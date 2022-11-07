ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Olivia Culpo Recalls Nick Jonas Romance: 'My Whole Identity Was in Him'

Olivia Culpo is opening up about a "very formative experience" for her: dating Nick Jonas. On the premiere episode of TLC's The Culpo Sisters, the 30-year-old former Miss Universe is pressed about dating Nick from 2013 to 2015. "I moved to L.A. with him. I had no brand, no money...
Why Dominic West Didn't Reach Out to Pal Prince Harry for Advice About 'The Crown' (Exclusive)

At the world premiere for season 5 of The Crown, Dominic West spoke with ET about transforming into King Charles III, who was still a prince during the 1990s when the new episodes of creator Peter Morgan's historical drama about the royal family takes place. The 53-year-old actor also opened up about why he didn't reach out to his real-life friend, Prince Harry, for any advice about his performance.
Nick Lachey Makes Apparent Dig at Jessica Simpson Marriage on 'Love Is Blind'

Love is... awkward. Nick Lachey may have been unpacking the love lives of the season 3 contestants of Love Is Blind during the recently released reunion special of the Netflix series, but he also made a subtle jab at his own love life. While speaking with previously divorced contestant Matt...
Florence Pugh and Ex-Boyfriend Zach Braff Exchange Flirty Instagram Comments

Friendly exes, or something more? Florence Pugh has fans speculating about the status of her relationship with ex-boyfriend Zach Braff after swapping some possibly flirty comments on an Instagram post. On Thursday, Braff took to the social media platform to promote a charity auction for a good cause. "Bid on...
Sarah Hyland Shares Sweet Update on Married Life With Wells Adams (Exclusive)

Enjoying the honeymoon phase! Sarah Hyland is opening up about married life after she exchanged vows with her husband, Wells Adams, back in August. Sitting down with ET's Denny Directo, the Play-Doh Squished host opened up about her star-studded wedding ceremony, and how life after getting hitched has been "amazing."
Lindsay Lohan Makes Red Carpet Debut With Husband Bader Shammas

Date night! Lindsay Lohan stepped out with her husband, Badar Shammas, on Wednesday in New York City. The couple made their first red carpet appearance at the screening for Lohan’s Netflix holiday movie, Falling for Christmas. The 36-year-old actress dazzled in a festive dress with floral print as she...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
'Gossip Girl' Season 2 Trailer: Georgina Sparks Returns, But It's an All-Out War Between Monet and Julien

Hello, Upper East Siders, Gossip Girl is back at it again and this time, a familiar face has resurfaced. HBO Max released the official season 2 trailer on Thursday, revealing in the closing seconds the return of OG villain Georgina Sparks (Michelle Trachtenberg), who makes her unannounced arrival known to Kate (Tavi Gevinson) after sneakily breaking into her (unsecure) apartment.

