Clemson DE Thomas lost for season
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney announced Monday night that senior defensive end Xavier Thomas has been lost for the season due to a foot injury he suffered in practice last week.
The ClemsonInsider.com first reported the news earlier in the evening.
Thomas played in three game this season after returning from a preseason injury issue. He had four tackles, two of them sacks.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.
Comments / 0