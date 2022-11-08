Newell ROASTS state GOP for trying to rig '23 election for Jeff Landry

Newell Normand has long said that the best thing the respective political parties in Louisiana have going for them is the other party. On Monday’s edition of the Newell Normand Show, the long-time Republican could not make sense of a move made over the weekend by the executive committee of Louisiana’s Republican party. The state’s leadership of the GOP chose to endorse Jeff Landry as their candidate for the 2023 Louisiana gubernatorial race. It’s a move Newell says is premature at the very least. Landry, the current attorney general for the state of Louisiana, may have been the first Republican to announce his campaign ambitions, but Newell says there’s no reason the state’s GOP executive committee should be endorsing any candidate before something that resembles a field of candidates can be formulated. “No doubt the state Republican party is leading the way in the race for incompetence and mediocrity,”

Newell recited what used to be understood Republican principles for elections. He mentioned that a diverse range of candidates and a diverse range of thought serves to strengthen not just the Republican party in Louisiana, but the overall democratic process in the state. The gubernatorial primary is set for October 14, 2023. Newell says the GOP in Louisiana is simultaneously undercutting potential candidates and stifling potential supporters of Republican candidates.

“It seems that this executive committee is attempting to squelch the voice and the minds of Republicans. You want to talk about a threat to democracy? There it is, in living color. They exhibited it yesterday. And one has to wonder why is Jeff Landry the anointed one? Do they fear something? What could it be?” said Newell.

So, who are the members of the executive committee that chose to endorse Landry?