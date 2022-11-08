ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

fox2detroit.com

Marine veteran keeps promise to fallen friend by naming son after him

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Veteran Richard Silva shared his story of service and loyalty at the Henry Ford Museum this Veterans Day. "I kind of went in late. I was 28 when I went in. I just wanted to serve this great nation and be a part of something big and greater than myself and kind of give back," he said.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Oakland County woman celebrates 110th birthday

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (Fox 2) - Family, friends, and Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter gathered Friday to honor a family matriarch, Mary Couch, as she celebrates her 110th birthday. "On behalf of Oakland County and your neighbors happy birthday," Coulter said. Couch was born in Georgia on Nov. 11, 1912,...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Upcoming dates for 'Faust' at the Detroit Opera

DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - The opera show 'Faust' is being performed at the Detroit Opera. The next showings are Nov. 18 at 7:30 p.m. and Nov. 20 at 2:00 p.m. Tickets to see 'Faust' begin at $29. For more information or to purchase tickets visit www.detroitopera.org.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

'Tallest Red Kettle' returns to downtown Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Salvation Army's famed red kettle has returned to its place in downtown Detroit, another sign of the holiday season is starting to ramp up. Dubbed the "tallest red kettle" by the nonprofit, the impressive light display comes with 26,000 LED lights that will be illuminated for the Christmas season.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

FOX 2 Giving Guide

DETROIT (FOX 2) - FOX 2 is working for you all year long, but we know we're part of a bigger community -- a giving community. That's why we go to work every year to help connect you to the people and agencies who need your help. At the heart...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Police finish investigation in tunnel assault after Michigan-Michigan State game

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - The University of Michigan Police Department says they concluded their investigation in the big house tunnel assault of several players earlier this month. "In collaboration with our law enforcement partners and Michigan State University, UMPD has thoroughly investigated what occurred," UMPD said in a...
ANN ARBOR, MI
fox2detroit.com

Father of 10 arrested during pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - An Islamic father of ten men was arrested more than a week ago during his pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia after comments he made to two undercover officers. Mohamad Salem of Melvindale was arrested on November 1 during his Muslim pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia when he...
MELVINDALE, MI
fox2detroit.com

Ferndale's The Loving Touch hosting sober pre-Thanksgiving party

FERNDALE, Mich. (FOX 2) - The night before Thanksgiving is often lauded as the biggest bar night of the year. This year, The Loving Touch in Ferndale is giving people who don't drink the chance at a night out, sans the alcohol. The Sober Party will feature craft mocktails, non-alcoholic...
FERNDALE, MI
fox2detroit.com

Bomb threat emailed to Clintondale High School in latest threat

CLINTONDALE, Mich. (FOX 2) - For the third time this week, a southeast Michigan school was forced to stop classes and make sure the school was secure after another threat has been called in - the latest one coming at Clintondale High School in Macomb County. The school was evacuated...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Recycle your electronics for free at the Detroit Zoo's E-Recycling Event Saturday

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Detroit Zoo is hosting an E-Recycling Event on Saturday to divert waste from local landfills. Electronics, both large and small, are being collected at the Detroit Zoo's E-Recycling Event. Participating drivers will receive a complimentary admission ticket to the Detroit Zoo. Additional tickets will be provided for those who carpool.
ROYAL OAK, MI
fox2detroit.com

Police: Man shot multiple times by known suspects at Allen Park Motor Lodge

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Allen Park Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred at the Allen Park Motor Lodge Saturday evening. On Saturday around 11:06 p.m, police were dispatched to the Allen Park Motor Lodge (14887 Southfield Rd, Allen Park) for shots fired, police said. When officers arrived, they found one adult man with multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot.
ALLEN PARK, MI
fox2detroit.com

Emoni Bates drops 30, No. 22 Michigan beats E Michigan 88-83

DETROIT - The Wolverines (2-0) went ahead on Jaelin Llewellyn's layup with 2:49 left in a game with 17 lead changes and 11 ties. The Eagles (1-1) were up 45-40 at halftime and had an eight-point lead early in the second half, but ended up losing a 22nd straight game against a ranked opponent.
YPSILANTI, MI
fox2detroit.com

DPD: Armed woman fatally shot by Detroit police after assaulting family during mental health crisis

DETROIT (FOX 2) - One person is dead after she was shot by Detroit police during a struggle Thursday night. According to Detroit Police Chief James White, officers responded to a call about a female who had assaulted her son, was in her underwear, and was in the middle of a mental health crisis in the area of Pilgrim Street and Meyers Road around 6:20 p.m.
DETROIT, MI

