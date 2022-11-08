U.S. Army Command Sergeant Major Lourdes E. ‘Alfie’ Alvarado-Ramos will be inducted to the VA Puget Sound Health Care System Wall of Heroes

Read full article on original website
'I wake up, I'm reminded of it': Vashon Island veteran reflects on ambush attack, service as first double amputee
VASHON, Wash. — Now retired, U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. James "Eddie" Wright lives with a constant reminder of what happened 18 years ago in Iraq. In 2004, Wright's platoon was ambushed and attacked in Iraq. Wright lost both of his hands but credits a nonprofit's support in his recovery.
100-year-old veteran celebrates Veterans Day by thanking others for their service
OLYMPIA, Wash. — An Army veteran who served her country in three wars spent Veterans Day thanking others for their service. “Thank you for all you did,” retired Army Lt. Col. Barbara Nichols said during a Vietnam veterans event at the state Capitol Friday. Nichols, who turned 100...
Democrat Hobbs wins Washington secretary of state race
SEATTLE (AP) — Democrat Steve Hobbs has prevailed in the race for secretary of state, the first time a member of his party has been elected as Washington’s chief elections officer in six decades. Hobbs, who currently holds the office, defeated nonpartisan Pierce County Auditor Julie Anderson. Republicans were shut out of the state’s top two primary in August. Hobbs, of Lake Stevens, was appointed by Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee last November to replace Republican Secretary of State Kim Wyman after she took an election security job in the Biden administration.
13 Best Places on the West Coast for Couples To Live on Only a Social Security Check
As of March, the average monthly Social Security benefit is $1,618.29 for an individual, according to the Social Security Administration (SSA). Doubling up for a couple, that's $3,236.58. Retirement...
MyNorthwest.com
Ross: Is King County the GOP’s nemesis?
As Danny Westneat pointed out in The Seattle Times this week, once again, it was King County that spoiled Republican chances to pick up a Senate seat. And I’ve heard that a lot over the years, the lament that “if it wasn’t for King County, we would have won easily” – the implication being that it’s unfair that a conservative candidate has to find a way to appeal to all those King County liberals.
shorelineareanews.com
Brown Bear Car Wash salutes veterans and active military with free car washes on Friday
Brown Bear Car Wash will offer free washes to all current or former members of the military on Veterans Day, Friday, November 11, 2022. The free “Beary Clean” washes will be available at Brown Bear’s 28 tunnel wash locations from 8am to 6pm. The offer operates on...
Road rage incidents rising across western Washington
WASHINGTON, USA — Road rage incidents have been increasing in Western Washington over the past few years. On Friday, a nine-year-old boy was shot in Renton and less than a month ago, a 24-year-old woman was shot and killed in a road rage incident in Skykomish. Law enforcement officials...
Former SPD commander accused of regularly napping in office on the job
A former Seattle Police Department commander is accused of regularly napping in his office on the job, according to documents from the Seattle Office of Police Accountability. According to OPA’s investigation, an anonymous complaint alleged that the commander had been sleeping in his office over a period of four months. The complaint also alleged that the man had brought in window-darkening blinds, a sleeping cot and a mattress to the office.
KUOW
2022 general election results for Seattle, King County, and Washington state
Here are the top vote-getters in Washington state's 2022 general election, as of 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9. These are preliminary results, as ballots will come in by mail for several more days. Congressional Seats. U.S. Senator. Patty Murray (D): 57%. Tiffany Smiley (R): 43%. U.S. Representative District 1.
Which 3 WA Small Towns are Named Among the Nation’s Coziest & Why?
If it was up to me, one of Tri-Cities would certainly be mentioned in this article. However, Pasco, Richland, or Kennewick were not mentioned in the ranking of the coziest small towns in America. Who knew this was a thing?. So, What makes a town cozy?. According to Mydatingadviser.com, winter...
‘At the least it’s kind of gross’: Mattresses at Tacoma hospital oozing fluids
TACOMA, Wash. — A dispute over damaged mattresses is pitting a Tacoma hospital against some of its nurses and their union. The Washington State Nurses Association says nurses complained months ago that damaged mattresses at St. Joseph Medical Center were oozing fluids. The nurses wanted the mattresses to be replaced, but say it’s not happening fast enough.
RSV cases soar across Washington, hospitals inundated
Respiratory syncytial virus, known as RSV, continues to be a present and growing threat in Washington. Children’s hospitals across Puget Sound are seeing unprecedented volumes of patients. One of the greatest strains is at Seattle Children’s Hospital. A spokesperson tells KIRO 7, “As we enter November, Seattle Children’s Emergency...
Silverdale hospital where nurse called 911 for help amid staffing issues could be denied accreditation
A national leader in setting standards for healthcare organizations handed down a "preliminary denial of accreditation" to Kitsap County’s St. Michael Medical Center. St. Michael Medical Center recently came under scrutiny after it was reported in October that a nurse in the emergency department called 911 requesting Central Kitsap Fire and Rescue crews to help with patients amid staffing issues.
FOX 28 Spokane
Julie Anderson concedes to incumbent Hobbs in Secretary of State race
TACOMA, Wash. — Challenger Julie Anderson has conceded to incumbent Steve Hobbs (D-Wash.) in the race for Washington’s secretary of state. Nonpartisan Anderson, who is currently the Pierce County Auditor, released her concession just before 6 p.m. on November 10. “I knew this would be a tough race...
q13fox.com
Hundreds attend emotional funeral at Climate Pledge Arena for beloved Seattle business owner
SEATTLE - Loss, love and a life of service: Thursday was the emotional tribute for beloved Seattle business owner and community leader, D’Vonne Pickett Jr. Family, friends and elected officials were among the hundreds of people gathered at Climate Pledge Arena for his memorial service. Through song, prayer and...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Bothell PD deputy chief announces campaign for Snohomish County Sheriff
Susanna Johnson has announced she will be running for Snohomish County Sheriff in the 2023 election, challenging first-term incumbent Sheriff Adam Fortney. A Lake Stevens resident, Johnson worked for 30 years at the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, and now serves as deputy chief at the Bothell Police Department. She began her career as a patrol deputy and worked in a variety of roles over the years including as a K-9 handler, narcotics detective and SWAT member. She also was the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office first female patrol captain.
The Stranger
Ballot Drop Update
The Secretary of State's Office and King County Elections will be counting ballots through Veteran's Day and into the weekend, but the additional votes that dropped this afternoon shifted a few of the key races we’re tracking here at the Stranger’s Elections HQ. According to a spokesperson for King County Elections, roughly 300,000 ballots still need to be counted after the County released today's drop of about 73,400 more votes.
'We can't afford to lose our homes': Thurston County residents concerned over proposed airport site
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Dawn Sonntag found her dream home in rural Thurston County in 2019. “Moving here was a decades-long goal,” said Sonntag. She's a composer who wanted to live in a peaceful place where she could write music. “Most of the time I spend a lot of...
MyNorthwest.com
Early release policy at Arlington Schools leads to downtown disruptions
A new policy at Arlington Public Schools (APS) is leading to backlash in the community after the district instituted a policy for early release for all students on Fridays. This policy has drawn plenty of criticism from local business owners and police. Business owners in the downtown core have grown...
KXL
King County Makes Deal With Union For Deputy Body Cameras
SEATTLE (AP) – King County and the union representing sheriff’s deputies have reached an agreement that would allow for deputies to carry body and dashboard cameras, but it’s drawing pushback from the county’s police oversight agency. The Seattle Times reports the new collective bargaining agreement between...
