb5E00

Marjorie Taylor Greene indicated on Monday that she will be back serving on the committees as “there’s a lot of traitors and criminals that need to be held accountable”.

The Georgia Republican was removed from her committee assignments last year because of her incendiary comments in the past and apparent support of violence against Democrats . She was also accused of dishing out baseless conspiracy theories.

Ms Taylor Greene, a few months ago, was forced to admit to labelling Nancy Pelosi “a traitor” and calling for her execution.

Ms Taylor Greene had denied calling the Democrat leader a traitor, but was forced to backtrack after the court was shown a video of the congresswoman telling a crowd the Democrat speaker of the House was “guilty of treason... a crime punishable by death”.

Over the weekend, Ms Taylor Greene also threatened to shut down the federal government, ahead of Tuesday’s midterm elections.

In an interview with Steve Bannon for his podcast, the Republican said: “We have serious problems. So what we have to do as Republicans when we’re in control of the purse and we’re setting these appropriation bills and our budget is — we have to refuse to raise the debt ceiling.”

She continued: “We have to get spending back under control and we have to do that by any means possible. And if that means a government shutdown, then I’ll be calling for a government shutdown.”

The Georgia Republican told Mr Bannon that “and you can see the people support what I’m saying, Steve. Because this government shut our country down with those Covid shutdowns. They destroyed businesses. They took away our freedom of speech. They hurt our children and our children’s education and they hurt so many people and we have not forgotten”.

Ms Taylor Greene was labelled a “false prophet”, along with former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn, by the Christian organisation Faithful America.

In a petition that was signed by thousands of people, Faithful America slammed leaders of the “Christian nationalist movement” who “come to us in sheep’s clothing by claiming to speak for Jesus, but ultimately prove themselves to be ravenous wolves who manipulate the language of religion and care only for themselves, devouring the rights of non-Christians, women, migrant families, voters, and the LGBTQ community”.

Joe Biden , meanwhile, made a final plea on Monday night, before Tuesday’s high-stakes midterm elections. Addressing a crowd in Maryland, the president said: “Our lifetimes are going to be shaped by what happens the next year to three years. It’s going to shape what the next couple decades look like.”

Comments / 348

Dorie ann Hailey
5d ago

Lock her up and she's taking about traitor's let's start with Trump and all his allies in the White House lock them all up in put them in the same cell so they can blame each other the party of Putin vote 💙

Reply(25)
242
Joan McComber
5d ago

MTG is one of those traitors she talks about. She had only been a member of Congress 3 days when the insurrection was held at the Capitol, yet she fully supported it then, on up through today. She should be disqualified due to the 3rd clause of the 14th Amendment. It is a travesty that she has not been removed.

Reply(10)
129
Facts should matter
5d ago

they have zero interest or plan to govern for we the people. they will only look out for thier interest and revenge policy on political enemies and the people. even the dummies who voted for them will be casualties, unless they are the wealthy ones.

Reply(5)
88
Related
TheWrap

‘Morning Joe': Al Sharpton Says Black Voters Are ‘Ashamed’ Every Time Herschel Walker Opens His Mouth (Video)

”I don’t think Herschel knows the difference between the House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate,“ the activist and pundit told ”Morning Joe“. Sitting in the “Morning Joe” studio Monday, Rev. Al Sharpton railed against Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker as not only incompetent and ill-equipped for the job, but as an “insult” to the Black community that helped him gain such a platform in the first place.
GEORGIA STATE
MSNBC

This 'stunning' ruling against Trump and his lawyer is a win for the Jan. 6 committee

The 2020 presidential election was not stolen. There was no massive voter fraud. Despite then-President Donald Trump’s best efforts to falsely claim otherwise and thwart the peaceful transfer of power, Joe Biden won the Electoral College vote and is our legitimately elected president. Trump had no basis for any claims to the contrary. A federal judge just said so, again, this week.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Boebert, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Ted Cruz under fire for celebrating Italian far-right victory

House and Senate Republicans aligned with former president Donald Trump are hailing the emergence of the first Italian fascist leader since the Second World War as a sign that the world is embracing Mr Trump’s brand of authoritarianism and a harbinger of a GOP victory in November’s midterm US elections.Election returns showing that far-right leader Giorgia Meloni and her Fratelli d’Italia party — literally “Brothers of Italy” — emerged from snap parliamentary elections with a plurality of seats touched off a wave of celebrations among far-right elements of the Republican Party, many of whom also pointed to a recent...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Sarah Palin tells supporters to stop donating to the GOP: ‘They opposed me every step of the way’

Sarah Palin has gone nuclear on the Republican Party, claiming the GOP sabotaged her Alaska House race and that they deserved their drubbing in the midterms. In a conspiracy-laden Instagram post, Ms Palin blamed the “cockamamie” ranked choice voting system, Senator Lisa Murkowski and the “dark, dysfunctional GOP machine” after she was seemingly trounced by Democrat Mary Peltola for a second time in three months.
ALASKA STATE
Daily Beast

Trump’s Least Favorite GOP Senator May Survive Again

ANCHORAGE, Alaska—When Alaska politicians dutifully trek to the annual convention of Alaska Natives each election season, they come to gladhand, take selfies, and trot out their shaky Yupik and Inupiaq greetings to an appreciative crowd. But on Saturday, Republican hopeful Kelly Tshibaka came to the U.S. Senate candidate forum...
ALASKA STATE
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene re-elected in Georgia as she vows to impeach Biden and target ‘traitors’

Right-wing Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has won a second term representing Georgia’s 14th District in the House of Representatives, defeating Democratic challenger Marcus Flowers, according to the Associated Press.Ms Greene, a staunch supporter of former president Donald Trump and promoter of antisemitic conspiracy theories such as QAnon, was widely expected to carry the heavily Republican district, which has been represented by a Republican since former Democratic Representative Nathan Deal switched parties in 1995.She has made repeated calls for Joe Biden to be impeached since she took office, and on Monday took to Twitter to predict that it “will...
GEORGIA STATE
Daily Mail

Mother gets arrested at gunpoint for having an abortion in Democrat attack ad: Eric Swalwell sparks GOP fury with video showing cops at family home - and says 'this is what MAGA Republicans want'

Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell drew fire from Republicans after he released a new ad claiming the GOP wants women to get arrested for having abortions. The ad opens with a family sitting around the dinner table and a knock at the door. Two cops stand outside claiming to have a warrant for the mother's arrest for 'unlawful termination of a pregnancy.'
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Toby Hazlewood

Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Rumored To Be a Possible Presidential Running-Mate for the 2024 Election

Marjorie Taylor-GreeneGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. According to an interview from October 21, it now seems possible that Georgia's controversial Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor-Greene could be one of the most likely candidates to run alongside Donald Trump if he chooses to run in the 2024 Presidential election.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Trump rally crowd interrupts him by singing national anthem as he launches rant about Jan 6 subpoena

Donald Trump held his first rally since being subpoenaed in the congressional investigation into January 6 on Saturday, where the enthusiastic crowd interrupted him by breaking out in song.Speaking in Robstown, Texas, the ex-president addressed a crowd of supporters and once again railed against what he called an unfair investigation by partisans in Congress — ignoring the participation of two Republicans on the committee not to mention the panel’s focus on witnesses from his own administration as well as GOP officials around the country.And he even praised the crowd that descended upon the Capitol complex and is blamed for...
ROBSTOWN, TX
The Independent

The Independent

917K+
Followers
300K+
Post
459M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy