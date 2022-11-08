ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland.com

Long-time political bomb-thrower Rep. Jim Jordan has a huge national profile. What do Northeast Ohioans think of him?

WASHINGTON, D. C. - Ohio’s Jim Jordan is a longtime political bomb-thrower who appears regularly on Fox News. He’s a favorite of ex-President Donald Trump, who awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom. He’ll chair the House Judiciary Committee and conduct high profile hearings if his party takes control of the U.S. House of Representatives next year.
RadarOnline

'Who Knew He Could Stoop Any Lower?' Ted Cruz Called To Resign After Mocking Stroke Survivor Senate Candidate John Fetterman

Ted Cruz is being criticized online after the Texas senator openly mocked Senate candidate John Fetterman for his poor performance during a recent debate against Dr. Mehmet Oz, RadarOnline.com has learned.On Wednesday, as Cruz appeared in Franklin, Tennessee to endorse GOP House candidate Andy Ogles, the 51-year-old controversial Texas senator ridiculed Fetterman for a series of awkward exchanges he made on Monday while debating Dr. Oz in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.“By the way, in honor of John Fetterman, I suppose I should start by just saying goodnight!” Cruz said, referencing the fact Fetterman became confused on Monday and answered one question by...
Business Insider

Trump's one-time White House chief of staff says the former president 'is not doing very well' on the midterms, and that Ron DeSantis could beat him in 2024

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis defeated Democrat Charlie Crist on Tuesday. Former Trump White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney told CBS News that "DeSantis wins tonight." He also said Trump isn't "doing very well" after several candidates he backed failed to win. Former Trump White House chief of staff Mick...
TheDailyBeast

Trump Reportedly ‘Furious’ at Oz’s Flop, Blames Melania and Hannity

Former President Donald Trump is “furious” about Tuesday’s lackluster midterm showing, tossing his ire at Dr. Oz and blaming his wife Melania for advising him to endorse the TV celeb, The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman reported. Hours later, Semafor reported that Trump is also pointing the finger at Fox News star Sean Hannity, his pal and unofficial adviser. Trump suffered a poor night with several of his swing state endorsements losing key races, including gubernatorial candidates in Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania. Oz conceded to Democrat John Fetterman in Pennsylvania after losing a highly contested race that may determine Senate...
The Independent

Herschel Walker in ‘big trouble’ in US Senate race, says Chris Christie

Chris Christie says that Herschel Walker could be in “big trouble” in his US Senate race in Georgia, where he appears to be lagging behind fellow-Republican governor Brian Kemp at the polls.The former New Jersey Governor told ABC News that the pro-Trump ex-football star appeared to be underperforming among Republicans against incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock, a Democrat.“One of the early trends is that Walker is consistently trailing Kemp in that early vote by 3, 3-and-a-half per cent,” Mr Christie said.“If Walker is going 3, 3-and-a-half per cent lower consistently in the early vote, what does that tell you about...
TheDailyBeast

Tim Ryan Bragged About ‘Kicking J.D.’s Ass,’ but Can He Beat Him Tuesday?

MEDINA, Ohio—Flanked by a “Don’t Tread On My Uterus” flag to his right and longtime GOP adviser Steve Schmidt to his left, Tim Ryan stepped out from under the gazebo in a town square to fire up the crowd with a promise to “shock the world” on Election Day.Ohio wouldn’t vote like Ohio, Ryan argued, because Buckeye State voters just want to elect a pragmatic centrist.Despite almost every major headwind going against Democrats this midterm cycle, the Ohio congressman said his campaign would do more than just “put a dent in Medina,” a county where former President Donald Trump won...
The Independent

Lauren Boebert used Trump and the Proud Boys to gain power – now she’s getting personal to defend her seat

Lauren Boebert, 35, who is running for re-election as a US Representative for Colorado, was among the first of a post-2016 breed of Maga-focused Republicans to win a major congressional seat.Ms Boebert is the daughter of a single mother and has spoken at length about her upbringing struggling with poverty and a single-parent home.The congresswoman first made headlines not as a politician but as a restauranteur. Her establishment, called Shooters, grabbed the public’s attention thanks to its wait staff openly carrying firearms during their shifts. She also refused to stop offering in-door dining during the Covid-19 pandemic.Ms Boebert made...
MSNBC

MAGA warning: Campaign icon warns Trump-fueled GOP will act on extreme promises.

MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on new polling showing Democrats gaining on Republicans in voter enthusiasm heading into election day. Campaign guru and political firebrand James Carville joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber on the two parties’ closing arguments, adding he thinks Democrats need to do more to call out the “trifecta of unpopular ideas” on the GOP agenda. “That’s what we should be closing on… You don’t say anything in politics until you say it 500 times… We’re going to have to learn to keep saying it to the exclusion of everything else.”Nov. 8, 2022.
NBC News

Arizona Governor Election Results 2022

It's a tight contest between Republican Kari Lake, who aligned herself with former President Donald Trump and his false claims of election fraud, and Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs, Arizona's current secretary of state who vocally defended the 2020 results in the state after Trump lost to President Joe Biden.
MSNBC

The leader of the Oath Keepers may have just doomed himself

After several weeks, the first seditious conspiracy case federal prosecutors have brought in a decade will soon be in the hands of the jury. Five members of the Oath Keepers organization are charged with seditious conspiracy and several other felonies, all centering around the group’s efforts to violently interfere in the Jan. 6, 2021, congressional certification of Joe Biden’s election win. Although the government’s evidence is strong, the case is not without its challenges. But the decision of the lead defendant and founder of the Oath Keepers, Stewart Rhodes, to testify in his own defense may actually have made the prosecution’s case even stronger.
MSNBC

Rep.-elect Wiley Nickel on what his win says to ‘MAGA warriors’

Abortion was a top issue helping North Carolina voters choose Democrat Wiley Nickel over Trump-backed Bo Hines, who said he wanted a community review process for victims of rape and incest. Wiley Nickel tells MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell that moment showed “what a far-right extremist we were up against,” adding that in swing districts like his, “if you stand 100% pro-Trump … you’re going to lose.”Nov. 10, 2022.
MSNBC

Arizona Republicans fume over MAGA movement election lies

Conspiracy theory-peddling conservatives honed in on temporary issues with vote tabulation at some Arizona polling places to push baseless claims of Election Day vote-rigging. And if the clear exhaustion of fellow conservatives forced to field questions about these baseless claims is any sign, it appears the MAGA movement is wearing out its welcome in Arizona.
