WHAS 11

Calvin hits winner at buzzer, Wright State beats Louisville 73-72

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Trey Calvin made a game-winning jumper at the buzzer to lift Wright State over Louisville 73-72 on Saturday. Brandon Noel tipped in a miss to pull Wright State within 72-69 with 1:03 remaining. Louisville missed a long 3-pointer late in the shot clock and Noel had a baseline dunk, off a nice assist from Tim Finke with 13.2 seconds left.
