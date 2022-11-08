ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Hannah Blazewick
5d ago

It will be solid red. Even the moon will be red tonight they're all celebrating America 1st

Daily Mail

Could Democrats win Senate control BEFORE Georgia runoff? Arizona Senator Mark Kelly takes FIVE-POINT lead while Nevada's Cortez Masto gains on GOP's Adam Laxalt - as Republicans slowly inch towards the House majority

Republicans inched closer to having a majority in the House on Wednesday while the battle for the Senate hinged on the contests in Arizona, Nevada and Georgia. The slow vote counting out West and Democrats doing better than expected in several competitive House districts means the makeup of the next Congress may not be clear until next week.
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Nevada Senate election - live: Laxalt lead narrows as mail-in ballots favour Cortez Masto in crucial race

One of America’s most contested midterm races, between Adam Laxalt and Catherine Cortez Masto, is coming to a head in Nevada.As of Thursday morning, Republican Mr Laxalt maintained a slight lead over Democratic incumbent Ms Cortez Masto in the Senate race with just over 79 per cent of votes counted, according to the New York Times. The race could still be subject to substantial shifts as two counties with the vast majority of voters - Clark and Washoe - continue to tabulate mail-in ballots late into Wednesday night with large margins for Democrats, according to the Nevada Independent. Those...
NEVADA STATE
Newsweek

Election 2022 Results: These Senate Races Could Take Days to Decide Winner

Americans go to the polls on Tuesday in crucial midterm elections that will decide which party controls the Senate and the House of Representatives for the next two years. Many votes have already been cast, and the task of counting mail-in and absentee ballots is likely to delay final results in several states, including those where absentee ballots could prove to be important in close races.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

Nevada election: Catherine Cortez Masto hails decisive Senate victory over Adam Laxalt

One of America’s most contested midterm races, between Adam Laxalt and Catherine Cortez Masto, has come to a head in Nevada.On Saturday evening it was finally confirmed that Republican Mr Laxalt had narrowly lost to Democratic incumbent Ms Cortez Masto in the Senate race. Mail-in ballots were being counted through Saturday, while a deadline loomed to cure ballots. But projections by news channels that a new batch of votes from Clark County had given the Democrat incumbent an insuperable lead were quickly confirmed by the Associated Press.In the race for Nevada governor, incumbent Democrat Steve Sisolak was beaten by Republican challenger Joe Lombardo. the Associated Press called the race for Mr Lombardo on Friday. Read More Republicans are finally turning against Trump. But will it last?Republicans who falsely claimed Trump won in 2020 are losing their races in critical state-level electionsSenator Mark Kelly pulls off victory in Arizona Senate race as Democrats inch closer to majorityNevada Democrats sweep 3 key House seats in close battlesTrump-endorsed Sheriff Joe Lombardo defeats Nevada governor
NEVADA STATE
The Hill

Nevada’s Clark County responds to Trump election claims

Nevada’s Clark County on Thursday hit back at former President Trump’s claims that the local voting system was “corrupt” amid the tense wait for results on the state’s Senate seat. Trump’s favored Republican nominee Adam Laxalt is slightly ahead of Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto...
CLARK COUNTY, NV

