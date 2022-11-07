Read full article on original website
Zayn Malik Pens Letter to British Prime Minister About Free School Meals: 'I Know What That Shame Feels Like'
Zayn Malik is calling on British Prime Minister Rushi Sunak to allocate funds for children in need. In an open letter, the 29-year-old musician called attention to the students who are from underserved communities that cannot afford school lunches, and asked the head of the U.K. to act on their behalf.
Pete Davidson Erased From Kim Kardashian's Met Gala Fitting Moment on 'The Kardashians'
On Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian is hard at work shedding weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe's dress in time for the 2022 Met Gala. However, a key player in her life at the time was cut out of the episode, which was shot in the spring. On...
Olivia Culpo Recalls Nick Jonas Romance: 'My Whole Identity Was in Him'
Olivia Culpo is opening up about a "very formative experience" for her: dating Nick Jonas. On the premiere episode of TLC's The Culpo Sisters, the 30-year-old former Miss Universe is pressed about dating Nick from 2013 to 2015. "I moved to L.A. with him. I had no brand, no money...
Ryan Reynolds Says His and Blake Lively's Daughters Didn't Know 'Aunt' Taylor Swift Was Famous
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s daughters just found out how famous Taylor Swift is. Reynolds, who shares daughters James 7, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3, with his wife, admitted that his daughters just thought the pop superstar was a friend of the family. "I think that’s what’s most exciting...
Chris Evans Is Dating Actress Alba Baptista: 'He's Never Been Happier'
Chris Evans has a new title and a new love interest! Just days after People named him 2022's Sexiest Man Alive, ET can confirm that the Captain America star is dating 25-year-old Portuguese actress Alba Baptista. According to ET's source, the two have been together for over a year. "They...
Taraji P. Henson Calls Savage x Fenty Show a 'Revolution,' Praises Rihanna for Body Inclusivity (Exclusive)
Taraji P. Henson may already be an iconic actress, but getting the call to be one of the stars featured in Rihanna's highly anticipated Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 show has her feeling like she's "finally arrived." "I've been waiting for the call," Henson told ET, revealing that it...
Natasha Parker on Serving as the Sole Witness at Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt's 'Emotional' Courthouse Wedding
Natasha Parker was thrilled to play a special role in Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt's big day. ET's Denny Directo spoke with the Bachelor Nation star after Bachelor in Paradise's season 8 reunion taping, and she opened up about being the sole witness at Joe and Serena's courthouse wedding last month.
Why Dominic West Didn't Reach Out to Pal Prince Harry for Advice About 'The Crown' (Exclusive)
At the world premiere for season 5 of The Crown, Dominic West spoke with ET about transforming into King Charles III, who was still a prince during the 1990s when the new episodes of creator Peter Morgan's historical drama about the royal family takes place. The 53-year-old actor also opened up about why he didn't reach out to his real-life friend, Prince Harry, for any advice about his performance.
Nick Lachey Makes Apparent Dig at Jessica Simpson Marriage on 'Love Is Blind'
Love is... awkward. Nick Lachey may have been unpacking the love lives of the season 3 contestants of Love Is Blind during the recently released reunion special of the Netflix series, but he also made a subtle jab at his own love life. While speaking with previously divorced contestant Matt...
'Bachelor in Paradise': Jacob Reveals How Jill's Lyft Comment Landed Him a Couch -- and a Job (Exclusive)
Jacob Rapini is finally getting a couch -- and it's all thanks to Jill Chin. ET's Denny Directo spoke to the Bachelor in Paradise star following the season 8 reunion taping, and he revealed how Jill's exit insult resulted in him landing a couch and a job. It all started...
'Scream 6' Star Jenna Ortega on Why Fans Won’t Notice Neve Campbell's Absence (Exclusive)
After a killer debut in Scream (2020), Jenna Ortega is returning to the slasher franchise for Scream 6. The 20-year-old actress, who will reprise her role as Tara Carpenter, spoke with ET's Denny Directo about working with returning fan-favorite Hayden Panettiere and how the new film will handle Neve Campbell's absence.
Soleil Moon Frye Says She's Taking Herself on Dates Following Divorce After 22 Years of Marriage (Exclusive)
Soleil Moon Frye is dating after her divorce... but it's not what you think! ET's Matt Cohen spoke with the 46-year-old actress, and she revealed that she's been taking herself on dates since her 2020 split from Jason Goldberg, whom she was married to for 22 years. "I'm dating myself....
Florence Pugh and Ex-Boyfriend Zach Braff Exchange Flirty Instagram Comments
Friendly exes, or something more? Florence Pugh has fans speculating about the status of her relationship with ex-boyfriend Zach Braff after swapping some possibly flirty comments on an Instagram post. On Thursday, Braff took to the social media platform to promote a charity auction for a good cause. "Bid on...
Sarah Hyland Shares Sweet Update on Married Life With Wells Adams (Exclusive)
Enjoying the honeymoon phase! Sarah Hyland is opening up about married life after she exchanged vows with her husband, Wells Adams, back in August. Sitting down with ET's Denny Directo, the Play-Doh Squished host opened up about her star-studded wedding ceremony, and how life after getting hitched has been "amazing."
See Rob Kardashian's Adorable Tribute to Daughter Dream on Her 6th Birthday: 'Daddy Will Always Love You'
November birthdays keep on coming for the Kardashian-Jenners! On Thursday, the Kardashians stars had a round of sweet birthday wishes for Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s daughter, Dream, who turned six. "Happy Birthday to the sweetest and funniest girl! Daddy will always love you 🥰🥰💙💙💙💙🤞," Rob wrote next to...
Lindsay Lohan Makes Red Carpet Debut With Husband Bader Shammas
Date night! Lindsay Lohan stepped out with her husband, Badar Shammas, on Wednesday in New York City. The couple made their first red carpet appearance at the screening for Lohan’s Netflix holiday movie, Falling for Christmas. The 36-year-old actress dazzled in a festive dress with floral print as she...
Rebel Wilson Shares Special Meaning Behind Daughter's Name -- and the Queen Elizabeth Connection
Rebel Wilson is sharing the special meaning behind her daughter’s name. On Monday, the Pitch Perfect star announced the arrival of her daughter, Royce Lillian Elizabeth Wilson, via surrogate. In an interview with People, the 42-year-old star shares that her baby girl’s name was inspired by the powerful women...
'Laguna Beach' Star Talan Torriero Reacts to Lauren Conrad and Kristin Cavallari's Reunion Hookup Confession
Talan Torriero has no problem being known as Laguna Beach's player. The former reality star, who appeared on seasons 1 and 2 of the hit MTV series, was a topic of conversation during a recent reunion when Lauren Conrad appeared as a guest on Kristin Cavallari and Stephen Colletti's Back to the Beach podcast.
'Gossip Girl' Season 2 Trailer: Georgina Sparks Returns, But It's an All-Out War Between Monet and Julien
Hello, Upper East Siders, Gossip Girl is back at it again and this time, a familiar face has resurfaced. HBO Max released the official season 2 trailer on Thursday, revealing in the closing seconds the return of OG villain Georgina Sparks (Michelle Trachtenberg), who makes her unannounced arrival known to Kate (Tavi Gevinson) after sneakily breaking into her (unsecure) apartment.
Miranda Lambert's Husband Brendan McLoughlin Calls Her the 'Most Beautiful Person' in Birthday Tribute
Miranda Lambert's birthday seems to be a filled with love! The country music star's husband, Brendan McLoughlin, posted an Instagram tribute to his wife on her 39th birthday on Thursday. "Another year and another birthday. Happy Birthday @mirandalambert," he started. "It's always an honor to be called your husband. You’re...
