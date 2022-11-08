ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

$16M settlement in Experian data breaches

By Sandy Harjo-Livingston
KHON2
KHON2
 5 days ago

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs Office of Consumer Protection announced Hawai’i is part of a multistate settlement with Experian for data breaches that occurred in 2012 and 2015.

Hawai’i joins 40 other states in two settlements that cover data breaches of personal information of millions of consumers across the country. In Hawai’i, 68,978 residents were impacted.

This settlement is separate from the T-Mobile data breach in 2015 which impacted 15 million consumers that submitted credit applications to T-Mobile via Experian.

As part of the settlement agreement, the companies involved resolved to improve their data security systems and operations.

In addition to the four years of free credit monitoring provided to those impacted by the breach, Experian is providing five more years of free credit monitoring services.

“Companies must do a better job of protecting people’s personal information. In this day and age, not having stringent safeguards in place is simply unacceptable. Any business that fails to have appropriate safety measures in place runs the risk of facing the consequences from law enforcement,” said Stephen Levins, executive director of the Office of Consumer Protection.

Hawai’i will receive $181,980.96 of the $16 million settlement.

In 2015, Experian reported that an unaffiliated individual had breached their data stores, impacting those who had applied to T-Mobile’s postpaid services and device financing. This occurred between September 2013 and September 2015, according to Experian.

“These cases go a long way in holding Experian and T-Mobile accountable for the security breaches,” added Levins.

Neither T-Mobile nor Experian experienced data breaches of company information.

