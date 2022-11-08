ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Clemson DE Thomas lost for season

By Pete Yanity
 5 days ago

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney announced Monday night that senior defensive end Xavier Thomas has been lost for the season due to a foot injury he suffered in practice last week.

The ClemsonInsider.com first reported the news earlier in the evening.

Thomas played in three game this season after returning from a preseason injury issue. He had four tackles, two of them sacks.

