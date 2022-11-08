PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama and the National Fitness Campaign (NFC) are pleased to announce the launch of an outdoor Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama Fitness Court convenient by Prichard City Hall. We are honored the Fitness Court will be officially unveiled at a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, November 11, 3 p.m. at Prichard City Hall following the scheduled Veteran’s Day Parade. This launch is a result of the partnership between Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama and NFC to expand free access to high quality workouts and create equitable access to exercise for communities around the state.

