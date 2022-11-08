The Miami Dolphins will have Terron Armstead on the field today but if they want to give him rest, get a big lead and sit him down. Miami has to account for two very good edge rushers in Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney. Having Armstead on the field will help but he needs to rest his calf and toe and while he is pushing through it, it could do more harm than good. This is, after all, a veteran lineman who hasn’t completed a full season and won’t again this year.

