Nesquehoning council has concerns over several blighted properties in the borough, but one building is of great concern because it is half of a double home. During council’s recent meeting, Councilwoman Abbie Guardiani gave updates on the 10 blighted homes she picked as the first group of properties that need to be addressed. She outlined these properties two months ago and has been providing updates monthly.

NESQUEHONING, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO