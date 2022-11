WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Business owners in the Holiday Village shopping center in Ogden are facing new challenges after an access road connecting Market Street to Lendire Road was blocked off by neighboring property owners. The road in question isn’t part of any official roadway map. Instead, it’s part of the private property according to New Hanover County records.

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO