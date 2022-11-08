Read full article on original website
LeBron James' Father: Who Is Anthony McClelland?
A look into Anthony McClelland, who is LeBron James' biological father.
Lakers have made big decision about Anthony Davis?
It appears Anthony Davis will survive his turn through the rumor wringer. In an extensive feature on the Los Angeles Lakers published on Thursday, Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes reported that the Lakers are not considering trading their eight-time All-Star big Davis. Haynes adds that Davis’ agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, has not received calls from interested teams about Davis’ potential willingness to sign an extension with them either, indicating that trade talks have been a total non-starter.
NBA Champion LeBron James Shows Up To Lakers Game Dressed as Late Rapper Takeoff
To honor the life of fallen rapper Takeoff, Los Angeles Lakers basketball player LeBron James made a gesture that has the internet buzzing. Before Sunday’s game against James’ hometown team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Lakers forward arrived dressed like the deceased rapper in a dark suit, with a white shirt, black tie, shades, and a Jesus medallion. He posted a photo on his Instagram page along with an identical picture of Takeoff dressed in the same outfit.
Here's What Steve Kerr Said About Draymond Green On Thursday
Steve Kerr was asked about Draymond Green at Thursday’s media availability.
Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
Phil Jackson On What 21-Year-Old Kobe Bryant First Said To Michael Jordan When He Saw Him: "I Could Kick Your Ass 1-On-1"
Phil Jackson's story of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan meeting in 1999 will always be iconic because Kobe told MJ he'd 'beat his ass' in a one-on-one.
NBA Star's Hotel Room Was Burglarized Wednesday Night
Denver Nuggets standout Michael Porter Jr. did not have a good road trip to Indianapolis this week. According to the Denver Post, Porter's hotel room was burglarized on Tuesday, one night before the Nuggets took on the Indiana Pacers. A police report was filed after Porter returned to the room...
Not Letting Up: NBA Veteran Isiah Thomas Says Beef With Michael Jordan Won’t End Until He Gets ‘Apology’
Isiah Thomas is not letting his foot off Michael Jordan’s neck until he receives the apology he feels he’s owed. The NBA veteran was not feeling what Jordan said about him in the ESPN documentary The Last Dance. As a result, Thomas said their age-old feud will carry on “for a long, long time” until Jordan says he’s sorry.
How White Sox already have 1st big signing of winter
The White Sox have work to do addressing their roster this winter after a disappointing 2022 season. But Rick Hahn and Co. didn’t have to wait until the Hot Stove ignited to make their first big signing: bench coach Charlie Montoyo. New White Sox manager Pedro Grifol has an...
Bears signing Tillery would fit with Poles' early rebuild plan
Ryan Poles has been consistent early in his tenure as the Bears' general manager. He has stuck to his long-term vision while searching high and low for young talent that either needs a second chance or could be a diamond in the rough. The Bears traded for N'Keal Harry in...
Bulls' Vučević focused on basketball, not contract status
Nikola Vučević has been here before. The big man played the entire 2018-19 season without a contract extension, headed to unrestricted free agency. All Vučević did that season for the Orlando Magic was make his first All-Star team and produce then-career-high averages of 20.8 points, 12 rebounds and 3.8 assists. The rebounding average remains the highest of his 12-year career.
How Dosunmu's offseason work on shot benefits Bulls
So when the Chicago Bulls guard dug into his offseason plan, he placed speeding up his shot high on his to-do list. Whether his actual release is quicker or he’s merely---in Billy Donovan’s words---more shot ready, the difference is notable. And that’s no small detail for a team that ranks 28th in 3-point attempts this season after also languishing near the bottom last season.
LSU's Harold Perkins didn't know who MJ was before flu game vs. Arkansas
LSU freshman linebacker Harold Perkins had himself a day on Saturday, reportedly overcoming sickness to lead the No. 7 Tigers to their eighth win of the season. When head coach Brian Kelly tried to offer some inspiration before the game -- drawing on Michael Jordan’s iconic “flu game” -- Perkins left the 61-year-old speechless.
10 observations: Tinordi, Hawks rally to beat Ducks
The Blackhawks rallied to beat the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 at Honda Center on Saturday. 1. I don't think the Blackhawks could've had a worse start to the game. The Ducks outshot the Blackhawks 18-1 at one point and outchanced them 16-5 in the first period. Somehow, Chicago trailed only 2-1 by the end of it.
Teven Jenkins, Velus Jones Jr. inactive for Lions game
The Bears will be without two more starters when they take on the Lions on Sunday. Right guard Teven Jenkins will miss the game with a hip injury and Al-Quadin Muhammad will sit with a knee injury. Jenkins has been a revelation at right guard since taking over the position...
Podcast: Are the Hawks coming back down to earth?
On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau discuss whether the Blackhawks are coming back down to earth following a 2-1 overtime loss to Los Angeles. The guys also talk about how the struggles from other NHL teams could lead to a crowded trade market, GM Kyle Davidson telling ESPN's Emily Kaplan that there have been "zero" trade conversations surrounding Patrick Kane, the potential interest level in Seth Jones, and the three Blackhawks defensemen prospects projected to be on Team Canada's World Juniors roster.
Inside Claypool's education in Bears' complex offense
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- The 26 snaps Chase Claypool played in his Bears debut were more than most expected. The 24-year-old receiver hit the playbook hard and learned as much of the Bears' offense as he could in five days with the help of quarterback Justin Fields, wide receiver Darnell Mooney, and others.
3 keys for Bears to beat Lions + final score prediction
For the first time in a long time, the Bears are favored to win a football game. Even though the lowly Lions are coming to town, it doesn’t mean the Bears are going to run away with an easy victory, like their surprise upset against the Patriots. The Lions feature one of the best offensive lines in the game that has both opened up big holes for their running backs, and protected Jared Goff well. For Detroit, that matches up well against the Bears’ sub par run defense and pass rush. However, if the Bears can execute on these three keys they should come away with their fourth win of the year.
UCLA Bruins Show Off Exclusive Air Jordan Sneakers
The UCLA Bruins athletic department shared images of player-exclusive Air Jordan sneakers.
Fields' continued rise among five bold predictions for second half
The first half of the Bears' season had its share of ups and downs. There was the upset of the San Francisco 49ers, the dud against the Washington Commanders, and the three-game hot streak that has seen quarterback Justin Fields start to take the all-important Year 2 leap. The record...
