Orem, UT

uvureview.com

Wellness for Wolverines | Season 2: Episode 11 | Meditation and Breathing

This week, Jefferson sits down with Lacy Whiting, a personal trainer on campus at UVU. The two discuss solutions for the concerns brought up by students around campus. Lacy teaches yoga on campus and shares how it has helped her journey with wellness. To keep up with us throughout the...
OREM, UT
uvureview.com

Really Really Free Market makes a third appearance in Provo

Really Really Free Markets have been around for decades, but have just begun to make an appearance locally. As defined by Sharable, “A Really Really Free Market is a community gathering where participants give away usable items, skills, food, entertainment, games and many others things that a community can come together and share.”
PROVO, UT
uvureview.com

Wolverines withstand late comeback effort, defeat NAU 73-69

The Utah Valley University men’s basketball team defeated Northern Arizona University 73-69 Saturday. Trey Woodbury scored a season-high for the Wolverines with 22 points, leading his team to victory. Aziz Bandaogo tallied 13 points and 12 rebounds and Le’Tre Darthard scored 13 points in the win. UVU finished the...
OREM, UT
uvureview.com

Wolverines defeated 3-0 by sixth-seed BYU in NCAA Tournament

The Utah Valley women’s soccer team (14-5-3) was shut out 3-0 by the sixth-seeded Brigham Young University Cougars (11-2-6) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday evening at South Field in Provo, Utah. The Wolverines had no answers for the Cougars’ attack as BYU scored one...
PROVO, UT
uvureview.com

Wolverines’ season ends after a 3-1 defeat to CBU in WAC Tournament

The Utah Valley men’s soccer team (7-8-1, 5-4 conference) fell 3-1 to the California Baptist University Lancers (9-6-3, 4-3-2) in the Western Athletic Conference Tournament Quarterfinal on Wednesday evening in Riverside, California. After both teams headed into the half tied 1-1, the Lancers scored two goals in the middle...
OREM, UT
uvureview.com

Women’s Basketball comes back in fourth quarter to win season opener

The Utah Valley University Wolverines defeated the Park University (Arizona) Buccaneers in a 59-54 thriller. Strong performances from Shay Fano and Jaeden Brown boosted the Wolverines to their first win of the season. Brown recorded 12 points and 7 rebounds and Fano recorded a 21 point and 11 rebound double double.
OREM, UT

