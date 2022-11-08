ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwin County, AL

WPMI

Ann St. closure in Mobile begins Monday Nov 14

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Beginning Monday morning, November 14th, Ann Street between Springhill Ave. and Old Shell Rd. will be closed for road improvements and resurfacing. This will last until Friday November 18th and each day the hours will be limited from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.. The detour...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

City of Mobile honors 2022 Veteran of the Year

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The City of Mobile is honoring it's 2022 Mobile Bay Area Veteran of the Year. Lieutenant Colonel Robert F. Barrow is a retired soldier who served in the army. He is now the director of Army Instruction for the JROTC program at Mobile County Public...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Alleged safety risks at local apartment complex that markets to college students

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Serious safety concerns are being raised after a young woman says she was raped last year at One Ten Student Living, which describes itself as an off campus student housing complex. She is now suing the complex for negligence and alleges a non-working front gate and broken front door lock allowed a dangerous predator to prey on the sleeping student. Prosecutors say DNA linked Taquon Wells, 22, to the crime. He's currently out on bond. The lawsuit states he did not live at the complex.
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

City of Prichard unveils outdoor fitness court

PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama and the National Fitness Campaign (NFC) are pleased to announce the launch of an outdoor Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama Fitness Court convenient by Prichard City Hall. We are honored the Fitness Court will be officially unveiled at a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, November 11, 3 p.m. at Prichard City Hall following the scheduled Veteran’s Day Parade. This launch is a result of the partnership between Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama and NFC to expand free access to high quality workouts and create equitable access to exercise for communities around the state.
PRICHARD, AL
WPMI

675 free Thanksgiving Turkeys to be given away through November

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — 675 Free Turkeys will be given away for this Thanksgiving at the following locations and dates:. Toulminville Crichton Community Development Corporation will give away 400 turkeys on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at the Dotch Community Center located in Trinity Gardens beginning at 8:00 a.m. Revelation-Maysville...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

South Alabama Jaguar baseball releases 2023 schedule

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — South Alabama baseball will host a pair of tournaments, along with a three-game series with Nebraska and a midweek contest against Alabama at Stanky Field as part of the 2023 schedule released on Thursday. The Jaguars will host their first tournament on opening weekend (Feb....
MOBILE, AL

