WFMZ-TV Online
Easton waives certain parking fees for holiday season
EASTON, Pa. – Easton City Council on Wednesday night approved waiving certain parking fees during the upcoming holiday season. The fees will be waived for the South Third Street and Northampton Street lots, in addition to on-street metered parking spaces. The waivers begin Black Friday, Nov. 25, and run Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 18.
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown Planning Commission OKs proposal to build apartments at site of former Morning Call headquarters
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown Planning Commission advanced a preliminary/final land development plan for an apartment complex at the former headquarters of a daily newspaper Wednesday afternoon at City Hall. The project, offered by City Center Investment Corporation, calls for a five-story, 248,000 square-foot building with 231 apartment units at...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bernville residents make plea to address Route 183 safety
BERNVILLE, Pa. – Dozens of people filled the cafeteria inside the Penn-Bernville Elementary School for a town hall, raising concerns about issues including speeding and illegal passing on Route 183. It's a road Jeffrey Strause said he has been traveling for 40 years. "The traffic has continually gotten worse...
Times News
Nesquehoning raises concerns over vacant home
Nesquehoning council has concerns over several blighted properties in the borough, but one building is of great concern because it is half of a double home. During council’s recent meeting, Councilwoman Abbie Guardiani gave updates on the 10 blighted homes she picked as the first group of properties that need to be addressed. She outlined these properties two months ago and has been providing updates monthly.
WFMZ-TV Online
Stores in Northampton, Montgomery counties sell Powerball tickets worth $100K
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. – Several winning Powerball tickets were sold in Pennsylvania ahead of Monday's drawing, including one at a Wawa in Bethlehem. The Wawa at 3300 Schoenersville Road in Bethlehem sold a ticket worth $100,000, as did the Giant at 2450 Chemical Road, in Plymouth Meeting, Montgomery County. Both stores get a $500 bonus for selling the tickets.
WFMZ-TV Online
Pa. L&I Dept.: Berks-based Loomis Co. cutting 298 jobs
WYOMISSING, Pa. — The Loomis Company, an insurance brokerage firm based in Berks County, is cutting 298 jobs, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry. The department posted a notice for job cuts on its website Wednesday, saying that 210 jobs will be cut in Pennsylvania. Another 88 jobs are for remote workers in 24 other states.
Election results for 9 seats in Pa. House, Senate to represent Lehigh Valley (UPDATE)
There were no upsets among the contested races for seats in the state Senate and House in the Lehigh Valley, according to unofficial election results. Incumbents all held on to their seats. But there will be new representation in parts of the region where no incumbents were on the ballot.
WFMZ-TV Online
Barton claims 124th District seat in Schuylkill, Berks; Burns says she will be back
Jamie Barton is gearing up for his new job in Harrisburg. The 57-year-old fuel company executive won Tuesday’s election to represent Pennsylvania’s 124th Legislative District. Barton, an East Brunswick Twp. Republican, earned 18,198 votes to Tamaqua Democrat Tina Burns’ 8,304 — or 68.66% to 31.33%. “I...
Bethlehem Wawa sells $100K Powerball ticket ahead of historic $2B jackpot drawing
The Bethlehem Wawa on Schoenersville Road sold a $100,000 Powerball ticket ahead of the historic drawing that yielded a more than $2 billion jackpot ticket. Six lottery tickets worth $1.5 million comprised Monday’s Powerball jackpot total in Pennsylvania. The ticket sold in Bethlehem and four others are worth $100,000. A fifth ticket worth $1 million was sold in Dauphin County, according to Pennsylvania Lottery officials.
WOLF
Section of Lake Scranton Walking Path to Temporarily Close
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — Pennsylvania American Water announced today that part of the walking path around the Lake Scranton reservoir will temporarily close to pedestrian traffic on Thursday, November 10. The walking path will be closed from the area where the path meets the roadway at the small...
WFMZ-TV Online
Roundup: State representative races in Berks
READING, Pa. — Winners have been declared in some of the races for the Pennsylvania House of Representative districts that include Berks County; others remained undeclared Wednesday morning. In the 99th District, which is new to Berks County, Republican incumbent Dave Zimmerman, with 72% of the vote, was declared...
Pedestrian struck and killed in Luzerne County
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person is dead after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday in Luzerne County. The Sans Souci Parkway in Hanover Township was shut down between Fellows Ave and Oxford Street after the late afternoon wreck. The coroner was called to the scene, but there's no...
WFMZ-TV Online
Machine mixup, printer problems plague Greater Hazleton polling sites
Voting got off to a slow start in two wards in West Hazleton Tuesday morning after one of the judges of election discovered they had the wrong machines. It was one of several problems at Greater Hazleton polling sites — and those were separate of the approximately three dozen polling sites throughout Luzerne County that ran out of ballot printing paper.
WFMZ-TV Online
Watro tops Rodriguez in 116th District race for state House
Republican Dane Watro topped Democrat Yesenia Rodriguez by a 2-to-1 margin to become the next state representative from the 116th District. Unofficial results from Tuesday’s election posted by the Pennsylvania Department of State show Watro pulled 68.5% of the vote to 31.5% for Rodriguez. A former military police officer...
Bird Flu Detected At 5 Lehigh County Turkey Farms: Report
The highly contagious bird flu has been detected among turkeys on poultry farms in Lehigh County, officials say. The state Department of Agriculture found the illness in five separate flocks on farms in North Whitehall Township between Thursday, Nov. 3 and Wednesday, Nov. 9, according to a report by the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau, a private lobbying association.
Broken water valve repaired in Electric City
SCRANTON, Pa. — A water problem flooded several blocks and closed a school in Scranton. A water valve broke on a 12-inch main near the corner of North Main Avenue and West Market Street before 1 p.m. Wednesday. Three blocks of North Main Avenue were flooded with several inches...
WFMZ-TV Online
Ryncavage wins 119th state House seat
In the 119th state House District election, Republican Alec Ryncavage defeated Democrat Vito Malacari, according to unofficial results. Ryncavage received 11,835 votes, more than 55% of the unofficial count. Malacari received 9,494 votes. Malacari, 36, is a Northwest Area High School teacher from Hanover Twp. Ryncavage, 21, is a Plymouth...
Limerick Voters Close Their Wallets on Open Space Ballot Question
The issues of open space in Limerick Township, its preservation, and the funding of that effort was presented to voters on the Nov. 8 ballot. Joe Zlomek reported the resulting thumbs down in The Sanatoga Post. With final tallies still being calculated, township residents seem to indicate that although they...
WFMZ-TV Online
Truck snags wires on Morgantown Road in Reading
READING, Pa. — A mishap involving a truck that caught hold of some overhead wires has closed a stretch of Morgantown Road, also known as Route 10, in southwest Reading. The incident appears to have happened as the truck was pulling out of the Mimmo's Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria parking lot in the 200 block of Morgantown Road.
WFMZ-TV Online
3-alarm fire damages multiple homes in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Fire tore through several homes in Allentown early Tuesday. Crews were called to the 500 block of Lumber Street around 2 a.m. Firefighters struck three alarms to get additional manpower to the scene. The fire appears to have spread to three homes. Officials have not said if...
