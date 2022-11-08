Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Passenger Arrested For Masturbating During Two-Hour Flight From JFK To DetroitAbdul GhaniDetroit, MI
Ford Stock Forecast 2022, 2023, 2025, 2030, 2040, 2050CoinglidDearborn, MI
Michigan dog alerts owner to UFO just above tree topsRoger MarshWayne County, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
fox2detroit.com
Marine veteran keeps promise to fallen friend by naming son after him
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Veteran Richard Silva shared his story of service and loyalty at the Henry Ford Museum this Veterans Day. "I kind of went in late. I was 28 when I went in. I just wanted to serve this great nation and be a part of something big and greater than myself and kind of give back," he said.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit public schools JROTC program honors service, sacrifice for Veterans Day
DETROIT (FOX 2) - All across Metro Detroit tributes to those who served for our military on this Veteran’s Day was held Friday. FOX 2 cameras rolled during service in Berkley where community members gathered to pay their respects, as this gun salute took place. Miles away another event...
fox2detroit.com
2 military veterans in need get new roofs free from Habitat Detroit's Veteran Initiative
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Two local veterans were given brand-new roofs on their homes, free of charge, with winter soon to be on the way. "This is outstanding; I’m pleased as punch - I can’t be happier," said Navy veteran William McClure. Veterans Day is just hours away,...
fox2detroit.com
Oakland County woman celebrates 110th birthday
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (Fox 2) - Family, friends, and Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter gathered Friday to honor a family matriarch, Mary Couch, as she celebrates her 110th birthday. "On behalf of Oakland County and your neighbors happy birthday," Coulter said. Couch was born in Georgia on Nov. 11, 1912,...
fox2detroit.com
Upcoming dates for 'Faust' at the Detroit Opera
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - The opera show 'Faust' is being performed at the Detroit Opera. The next showings are Nov. 18 at 7:30 p.m. and Nov. 20 at 2:00 p.m. Tickets to see 'Faust' begin at $29. For more information or to purchase tickets visit www.detroitopera.org.
fox2detroit.com
Let Your Light Shine Charity Gala Nov. 17 helps Macomb County teens in need
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Metro Detroit organization is hoping you will help light up the lives of our underserved youth. Newway Works which provides academic and social resources for students is hosting the Let Your Light Shine charity gala. All proceeds from the gala will go support...
fox2detroit.com
'Tallest Red Kettle' returns to downtown Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Salvation Army's famed red kettle has returned to its place in downtown Detroit, another sign of the holiday season is starting to ramp up. Dubbed the "tallest red kettle" by the nonprofit, the impressive light display comes with 26,000 LED lights that will be illuminated for the Christmas season.
fox2detroit.com
FOX 2 Giving Guide
DETROIT (FOX 2) - FOX 2 is working for you all year long, but we know we're part of a bigger community -- a giving community. That's why we go to work every year to help connect you to the people and agencies who need your help. At the heart...
fox2detroit.com
Local footwear company creates living wage jobs for U.S. veterans
Owner of Pingree Detroit, Jarret Schlaff joined us this morning to talk about the launch of their shoes and accessories that are handcrafted by veterans. Visit www.pingreedetroit.com.
fox2detroit.com
Police investigating ethnic intimidation, assault against University of Michigan student
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - The University of Michigan Police Department is investigating ethnic intimidation and assault against a student. The incident happened around 2:20 p.m. on November 12, on North Campus near Baits Field. Police say a U-M student was walking on the path between Baits Housing and...
fox2detroit.com
Police finish investigation in tunnel assault after Michigan-Michigan State game
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - The University of Michigan Police Department says they concluded their investigation in the big house tunnel assault of several players earlier this month. "In collaboration with our law enforcement partners and Michigan State University, UMPD has thoroughly investigated what occurred," UMPD said in a...
fox2detroit.com
Armed female shot, killed by Detroit police during struggle
Detroit police fatally shot a female Thursday night on the city's west side. Police said it appears she was assaulting her mother with a knife before a struggle with officers.
fox2detroit.com
Father of 10 arrested during pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - An Islamic father of ten men was arrested more than a week ago during his pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia after comments he made to two undercover officers. Mohamad Salem of Melvindale was arrested on November 1 during his Muslim pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia when he...
fox2detroit.com
Ferndale's The Loving Touch hosting sober pre-Thanksgiving party
FERNDALE, Mich. (FOX 2) - The night before Thanksgiving is often lauded as the biggest bar night of the year. This year, The Loving Touch in Ferndale is giving people who don't drink the chance at a night out, sans the alcohol. The Sober Party will feature craft mocktails, non-alcoholic...
fox2detroit.com
Bomb threat emailed to Clintondale High School in latest threat
CLINTONDALE, Mich. (FOX 2) - For the third time this week, a southeast Michigan school was forced to stop classes and make sure the school was secure after another threat has been called in - the latest one coming at Clintondale High School in Macomb County. The school was evacuated...
fox2detroit.com
Recycle your electronics for free at the Detroit Zoo's E-Recycling Event Saturday
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Detroit Zoo is hosting an E-Recycling Event on Saturday to divert waste from local landfills. Electronics, both large and small, are being collected at the Detroit Zoo's E-Recycling Event. Participating drivers will receive a complimentary admission ticket to the Detroit Zoo. Additional tickets will be provided for those who carpool.
fox2detroit.com
Police: Man shot multiple times by known suspects at Allen Park Motor Lodge
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Allen Park Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred at the Allen Park Motor Lodge Saturday evening. On Saturday around 11:06 p.m, police were dispatched to the Allen Park Motor Lodge (14887 Southfield Rd, Allen Park) for shots fired, police said. When officers arrived, they found one adult man with multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot.
fox2detroit.com
King's Bakery: Serving up amazing mediterranean gourmet sandwiches
Owner of King's Bakery, Hassan Houssaiky joined the show this morning to explain what a "Manouwich" is all about. They are located in Dearborn, MI. Check out their instagram page: @kings_bakery.
fox2detroit.com
Emoni Bates drops 30, No. 22 Michigan beats E Michigan 88-83
DETROIT - The Wolverines (2-0) went ahead on Jaelin Llewellyn's layup with 2:49 left in a game with 17 lead changes and 11 ties. The Eagles (1-1) were up 45-40 at halftime and had an eight-point lead early in the second half, but ended up losing a 22nd straight game against a ranked opponent.
fox2detroit.com
DPD: Armed woman fatally shot by Detroit police after assaulting family during mental health crisis
DETROIT (FOX 2) - One person is dead after she was shot by Detroit police during a struggle Thursday night. According to Detroit Police Chief James White, officers responded to a call about a female who had assaulted her son, was in her underwear, and was in the middle of a mental health crisis in the area of Pilgrim Street and Meyers Road around 6:20 p.m.
Comments / 1