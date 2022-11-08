Read full article on original website
Tyson Fury lives in a madhouse with six kids and a dog
The 34-year-old boxing champion has daughters Venezuela, 13, Valencia Amber, four, and Athena, 15 months, and sons Prince John James, nine, Prince Tyson Fury II, four, and Prince Adonis Amaziah, three, with ‘Loose Women’ star Paris Fury, 32, and admitted that their brood makes for a “crazy” domestic set-up where there is never a quiet moment.
Chris Rock to perform live on Netflix in 2023
Chris Rock is set to become the first comedian to perform live on Netflix. The 57-year-old star will make history when he performs in a yet-to-be-titled comedy special in 2023. Robbie Praw, the vice-president of stand-up and comedy formats at Netflix, said: “Chris Rock is one of the most iconic...
What Is The Single Most Romantic Song Lyric Of All Time?
"AND IIIIEIIII WILL ALWAYS LOVE UUUUOOUUUU." —Me, to all of you
Matthew McConaughey’s wife Camila Alves injures herself falling down the stairs
Matthew McConaughey’s wife Camila Alves injured herself after falling down the stairs. The ‘Dallas Buyers Club’ star’s missus detailed being hurt after taking a tumble down the stairs. On a Instagram photo of her wearing a neckbrace, the 40-year-old model wrote on Thursday (10.11.2022): “S*** happens....
Joe Jonas keeping his marriage to Sophie Turner private makes him a ‘better person’
Joe Jonas says keeping his marriage to Sophie Turner private makes him a “better person”. The Jonas Brother thought he wanted to be “an open book” but soon realised he wanted to keep his relationship with the ex ‘Games of Thrones’ star, 26 – who he tied the knot with in 2019 – out of the public glare.
Chris Evans ‘is dating actress Alba Baptista’
Chris Evans is reportedly dating Alba Baptista. The 41-year-old actor and the Portuguese actress have been dating “for over a year and it’s serious”, according to an insider. The source told People: “They are in love and Chris has never been happier. His family and friends all...
Jason Momoa wanted to take pig to Slumberland premiere
Jason Momoa wanted to take his pet pig to the ‘Slumberland’ premiere. The 43-year-old actor walked the red carpet at the AMC Century City 15 in Los Angeles on Wednesday (09.11.22) wearing purple pyjamas and clutching a cuddly pig because it would have been too “gnarly” to bring his porcine pal, who also features in the film, to the city.
These are the 100 best TV show seasons of the 21st century, according to critics
The early 2000s ushered in a new era of television that broke classic conventions and took artistry in new directions with critical hit TV shows like "The Corner" and "The Wire." But the experimentation and boundary-pushing didn't stop there. Shows like "Abbott Elementary," "A Black Lady Sketch Show," "Atlanta," and "The Night Of" are a few of the many recent series on our list to examine race in compelling ways.
Kelsey Grammer is trying to redeem some of his ‘failures’ as a father
Kelsey Grammer is trying to redeem some of his “failures” as a father. The 67-year-old actor is father to Spencer, 39 with his first wife Doreen Alderman, Greer, 30, with ex-girlfriend Barrie Buckner, Mason 21, and Jude, 17 with ex-wife Camille Meyer as well as Faith, 10, Gabriel, seven and five-year-old James with current wife Kayte Walsh and explained that he has been “working on a lot of things” when it comes to his family.
Here’s how much your favorite TV characters would pay for rent in 2022
Who hasn’t watched a sitcom and wondered how nice it would be to live in the main character’s shoes, have their job, friends, and above all, their apartment? For years, television shows have set unrealistic expectations regarding the cost of rent and living in big cities such as New York. As a bold reality check, […]
50 Cent brands Madonna ‘pathetic’
50 Cent has branded Madonna “pathetic”. The ‘Candy Shop’ rapper has hit out at the 64-year-old singer over her raunchy TikTok videos after she recently shared a post in which she donned a see-through shirt with lace bra, corset, and black jeans as she lip-synched to Baby Keem’s track ‘Vent’.
Teyana Taylor wants more ‘less is more’ with injectables
Teyana Taylor wants more “less is more” with injectables. The ‘Bare Wit Me’ hitmaker loves being the face of Xeomin because its “a smart toxin” and makes her face smoother without “unnecessary ingredients”. The 31-year-old rapper told Elle: “I’m a big researcher...
A look back at sitcom history from the year you were born
The sitcom is a shortened version of the term "situation comedy" and found its origins in radio. Though the first television sitcom aired in 1946, Merriam-Webster dates the first known use of the word to 1956. Sitcoms revolve around a fixed set of characters, with situations carrying over or continuing from week to week, and usually foreground their comedic elements.
Anya Taylor-Joy craves ‘life together’ with boyfriend
Anya Taylor-Joy has been “craving” time with her boyfriend Malcolm McRae. The ‘Queen’s Gambit’ actress bought a flat in east London last year and while she’s been away working for a lot of time since then, she loves nothing more than just experience “life together” with the musician, even if they’re just doing chores and other mundane tasks.
