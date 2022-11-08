Read full article on original website
Related
WPMI
ALDOT, Baldwin County oppose logging truck weight increase proposal that could harm roads
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Concerns are being raised throughout the state over a proposed bill to increase the weight limit for logging trucks. Baldwin County officials are speaking out against the idea and argue it would negatively impact hundreds of highways and bridges in the area. Traffic in...
WPMI
Ann St. closure in Mobile begins Monday Nov 14
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Beginning Monday morning, November 14th, Ann Street between Springhill Ave. and Old Shell Rd. will be closed for road improvements and resurfacing. This will last until Friday November 18th and each day the hours will be limited from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.. The detour...
WPMI
City of Mobile honors 2022 Veteran of the Year
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The City of Mobile is honoring it's 2022 Mobile Bay Area Veteran of the Year. Lieutenant Colonel Robert F. Barrow is a retired soldier who served in the army. He is now the director of Army Instruction for the JROTC program at Mobile County Public...
WPMI
Alleged safety risks at local apartment complex that markets to college students
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Serious safety concerns are being raised after a young woman says she was raped last year at One Ten Student Living, which describes itself as an off campus student housing complex. She is now suing the complex for negligence and alleges a non-working front gate and broken front door lock allowed a dangerous predator to prey on the sleeping student. Prosecutors say DNA linked Taquon Wells, 22, to the crime. He's currently out on bond. The lawsuit states he did not live at the complex.
WPMI
City of Prichard unveils outdoor fitness court
PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama and the National Fitness Campaign (NFC) are pleased to announce the launch of an outdoor Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama Fitness Court convenient by Prichard City Hall. We are honored the Fitness Court will be officially unveiled at a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, November 11, 3 p.m. at Prichard City Hall following the scheduled Veteran’s Day Parade. This launch is a result of the partnership between Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama and NFC to expand free access to high quality workouts and create equitable access to exercise for communities around the state.
WPMI
675 free Thanksgiving Turkeys to be given away through November
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — 675 Free Turkeys will be given away for this Thanksgiving at the following locations and dates:. Toulminville Crichton Community Development Corporation will give away 400 turkeys on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at the Dotch Community Center located in Trinity Gardens beginning at 8:00 a.m. Revelation-Maysville...
WPMI
Former Chief of the Marine Corps Staff named City of Mobile's 2022 Patriot of the year
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The City of Mobile is honoring its 2022 Patriot of the Year. Lieutenant General Willie J. Williams is a retired soldier in the United States Marine Corps. He served as Chief of the Marine Corps Staff. He's an Alabama native, with decorations like the Department...
WPMI
Patriotism shouldn't be limited to just Veterans Day, say Mobile parade participants
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — How do you say thank you for gifts like freedom, security and democracy?. Well, a big parade is a good start. Mobile and South Alabama showed their true colors in a colorful way today with Mobile's annual Veterans Day Parade. Christine Cumbie. Sponsor Gardberg and...
WPMI
Mobile Police arrest man in WeMo murder, also charged with 7 counts of attempted murder
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Police have made an arrest in the homicide on the 800 block of Bryant Street. According to MPD, during the investigation, Zackery Hannah, 20, was identified as the subject involved in the murder of Matthew Richardson. Hannah will be charged with seven counts of attempted murder; six of those involved police officers.
WPMI
Jackson State takes home the win as the Gulf Coast Challenge comes to a close
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The ultimate HBCU experience played ball Saturday in Mobile!. The big football matchup between the Bulldogs of Alabama A&M vs. Tigers of Jackson State University lead by Deion Sanders or as most call him “Coach Prime” packed out Ladd PEEBLES Stadium. The final...
WPMI
South Alabama Jaguar baseball releases 2023 schedule
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — South Alabama baseball will host a pair of tournaments, along with a three-game series with Nebraska and a midweek contest against Alabama at Stanky Field as part of the 2023 schedule released on Thursday. The Jaguars will host their first tournament on opening weekend (Feb....
WPMI
Deion Sanders on the importance of the Gulf Coast Challenge: "This is a time for unity..."
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The ultimate HBCU experience is happening right here in Mobile. The Jackson State Tigers will battle it out against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs of the Southwestern Athletic Conference at Ladd-Peebles Stadium tomorrow. "This is a time for unity for all of us. I don't think...
Comments / 0