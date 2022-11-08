ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland County, MI

Oakland County woman celebrates 110th birthday

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (Fox 2) - Family, friends, and Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter gathered Friday to honor a family matriarch, Mary Couch, as she celebrates her 110th birthday. "On behalf of Oakland County and your neighbors happy birthday," Coulter said. Couch was born in Georgia on Nov. 11, 1912,...
Dearborn Heights residents push back against plans for new car wash near busy intersection

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Some Dearborn Heights residents are concerned about plans to open a new car wash near a busy intersection. "I don't think any resident who is going to put that kind of money wants 5/600 cars, especially on the Ford Road speedway, which is the new Indy 500," said Dr. Ibrahim Dabaja. "I would never want to put my medical facility or any medical facility where 1,000 residents in the area do not want my facility here."
Bomb threat emailed to Clintondale High School in latest threat

CLINTONDALE, Mich. (FOX 2) - For the third time this week, a southeast Michigan school was forced to stop classes and make sure the school was secure after another threat has been called in - the latest one coming at Clintondale High School in Macomb County. The school was evacuated...
SUVs stolen at Metro Airport parking garage after crashing through gate

ROMULUS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A brazen car theft was caught on camera at the Detroit Metro Airport parking garage in front of the McNamara Terminal. The SUV's owner, Randall Allman, is still processing what happened. "It’s disappointing," Allman said. "When you pay handsomely to take your car, and it’s...
Recycle your electronics for free at the Detroit Zoo's E-Recycling Event Saturday

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Detroit Zoo is hosting an E-Recycling Event on Saturday to divert waste from local landfills. Electronics, both large and small, are being collected at the Detroit Zoo's E-Recycling Event. Participating drivers will receive a complimentary admission ticket to the Detroit Zoo. Additional tickets will be provided for those who carpool.
FOX 2 Giving Guide

DETROIT (FOX 2) - FOX 2 is working for you all year long, but we know we're part of a bigger community -- a giving community. That's why we go to work every year to help connect you to the people and agencies who need your help. At the heart...
'Tallest Red Kettle' returns to downtown Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Salvation Army's famed red kettle has returned to its place in downtown Detroit, another sign of the holiday season is starting to ramp up. Dubbed the "tallest red kettle" by the nonprofit, the impressive light display comes with 26,000 LED lights that will be illuminated for the Christmas season.
Detroit police investigating after 3 people shot on city's west side

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating a shooting that injured three people late Friday night. The shooting happened at around 11:20 p.m. in the 8400 block of Abington. According to police, three people were inside the home when an unknown suspect fired shots. The victims —ages 21, 23,...
Arsonist wanted after setting vehicle fire in Dearborn

DEARBORN, Mich (FOX 2) - Dearborn police are looking for an arsonist who set a vehicle on fire early Sunday. Police said the suspect started the fire in the 6900 block of Pinehurst around 1 a.m. Officers found evidence that the fire was intentional after putting out the flames, and they were able to get a photo of the suspect moments before.
Hit-and-run leaves pedestrian dead on Lahser in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run by a driver on Detroit's west side Thursday afternoon. The crash happened at Lahser and Verne, which happened when the suspect was speeding down the street in what looked like a red car, a witness told FOX 2. According...
Ferndale's The Loving Touch hosting sober pre-Thanksgiving party

FERNDALE, Mich. (FOX 2) - The night before Thanksgiving is often lauded as the biggest bar night of the year. This year, The Loving Touch in Ferndale is giving people who don't drink the chance at a night out, sans the alcohol. The Sober Party will feature craft mocktails, non-alcoholic...
Missing 41-year-old Monroe County man found dead

FRENCHTOWN TWP., Mich. (FOX 2) - Police are investigating after a missing 41-year-old Monroe County man was found dead Saturday morning. Police responded to the 2000 block of Sandy Creek Road in Frenchtown Township at around 9:00 a.m. on a report of a missing person. It was reported the victim...
