A look at Saint Francis’ birth announcement button

TULSA, Okla. — Saint Francis has a new tradition that they hope will bring joy to the whole hospital.

They have a new button that doctors can press to play a lullaby telling everyone when a baby is born.

“Every time it goes off we’re like, ‘Oh there’s another baby,’” said Dr. Carlos Guevara, an OBGYN at Saint Francis.

One push of the button and the lullaby plays softly to the entire hospital, excluding patients’ rooms.

Allison Schneller is a labor and delivery nurse at Saint Francis. She said it’s great to share a happy moment.

“It’s kind of nice because the rest of the hospital, when you push it, gets to hear a little bit of how our days going, it’s either a lot of pushes or a little pushes and it’s been kind of fun to have,” she said.

The button was brought in a few months ago and has been a big hit. Staff say pushing the button makes their day and spreads a little bit of joy throughout the hospital.

Saint Francis said there are around 4,000 deliveries every year at the hospital, and back in August, 23 babies were born in one day.

Heather Rineberg recently delivered her daughter, Bailey, at Saint Francis. Heather said she hoped the lullaby brought others joy.

“Hopefully, her arrival brought some joy to someone who maybe was having maybe a little bit of a struggle at the moment, or you know, maybe it was the end of a long shift for someone working at the hospital, and I’d love to think that just hearing that song brought some joy to someone else as well,” she said.

Staff at Saint Francis said 2022 has been a tough year. Four people, including three hospital staff, were killed in the shooting that happened at the Natalie building back in June.

The button was the idea of Saint Francis’ CEO Cliff Robertson. Staff said he also paid to have it installed.

Rachel Smith is a nurse in the Antepartum Unit. She said it’s important to spread the joy.

“Unfortunately being at the hospital is not always the happiest time for some families, you see it, you hear code blues, you know what that means, and so it’s nice to focus on the maternity side, where we do get focus on the happiest parts of some peoples’ lives,” Smith said.

The staff said they can choose when to press button. They can also hold off at times to make sure it’s right time in the hospital to celebrate a new life.

