ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Newell ROASTS state GOP for trying to rig '23 election for Jeff Landry

By Newell Normand
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T5FLI_0j2YvHwh00

Newell Normand has long said that the best thing the respective political parties in Louisiana have going for them is the other party. On Monday’s edition of the Newell Normand Show, the long-time Republican could not make sense of a move made over the weekend by the executive committee of Louisiana’s Republican party. The state’s leadership of the GOP chose to endorse Jeff Landry as their candidate for the 2023 Louisiana gubernatorial race. It’s a move Newell says is premature at the very least. Landry, the current attorney general for the state of Louisiana, may have been the first Republican to announce his campaign ambitions, but Newell says there’s no reason the state’s GOP executive committee should be endorsing any candidate before something that resembles a field of candidates can be formulated. “No doubt the state Republican party is leading the way in the race for incompetence and mediocrity,”

Newell recited what used to be understood Republican principles for elections. He mentioned that a diverse range of candidates and a diverse range of thought serves to strengthen not just the Republican party in Louisiana, but the overall democratic process in the state. The gubernatorial primary is set for October 14, 2023. Newell says the GOP in Louisiana is simultaneously undercutting potential candidates and stifling potential supporters of Republican candidates.

“It seems that this executive committee is attempting to squelch the voice and the minds of Republicans. You want to talk about a threat to democracy? There it is, in living color. They exhibited it yesterday. And one has to wonder why is Jeff Landry the anointed one? Do they fear something? What could it be?” said Newell.

So, who are the members of the executive committee that chose to endorse Landry?

Comments / 0

Related
WWL-AMFM

Scalise wins seventh term in House

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise will continue in his role as the dean of the Louisiana Congressional Delegation. WWL projects that Rep. Scalise (R-Jefferson) will coast to victory in the First Congressional District race. With three parishes' early voting results tabulated, Scalise has claimed 80 percent of the vote to win his seventh full term in office.
LOUISIANA STATE
WWL-AMFM

Scalise announces bid for majority leader

A day after handily winning reelection to represent Louisiana's First Congressional District, House Republican Whip Steve Scalise announced his intention to run for the position of Majority Leader. The congressman made his announcement on his congressional web site. "With this bold, conservative agenda in mind, I am asking for your...
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Governor Announces Resignation of DCFS Secretary Following Second Fentanyl-Related Child Death

Louisiana Governor Announces Resignation of DCFS Secretary Following Second Fentanyl-Related Child Death. Louisiana – Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards stated on November 10, 2022, that he has accepted the resignation of Department of Children and Family Services Secretary Marketa Walters. Walters, who has led the agency since 2016, has a long and distinguished career fighting to enhance the lives of Louisiana children and families, and her expertise is recognized nationally. Her many accomplishments include implementing significant changes to the agency’s approach to foster care through the Quality Parenting Initiative and establishing Louisiana Fosters, which provides support for foster children and parents, in collaboration with Governor Edwards and First Lady Donna Edwards. Since Governor Edwards’ first term, Louisiana has seen a record number of adoptions from the foster care system, with more than 5,379 children and teens being reunited with their forever families.
LOUISIANA STATE
WWL-AMFM

Louisiana House Delegation reelected

WWL political analyst John Couvillon has called all of the races in favor of the members of the Louisiana House Delegation. All six members of the delegation have strong majorities in their races after the early returns were counted.
LOUISIANA STATE
2urbangirls.com

Louisiana mayor, up for reelection, dies in Election Day crash

MELVILLE, La. – A Louisiana mayor up for reelection was killed today in a vehicle crash. Melville Mayor Velma Hendrix, 84, was killed in a vehicle crash on Tuesday. Hendrix, 84, was a longtime St. Landry Parish educator and was first elected Melville’s mayor in 2018, winning 70% of the vote. She previously served on the town’s board of alderman, serving in the mid-1990s to early 2000s and again before she was elected to her mayoral post, according to Louisiana Secretary of State records.
MELVILLE, LA
WLBT

‘Here we go again’: Coach Prime calls for Governor, Mayor to ‘huddle up,’ fix Jackson’s water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Coach Prime has a message for Gov. Tate Reeves and Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba: “huddle up” and fix Jackson’s water crisis. In a video posted on social media Thursday, Jackson State University football coach Deion Sanders says the university is again without water and is urging the two elected leaders to put their differences aside to do what’s best for the people of Jackson.
JACKSON, MS
Classic Rock 105.1

Louisiana Ticket Wins $200,000 in Latest Powerball Draw

The Louisiana Lottery has confirmed that a Powerball ticket sold in the state for the 11/12/2022 drawing is a $200,000 winner. This latest wins adds to Louisiana streak of big money Powerball wins. In fact, a ticket winning $50,000 or more has been sold in Louisiana for every Powerball drawing that's been held in the month of November.
LOUISIANA STATE
WWL-TV

Louisiana 8 Constitutional Amendments Election Results 2022

BATON ROUGE, La. — Click here Election results from all parishes and national results. Voters in Louisiana will go to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 8 to consider eight constitutional amendments. While most of the amendments deal with taxes, state budgets, or elections, the most watched ballot item is...
LOUISIANA STATE
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
26K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy