Oakland County woman celebrates 110th birthday
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (Fox 2) - Family, friends, and Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter gathered Friday to honor a family matriarch, Mary Couch, as she celebrates her 110th birthday. "On behalf of Oakland County and your neighbors happy birthday," Coulter said. Couch was born in Georgia on Nov. 11, 1912,...
Detroit public schools JROTC program honors service, sacrifice for Veterans Day
DETROIT (FOX 2) - All across Metro Detroit tributes to those who served for our military on this Veteran’s Day was held Friday. FOX 2 cameras rolled during service in Berkley where community members gathered to pay their respects, as this gun salute took place. Miles away another event...
Dearborn Heights residents push back against plans for new car wash near busy intersection
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Some Dearborn Heights residents are concerned about plans to open a new car wash near a busy intersection. "I don't think any resident who is going to put that kind of money wants 5/600 cars, especially on the Ford Road speedway, which is the new Indy 500," said Dr. Ibrahim Dabaja. "I would never want to put my medical facility or any medical facility where 1,000 residents in the area do not want my facility here."
Wayne County Jail creates dashboard in effort to be transparent, learn more about inmates
DETROIT (FOX 2) - In an effort to be more transparent about how full the jail is, the Wayne County Sheriff's Department has created a real-time interactive dashboard to provide an inside look at who is in the jail. The dashboard was created after six years and started as a...
Bomb threat emailed to Clintondale High School in latest threat
CLINTONDALE, Mich. (FOX 2) - For the third time this week, a southeast Michigan school was forced to stop classes and make sure the school was secure after another threat has been called in - the latest one coming at Clintondale High School in Macomb County. The school was evacuated...
SUVs stolen at Metro Airport parking garage after crashing through gate
ROMULUS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A brazen car theft was caught on camera at the Detroit Metro Airport parking garage in front of the McNamara Terminal. The SUV's owner, Randall Allman, is still processing what happened. "It’s disappointing," Allman said. "When you pay handsomely to take your car, and it’s...
Police investigating ethnic intimidation, assault against University of Michigan student
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - The University of Michigan Police Department is investigating ethnic intimidation and assault against a student. The incident happened around 2:20 p.m. on November 12, on North Campus near Baits Field. Police say a U-M student was walking on the path between Baits Housing and...
Recycle your electronics for free at the Detroit Zoo's E-Recycling Event Saturday
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Detroit Zoo is hosting an E-Recycling Event on Saturday to divert waste from local landfills. Electronics, both large and small, are being collected at the Detroit Zoo's E-Recycling Event. Participating drivers will receive a complimentary admission ticket to the Detroit Zoo. Additional tickets will be provided for those who carpool.
2 veterans in need get new roofs from Habitat Detroit's Veteran Initiative
The Victors Home Solutions Team joined forces with Habitat Detroit’s Veteran Initiative to install state-of-the art, leak-free, high-quality roofs. And all of it was done - free of cost.
Detroit first responders honored at ceremony
Some of Detroit's bravest men and women were honored Thursday night. Thirty-eight firefighters, police, and EMTs received awards at the Above and Beyond ceremony.
FOX 2 Giving Guide
DETROIT (FOX 2) - FOX 2 is working for you all year long, but we know we're part of a bigger community -- a giving community. That's why we go to work every year to help connect you to the people and agencies who need your help. At the heart...
Hit-and-run driver that killed 5-year-old in Warren sentenced to 20-40 years
MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 22-year-old guilty in the hit and run that killed a 5-year-old boy in Warren, has been sentenced to 20 to 40 years in prison in Macomb County Circuit Court. Maurice Sumler was found guilty in the September, 2022 incident that killed 5-year-old Preston...
'Tallest Red Kettle' returns to downtown Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Salvation Army's famed red kettle has returned to its place in downtown Detroit, another sign of the holiday season is starting to ramp up. Dubbed the "tallest red kettle" by the nonprofit, the impressive light display comes with 26,000 LED lights that will be illuminated for the Christmas season.
Detroit police investigating after 3 people shot on city's west side
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating a shooting that injured three people late Friday night. The shooting happened at around 11:20 p.m. in the 8400 block of Abington. According to police, three people were inside the home when an unknown suspect fired shots. The victims —ages 21, 23,...
Arsonist wanted after setting vehicle fire in Dearborn
DEARBORN, Mich (FOX 2) - Dearborn police are looking for an arsonist who set a vehicle on fire early Sunday. Police said the suspect started the fire in the 6900 block of Pinehurst around 1 a.m. Officers found evidence that the fire was intentional after putting out the flames, and they were able to get a photo of the suspect moments before.
Detroit police shoot armed woman in the midst of mental health crisis who attacked family
Several members of the woman's family had been injured by her, including her son, when police were called to the location. According to officers, the woman was armed with a knife and a gun before she became entangled with police.
Hit-and-run leaves pedestrian dead on Lahser in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run by a driver on Detroit's west side Thursday afternoon. The crash happened at Lahser and Verne, which happened when the suspect was speeding down the street in what looked like a red car, a witness told FOX 2. According...
Downtown Detroit Markets, Monroe Street Midway open for winter fun, holiday shopping
It's time to get outside and experience all Detroit has to offer this holiday season. The Monroe Street Midway is open with things to do, while pop-up markets are back in Cadillac Square.
Ferndale's The Loving Touch hosting sober pre-Thanksgiving party
FERNDALE, Mich. (FOX 2) - The night before Thanksgiving is often lauded as the biggest bar night of the year. This year, The Loving Touch in Ferndale is giving people who don't drink the chance at a night out, sans the alcohol. The Sober Party will feature craft mocktails, non-alcoholic...
Missing 41-year-old Monroe County man found dead
FRENCHTOWN TWP., Mich. (FOX 2) - Police are investigating after a missing 41-year-old Monroe County man was found dead Saturday morning. Police responded to the 2000 block of Sandy Creek Road in Frenchtown Township at around 9:00 a.m. on a report of a missing person. It was reported the victim...
