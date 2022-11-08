Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
BYU Ballet Showcase Dancers Will Perform in Provo, UtahS. F. MoriProvo, UT
Things to Consider When Hiking in Park CityTammy EminethPark City, UT
3 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Brigham Young University Wind Symphony Played Their Last Concert in the de Jong Concert HallS. F. MoriProvo, UT
4 New Trader Joe's Locations In 2023Bryan DijkhuizenDraper, UT
Related
uvureview.com
Wellness for Wolverines | Season 2: Episode 11 | Meditation and Breathing
This week, Jefferson sits down with Lacy Whiting, a personal trainer on campus at UVU. The two discuss solutions for the concerns brought up by students around campus. Lacy teaches yoga on campus and shares how it has helped her journey with wellness. To keep up with us throughout the...
uvureview.com
Really Really Free Market makes a third appearance in Provo
Really Really Free Markets have been around for decades, but have just begun to make an appearance locally. As defined by Sharable, “A Really Really Free Market is a community gathering where participants give away usable items, skills, food, entertainment, games and many others things that a community can come together and share.”
uvureview.com
Wolverines suffer worst loss in program history after losing 97-27 to the Utes
Utah Valley University’s women’s basketball team (1-1) was dominated 97-27 by the University of Utah Utes on Friday afternoon at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. The loss comes as the Wolverines gave up 23 points or more in each quarter and failed to...
uvureview.com
Wolverines withstand late comeback effort, defeat NAU 73-69
The Utah Valley University men’s basketball team defeated Northern Arizona University 73-69 Saturday. Trey Woodbury scored a season-high for the Wolverines with 22 points, leading his team to victory. Aziz Bandaogo tallied 13 points and 12 rebounds and Le’Tre Darthard scored 13 points in the win. UVU finished the...
uvureview.com
Wolverine Pack | Season 2: Episode 10 | The Beginning of the End (of Semester)
Welcome back to the Wolverine Pack! This week, Tevin and Sam go over all the upcoming events at Utah Vally University. The Noorda is getting ready for the end of semester showcases and our sports teams are ramping up to get settled in WAC standings. Tune in to hear all the details!
uvureview.com
Kemboi wins NCAA Mountain Region Championships, women place seventh and men place 10th
The Utah Valley University women’s cross country team placed seventh and star Everlyn Kemboi took first place at the NCAA Mountain Region Championships with time of 19:47.6 on Friday. While Kemboi secured an individual spot at the NCAA Championships, the women’s team kept their hopes of a team appearance...
uvureview.com
Wolverines defeated 3-0 by sixth-seed BYU in NCAA Tournament
The Utah Valley women’s soccer team (14-5-3) was shut out 3-0 by the sixth-seeded Brigham Young University Cougars (11-2-6) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday evening at South Field in Provo, Utah. The Wolverines had no answers for the Cougars’ attack as BYU scored one...
uvureview.com
Wolverines’ season ends after a 3-1 defeat to CBU in WAC Tournament
The Utah Valley men’s soccer team (7-8-1, 5-4 conference) fell 3-1 to the California Baptist University Lancers (9-6-3, 4-3-2) in the Western Athletic Conference Tournament Quarterfinal on Wednesday evening in Riverside, California. After both teams headed into the half tied 1-1, the Lancers scored two goals in the middle...
uvureview.com
Women’s Basketball comes back in fourth quarter to win season opener
The Utah Valley University Wolverines defeated the Park University (Arizona) Buccaneers in a 59-54 thriller. Strong performances from Shay Fano and Jaeden Brown boosted the Wolverines to their first win of the season. Brown recorded 12 points and 7 rebounds and Fano recorded a 21 point and 11 rebound double double.
