Read full article on original website
Related
foodsafetynews.com
Danish Listeria outbreak traced to fish cakes
A brand of fish cakes has been traced to a Listeria outbreak in Denmark in which one person died. From mid-August to October, the Statens Serum Institut (SSI) recorded seven patients who became ill with the same type of Listeria monocytogenes. The Statens Serum Institut, Danish Veterinary and Food Administration...
foodsafetynews.com
Oklahoma officials investigation E. coli outbreak
State and local health officials in Oklahoma are working to find the cause of an outbreak of infections caused by E. Coli. The Oklahoma State Department of Health sent out a public health alert encouraging people to use bottled water or boil water. The department is also asking residents of Custer and Caddo to fill out a questionnaire about what foods and drinks their children consumed.
foodsafetynews.com
EU report warns of climate impact on foodborne diseases
Climate impacts on diseases including foodborne infections pose a growing threat, according to the European Environment Agency (EEA). The agency said there is a need to move from planning to action and to improve awareness among public health and healthcare practitioners, in a report on climate change in Europe. One...
foodsafetynews.com
UK food microbiology lab notes less contact with the EU
The United Kingdom leaving the European Union has resulted in reduced communication between UK and EU food networks, according to a new report. The annual report covers work of the UK’s national reference laboratory (NRL) for food microbiology between April 2021 and March 2022. The UK Health Security Agency...
foodsafetynews.com
GAO office says FDA’s hands shouldn’t be tied on food package chemicals
The Government Accountability Office says the FDA should have the power to ask for and receive information from food companies about food packaging and food production surfaces in relation to chemical contamination. In a report on so-called forever chemicals that do not break down that was requested by two U.S....
Ammo Shortage Causing Australia’s Kangaroo Population To Explode
It’s a great time to be a kangaroo in the Australian state of Queensland. According to reports, the kangaroo population in the area is at an all-time high due to the international ammunition shortage. Due to manufacturing delays during COVID-19 and compounded by the war in Ukraine, the lack of ammunition has more than annoyed farmers. It’s also hurt farmers who hire shooters to control kangaroo populations on their farms.
foodsafetynews.com
Tim Hortons chicken noodle soup recalled over insects in product
La Cie McCormick Canada is recalling Tim Hortons Soup Base Chicken Noodle because of the presence of insects. According to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency’s recall alert, the recalled product has been sold in Ontario and Alberta, Canada. Recalled product:. Brand NameProduct NameSizeCode on ProductUPC. Tim HortonsSoup Base Chicken...
Comments / 0