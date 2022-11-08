LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two Louisville powerhouses are set to meet in the second round of the 6A Playoffs Friday night. Male (7-4) will travel to St. X (10-1) and this is the second time the two teams have met this year; in the first matchup, St. X beat Male 24-10 on Sept. 2.

