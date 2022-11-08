ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 midterms live updates: Latest election news from AP

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

Follow along for real-time, on-the-ground updates on the 2022 U.S. midterm elections from The Associated Press. Live updates — all times Eastern — are produced by Ashraf Khalil, Annie Ma, Aamer Madhani, Chris Megerian, Mallika Sen and AP journalists around the country.

12:01 a.m.

Election Day has dawned. With polls set to begin opening in a few hours across the country, you can find a guide of what to expect for each state at our Election Expectations 2022 hub.

It's not a presidential year, but these are high-stakes elections nonetheless. AP's chief political writer, Steve Peoples, highlights six key things to watch today. Among them: Will the expected red wave be a ripple or a tsunami? What effect will the Supreme Court decision striking down Roe v. Wade have? And what will we know before we go to bed tonight?

The answer to that last question is yet unclear. While there are some races the AP can call as soon as polls close, as Mike Catalini explains, other winners might take a lot longer to identify. Christina A. Cassidy takes a look at the factors that can delay results.

Check out https://apnews.com/hub/explaining-the-elections to learn more about the issues and factors at play in the 2022 midterm elections. Follow AP’s coverage of the 2022 midterm elections at https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections.

Midterm elections – live: Biden hails Democratic victory in holding Senate as key races near finishing line

The Democrats will keep the Senate, repelling Republicans, after senator Catherine Cortez Masto secured a victory in Nevada.Her win reflected the surprising strength of Democrats across the midterms as the party secured the 50 seats required to retain the majority in the upper chamber. Seeking reelection in an economically challenged state that has some of the highest gas prices in the nation, Ms Cortez Masto was considered the senate’s most vulnerable member, adding to the frustration of Republicans who were confident she could be defeated.“We got a lot done and we’ll do a lot more for the American people,”...
Republicans who falsely claimed Trump won in 2020 are losing their races in critical state-level elections

Donald Trump’s endless grievances and a bogus narrative that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him have fuelled dozens of Republican campaigns across the US, from local-level races to elections for governor and US Senate seats.At least 145 Republicans who rejected the 2020 outcome have won their races in midterm elections for the House of Representatives, eclipsing the 139 House Republicans who objected to the counting of electoral votes in the aftermath of the attack on the US Capitol on 6 January, 2021.But among the 94 races for statewide offices this year, only 14 candidates who have amplified...
Joe Biden heckled during Cop27 speech after declaring US is ‘world leader’ in climate action

Protests erupted during Joe Biden's Cop27 speech at Sharm el-Sheikh today when he called America a "world leader" in climate action. Young activists holding a banner with a message against fossil fuels stood up in the Nefertiti Hall venue when the US president was addressing a packed auditorium.They jumped from their seats and interrupted Mr Biden briefly with a loud noise, causing Mr Biden to pause before he continued with his speech. Soon after, the security officials arrived and asked them to take the banner down. The activists were then swiftly escorted out of the auditorium.Mr Biden arrived...
Fox guest says ‘MyPillow-ization’ of GOP by ‘cartoon characters’ like Mike Lindell is hurting Republicans

Former Republican National Committee communications director Doug Heye appeared on Fox News in the aftermath of the midterm elections to lambast what he termed the “My-Pillow-ization” of the Republican Party, as the GOP and its boosters continue to grapple with its electoral underperformance on Tuesday. Mr Heye appeared on the programme America Newsroom, where he was asked by host Bill Hemmer if he agreed with GOP strategist Karl Rove’s analysis in The Wall Street Journal that Republicans fielded inadequate candidates in the midterms. He did, noting in no uncertain terms that this is not the first election cycle in...
Trump launches furious attack on ‘average’ DeSantis and Murdoch press amid GOP civil war over midterms

Donald Trump nicknames Florida Governor Ron DeSantis 'Ron DeSanctimonious'. Former president Donald Trump has lashed out at New York Post and Wall Street Journal owner Rupert Murdoch and Florida governor Ron DeSantis after the newspaper baron’s properties blasted the twice-impeached ex-president’s impact on the 2022 midterms and promoted the Florida governor as a potential 2024 Republican standard-bearer.
Sheriff Joe Lombardo wins Nevada governor race amid claims Trump nearly withdrew his backing for failing to call him ‘great’

Donald Trump nicknames Florida Governor Ron DeSantis 'Ron DeSanctimonious'. Sheriff Joe Lombardo won the race to become Nevada’s next governor amid claims Donald Trump almost withdrew his endorsement after he failed to praise him as a “great” president. The Republican narrowly defeated Democratic incumbent Steve Sisolak in...
Why AP called the Oregon governor race for Tina Kotek

There were no signs that Republican Christina Drazan was improving on her vote totals over recent days that would have enabled her to overtake Democrat Tina Kotek in the Oregon governor's race. That's what led the AP to call the race Thursday night for Kotek over Drazan and unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson. Even without factoring votes coming in from areas that favored Kotek, there still wasn't enough room for Drazan to make up the difference.Kotek joins Maura Healey, elected Tuesday as governor of Massachusetts, in making history as the nation's first openly lesbian elected governors.Oregon hasn’t had a Republican...
Defeated Trump-backed Blake Masters blames McConnell for his loss accusing him of ‘malice’ or ‘gross incompetence’

Defeated Trump-backed Blake Masters has blamed Mitch McConnell for his defeat in Arizona and accused him of “malice” or “gross incompetence.”The Republican candidate was beaten by incumbent Democratic Senator Mark Kelly in a race called by the Associated Press on Friday night.The win for Mr Kelly gave his party 49 Senate seats and needing just one more seat to secure a US Senate majority with Nevada and the Georgia run-off still in play.Mr Masters was interviewed by right-wing host Tucker Carlson on Fox News and asked why Mr McConnell, the Senate minority leader, had “avoided” the Arizona race.“I will...
DeSantis has seven-point lead over Trump for 2024 primary, new poll finds

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has a seven-point lead over Donald Trump in a 2024 presidential primary race, according to a new national poll.Mr Trump is expected to announce he is running for the White House again this week as Republicans come to term with poor midterm election results that massively underperformed their expectations.A “red wave” never materialised with Democrats actually gaining a US Senate seat and a runoff in Georgia in December that could potentially hand them another one. Mr DeSantis easily won his own race but a string of Trump-endorsed candidates were beaten, which helped the Democrats to...
Lara Trump issues dark warning to DeSantis saying it would be ‘nicer’ for him to stay out of 2024 race

Lara Trump issued a dark warning to Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis saying it would be “nicer” for him to stay out of the 2024 race for the GOP presidential nomination. The daughter-in-law of former President Donald Trump appeared on Sky News Australia to boost his prospective candidacy that’s expected to be announced on Tuesday. The announcement appears to be set to go ahead despite Mr Trump being urged by allies to delay his campaign start until after the Georgia Senate runoff on 6 December. “I think he's a smart enough guy to know that it would be great...
'Here comes the bride': White House to host its 19th wedding

“Here Comes the Bride” will be heard at the White House very soon. Again.Naomi Biden, the granddaughter of President Joe Biden, and Peter Neal are getting married on the South Lawn on Saturday in what will be the 19th wedding in White House history.It will be the first wedding with a president's granddaughter as the bride, and the first one in that location, according to the White House Historical Association. A mutual friend set up Naomi Biden, 28, and Neal, 25, about four years ago in New York City and the White House said they have been together ever...
Why AP called Nevada Senate race for Catherine Cortez Masto

The Associated Press called the Nevada Senate race for Democrat Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto on Saturday after a batch of votes from the Las Vegas area gave her a 5,000-vote lead that the AP determined she would not relinquish.The win for Cortez Masto also meant Democrats would keep control of the Senate.The AP concluded Cortez Masto’s lead would carry even if Republican Adam Laxalt made gains in rural Nevada counties that are still counting votes.Her victory allows the Democrats to retain control the Senate with at least 50 seats because of Vice President Kamala Harris' tiebreaking vote even without a...
Joe Biden heckled as Cop27 speech interrupted by protesters

Joe Biden’s Cop27 speech was interrupted by protesters on Friday (11 November).The US president was making an address on efforts to reduce emissions and advance the global climate fight, when activists inside the room began screaming and howling.“As I stand here before you, we’ve taken enormous strides to achieve...” Mr Biden said, before pausing and glancing around during the disruption.A number of people in the audience also held up a large banner as he continued his speech.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Sierra Nevada lakes change more in past 100 years than three millenniaHow the climate crisis played a role in fueling Hurricane IdaAgainst the odds: The fight to save sea turtles in Ras Baridi
