3 Anthony Davis trades the Lakers would actually say yes to

The Los Angeles Lakers are off to a horrid start this season and with the Russell Westbrook trade rumors cooling off, potential Anthony Davis trade rumors have started to heat up. After all, a Westbrook trade is not going to suddenly turn this team around. A Davis trade could help the team reload with the future in mind.
