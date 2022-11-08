Read full article on original website
KITV.com
Vendors in "Made in Hawaii" event must really be local
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Businesses participating in the "Made in Hawaii" festival must really be local. Festival officials said there are criteria on how much manufacturing has to be done within the islands and almost 400 local vendors made the cut at the Ala Moana Center this Veteran’s Day weekend.
KITV.com
Honolulu fire investigating mailbox fire at Kapolei Post Office
KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KITV4) - The Honolulu Fire Department is investigating a fire that occurred at the Kapolei Post Office early Saturday morning. Fire crews responded to a rubbish fire at about 12:25 a.m. and found smoke coming from a United States Postal Service (USPS) mail drop box.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Plans move forward for $100M renovation of ‘antiquated’ Honolulu Hale
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi is proposing relocating city government to a high rise to make room for a $100 million renovation of Honolulu Hale. Blangiardi says he’s committed to the project even though there are still many unknowns about what may be behind the thick walls of the massive building.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Making sustainability fun: Popular zero-waste store expands to West Oahu
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A zero-waste store focused on changing the tides of plastic pollution is expanding to West Oahu. Keep It Simple, a business built on the concept of a low-waste, sustainable lifestyle opened their third location at Kamakana Alii Kapolei Saturday morning. Their other two locations are in Kaimuki...
hawaiireporter.com
“By right” zoning would streamline building permit process
I’ve been playing a new online game, but no matter what I do, I can’t seem to win. It’s a real-life simulation about getting authorized to build a house for your family. But I keep getting tripped up by Honolulu’s permitting process. The creative folks at...
Keep it Simple expanding to Kapolei this weekend
Keep it Simple is expanding to Kapolei and will be holding a grand opening for their third store on Saturday Nov. 12.
KITV.com
Hundreds of visitors to help clean up Honolulu's Ala Wai canal
bigislandvideonews.com
Police Looking For Missing Honolulu Man
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - Police say they are trying to locate 22-year-old Donald James Sniffin, a resident of Honolulu who is originally from Hilo. (BIVN) – Police are looking for a 22-year-old Honolulu man who appears to have gone missing after he flew to Hilo in September. From a...
KHON2
Hawaii’s Kitchen: Kamukura Ramen
Honolulu (KHON2) – Hawaii customers can dine at Kamukura Ramen, with noodles imported from Japan. Dotonbori Kamukura opened its first store in Osaka with 9 counter seats and has since expanded to nearly 70 stores throughout Japan. Now, the Kamukura brand has made its way to the Ala Moana Shopping Center, making it the first store in the United States.
KITV.com
Hundreds of volunteers to use Genki Balls to clean up Oahu's Ala Wai
Japanese tourists will help clean up the Ala Wai using Genki Balls. It's all a part of an effort to have visitors make the islands better during their stay. Hundreds of visitors to help clean up Honolulu's Ala Wai canal. Since the Genki Ala Wai project first started in 2019,...
From functioning alcoholic to ultramarathon runner
Anthony Murata describes himself as a functioning alcoholic who turned his life around. Now, he's embarking on an ambitious mission to help others struggling with addiction.
KITV.com
Details revealed about sunken ship in Ala Wai Boat Harbor
HONOLULU (KITV)- A nearly 80-foot boat now sits at the bottom of the Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor. Crews spent Thursday night and all of Friday, cleaning up fuel spilt from the boat. The mechanic for the boat, the Princess Moana, says he and one other person were on the boat when this happened. They were trying to fix the boat at the time.
State waters will now require annual lay net permits
The Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of Aquatic Resources is now requiring all lay netters to obtain permits to lay their nets in state waters.
KITV.com
'It's great to see the support': dozens mark Veterans Day at Punchbowl
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- While many took this Veterans Day off, others were hard at work conducting ceremonies to honor those who serve and have served their country. Dozens convened at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific at Punchbowl for a morning of song and ceremony in veneration of veterans living and those who have passed.
Over a $1M fine for coral damage
The DLNR said that over 15,000 corals and 140-square yards of live rock were damaged.
KITV.com
Veterans Day events in Honolulu
HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4)-- The National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific will hold a veterans day ceremony from 10am to 11:30am on Veterans Day. The Oahu Veterans Council is sponsoring the event, and the guest speaker will be from the marine corps.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hiker injured after falling on Lulumahu Falls trail
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu firefighters airlifted a woman in her 20s who was knocked unconscious after falling near Lulumahu Falls on Friday afternoon. Rescue crews responded to the scene around 3 p.m. According to the Honolulu Fire Department, a caller reported that the woman fell approximately 3 feet near the...
Government Technology
Public Access to Radio Traffic Restricted on Honolulu
(TNS) - Public access to non-tactical radio traffic of Honolulu police, firefighters, emergency medical services workers and ocean safety personnel will remain restricted for at least the next 90 days as Honolulu Hale has opted not to enter into an agreement with Hawaii media to restore access. Public access to...
cohaitungchi.com
30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Honolulu For Couples
This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Honolulu for couples based on major travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. Find plenty of romantic activities in Honolulu without looking further!. This article has selected the top date ideas and attractions for couples in the...
Carissa Moore gives golden opportunity to fans
Surfing legend Carissa Moore was scheduled to give three hours of her time at Kahala Mall to meet fans and keiki Saturday, Nov. 12 but ended up staying late to make sure she met with everyone she could.
