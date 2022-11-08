Read full article on original website
Every major new character introduced in ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’
Warning: This post contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. It’s finally here! After years of waiting, the death of its star, and COVID-related issues affecting production, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is here. People are obviously excited about the movie, and it’s expected to make truckloads of money.
Taylor Swift fills in blank spaces on her calendar with 17 new Eras Tour dates
Taylor Swift knows no bounds when it comes to giving her fans what they want. This time that includes 17 more tour dates to her already jam-packed The Eras Tour schedule. The mega-pop superstar first delighted fans with the news of The Eras Tour on Nov. 1, marking her first tour since her Reputation album in 2018. On Nov. 4, she gave Swifties a mini heart attack by adding eight more dates to the schedule. Now, she’s added 17 more, according to her website, resulting in the Screams Heard ‘Round the World.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ producer reveals a key part of the credit scene predated Chadwick Boseman’s passing
Naturally, there be spoilers ahoy for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever from here on out. The opening and closing scenes of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever have been leaving patrons bawling in the aisles, with the bookending moments of the blockbuster Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel paying a moving tribute to Chadwick Boseman.
‘John Wick: Chapter 4′ director ominously praises Keanu Reeves’ ambidextrous nunchuck skills
Yesterday brought a brand new full-length trailer of the hotly-anticipated sequel John Wick: Chapter 4, with Keanu Reeves once more putting on his finest threads to beat, bludgeon, and maim anyone that gets in his path. As you’d expect from one of the most popular and stylish action franchises of...
Julia Roberts Adores This Hydrating & Glowing Foundation That Shoppers Say Makes Their Skin Look So Smooth
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. If there’s one thing we’re willing to splurge on, it’s a good foundation. Let’s face it, the right foundation or base makeup is a game-changer for your makeup. A solid base makes for a happier face (or rather smoother, full-coverage application!) But the problem is that there are so many out there; where do you start? We’ll tell you: you check out Julia Roberts’ favorite!
What other movies and shows has ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ actress Mabel Cadena appeared in?
Warning: This article contains massive spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever we get to see hundreds of Tālocān and as Namor tells Queen Ramonda and Shuri, his people outnumber all the blades of grass in all of Wakanda, meaning there are countless Talocans viewers we did not see. But that’s okay because our attention has been focused on the badass Namora.
The 10 best Letitia Wright movies and TV shows, ranked
Letitia Wright burst onto the scene in Hollywood as Shuri in Marvel’s Black Panther. However, long before building gadgets and saving Wakanda, Wright made a name for herself in her home of Britain, starring in many emotional dramas and comedies, and becoming one of the rising talents in the 2010s.
Latest Marvel News: ‘Black Panther 2’s Rotten Tomatoes scores paint a shocking picture as Chadwick Boseman’s thoughts on the film are revealed
Today’s Marvel news roundup is something of a Black Panther: Wakanda Forever special, for obvious reasons. Yes, after such a long wait, the sequel to 2018’s Oscar-nomination spectacular is at last in theaters, meaning we can finally tell if it’s going to singlehandedly redeem Phase Four as we’ve all been hoping. Don’t worry, you won’t be finding any spoilers for the movie here, as we’ll instead be unpacking the civil war that’s erupting between the fans and critics on Rotten Tomatoes and revealing what Chadwick Boseman was most excited for about the film.
Alibaba Saluja of ‘Magi’: His strength, age, and love interest, explained
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic, Magi: The Kingdom of Magic, and the Magi manga series. Have you ever read a book or watched a movie in which a main character has no discernible flaws? Despite many of us wanting to be this idealized version of a human who looks and acts perfect and never makes any mistakes, we’re also bored to death by them. Although we enjoy stories about fictional heroes who win at life, we also appreciate the occasional setback that comes their way, because it makes them more relatable to our own experiences. In the end, no one is more lovable than a character you don’t always have to take too seriously, like anime Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic and sequel Magi: The Kingdom of Magic‘s deuteragonist Alibaba Saluja.
A hit horror from an unpopular creator that didn’t deliver the promised sequels gets stranded on streaming
It speaks volumes about how far M. Night Shyamalan’s stock had plummeted in the eyes of the general public that a video went viral in the buildup to the release of 2010’s Devil that showed audiences audibly groaning and laughing in the theater when his name appeared in the trailer, almost as if they were expecting disappointment.
Review: Season 3 of ‘Mythic Quest’ will feel like a homecoming for fans
Where is there left to go after every expansion pack has been added on, every side mission explored, and countless cyber trinkets horded – except somewhere new? These and other issues challenge tech boffins Ian (Rob McElhenney) and Poppy (Charlotte Nicdao), as Mythic Quest returns for a third season on Apple.
One of the decade’s most underrated comedies laughs at financial catastrophe to endure as a cult classic
The Lonely Island have developed a rather unwanted habit on the big screen for crafting widely-adored movies that end up tanking at the box office. The Watch is the odd one out because it was terrible on almost every level, but the comedy trio’s feature-length collaborations on Hot Rod, MacGruber, and Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping all bombed horrendously in theaters.
‘Indiana Jones 5’ director blames ‘basement dwellers’ for spreading rumors of disastrous test screenings
Earlier this week, word began sweeping the internet that Indiana Jones 5 had been holding some preliminary test screenings, and things were not looking good for the long-awaited fifth and final installment in the legendary franchise. As the story went, director James Mangold and his team had trialed no less...
It’s officially that time of year after Netflix’s first major festive release hits #1 in 58 countries
With Mariah Carey having officially been defrosted for her annual stint in the spotlight, it was inevitable that the deluge of festive-themed romantic comedies wouldn’t be too far behind. As fate dictates, then, Netflix’s Falling for Christmas has instantly become the biggest movie on the platform after releasing this past Thursday.
Is Weird Al married and does he have kids?
The release of Weird: The Al Yankovic Story has attracted the interest of numerous fans who are set to acquire more information about the popular comedy musician. Starring Daniel Radcliffe, the movie is all set to showcase the well-known version of Weird Al Yankovic despite some tiny variations from reality.
How do you pronounce Namor? ‘Black Panther 2’ villain’s name explained
The release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has a new villain on Marvel fans’ minds, and his backstory isn’t as well-known as the likes of Doctor Doom and the Green Goblin. Namor the Submariner made his debut with Wakanda Forever‘s November premier, sauntering onto screens with a fresh...
Depending on who you ask, third time may or may not have been the charm for a classic sci-fi horror story
If anybody thinks the trend for running well-known stories into the ground is a modern phenomenon, evidence to the contrary doesn’t come much clearer than Jack Finney’s 1955 novel The Body Snatchers. It only took a year following the tale’s publication for the live-action adaptation to arrive, with...
An obsessive psychological thriller somehow even worse than its star’s haircut lurks outside your streaming door
Nobody was expecting cinematic excellence from The Fanatic, which saw slumming former A-lister John Travolta sign up for another low-rent action thriller, with the added curiosity factor of Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst co-writing the script and directing. The only memorable thing about the movie is Travolta’s astonishingly terrible wig,...
Millie Bobby Brown thinks ‘Stranger Things’ costar is a ‘lousy kisser’
Millie Bobby Brown didn’t have the kindest words for one of her Stranger Things co-stars, outing them as a “lousy kisser” during an interview with Vanity Fair. Put straight into the firing line with a lie detector test, Brown was probed on various aspects of her life and career. Among some of her “truthful” answers included her believing Enola Holmes co-star Henry Cavill is a better Sherlock Holmes than both Benedict Cumberbatch and Robert Downey Jr., as well as revealing far more intimate stories from set.
