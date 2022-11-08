ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vendors in "Made in Hawaii" event must really be local

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Businesses participating in the "Made in Hawaii" festival must really be local. Festival officials said there are criteria on how much manufacturing has to be done within the islands and almost 400 local vendors made the cut at the Ala Moana Center this Veteran’s Day weekend.
Honolulu fire investigating mailbox fire at Kapolei Post Office

KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KITV4) - The Honolulu Fire Department is investigating a fire that occurred at the Kapolei Post Office early Saturday morning. Fire crews responded to a rubbish fire at about 12:25 a.m. and found smoke coming from a United States Postal Service (USPS) mail drop box.
Plans move forward for $100M renovation of ‘antiquated’ Honolulu Hale

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi is proposing relocating city government to a high rise to make room for a $100 million renovation of Honolulu Hale. Blangiardi says he’s committed to the project even though there are still many unknowns about what may be behind the thick walls of the massive building.
Making sustainability fun: Popular zero-waste store expands to West Oahu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A zero-waste store focused on changing the tides of plastic pollution is expanding to West Oahu. Keep It Simple, a business built on the concept of a low-waste, sustainable lifestyle opened their third location at Kamakana Alii Kapolei Saturday morning. Their other two locations are in Kaimuki...
“By right” zoning would streamline building permit process

I’ve been playing a new online game, but no matter what I do, I can’t seem to win. It’s a real-life simulation about getting authorized to build a house for your family. But I keep getting tripped up by Honolulu’s permitting process. The creative folks at...
Hundreds of visitors to help clean up Honolulu's Ala Wai canal

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Since the Genki Ala Wai project first started in 2019, technical advisor Hiromichi Nago reported the condition of the canal has been improving. The sludge containing rotten organic matter on the Kapahulu end of the canal dipped from being 23 inches deep to just 3 inches. According to Nago, the amount of fecal bacteria has diminished as well.
Police Looking For Missing Honolulu Man

HAWAIʻI ISLAND - Police say they are trying to locate 22-year-old Donald James Sniffin, a resident of Honolulu who is originally from Hilo. (BIVN) – Police are looking for a 22-year-old Honolulu man who appears to have gone missing after he flew to Hilo in September. From a...
Hawaii’s Kitchen: Kamukura Ramen

Honolulu (KHON2) – Hawaii customers can dine at Kamukura Ramen, with noodles imported from Japan. Dotonbori Kamukura opened its first store in Osaka with 9 counter seats and has since expanded to nearly 70 stores throughout Japan. Now, the Kamukura brand has made its way to the Ala Moana Shopping Center, making it the first store in the United States.
Details revealed about sunken ship in Ala Wai Boat Harbor

HONOLULU (KITV)- A nearly 80-foot boat now sits at the bottom of the Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor. Crews spent Thursday night and all of Friday, cleaning up fuel spilt from the boat. The mechanic for the boat, the Princess Moana, says he and one other person were on the boat when this happened. They were trying to fix the boat at the time.
'It's great to see the support': dozens mark Veterans Day at Punchbowl

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- While many took this Veterans Day off, others were hard at work conducting ceremonies to honor those who serve and have served their country. Dozens convened at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific at Punchbowl for a morning of song and ceremony in veneration of veterans living and those who have passed.
Veterans Day events in Honolulu

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4)-- The National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific will hold a veterans day ceremony from 10am to 11:30am on Veterans Day. The Oahu Veterans Council is sponsoring the event, and the guest speaker will be from the marine corps.
Hiker injured after falling on Lulumahu Falls trail

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu firefighters airlifted a woman in her 20s who was knocked unconscious after falling near Lulumahu Falls on Friday afternoon. Rescue crews responded to the scene around 3 p.m. According to the Honolulu Fire Department, a caller reported that the woman fell approximately 3 feet near the...
Public Access to Radio Traffic Restricted on Honolulu

(TNS) - Public access to non-tactical radio traffic of Honolulu police, firefighters, emergency medical services workers and ocean safety personnel will remain restricted for at least the next 90 days as Honolulu Hale has opted not to enter into an agreement with Hawaii media to restore access. Public access to...
30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Honolulu For Couples

This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Honolulu for couples based on major travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. Find plenty of romantic activities in Honolulu without looking further!. This article has selected the top date ideas and attractions for couples in the...
