Hannah Blazewick
5d ago
It will be solid red. Even the moon will be red tonight they're all celebrating America 1st
7
Related
Could Democrats win Senate control BEFORE Georgia runoff? Arizona Senator Mark Kelly takes FIVE-POINT lead while Nevada's Cortez Masto gains on GOP's Adam Laxalt - as Republicans slowly inch towards the House majority
Republicans inched closer to having a majority in the House on Wednesday while the battle for the Senate hinged on the contests in Arizona, Nevada and Georgia. The slow vote counting out West and Democrats doing better than expected in several competitive House districts means the makeup of the next Congress may not be clear until next week.
Washington Examiner
Midterms 2022 updates: Republican Sen. says she will back Democrats; polls tighten across country
The 2022 midterm elections will be held Nov. 8 and will feature several races in the House and Senate that are set to determine which party will have control over Congress for the next two years. Democrats hold a tight majority over Republicans in the House, 221-212, and have a...
Nevada Senate election - live: Laxalt lead narrows as mail-in ballots favour Cortez Masto in crucial race
One of America’s most contested midterm races, between Adam Laxalt and Catherine Cortez Masto, is coming to a head in Nevada.As of Thursday morning, Republican Mr Laxalt maintained a slight lead over Democratic incumbent Ms Cortez Masto in the Senate race with just over 79 per cent of votes counted, according to the New York Times. The race could still be subject to substantial shifts as two counties with the vast majority of voters - Clark and Washoe - continue to tabulate mail-in ballots late into Wednesday night with large margins for Democrats, according to the Nevada Independent. Those...
Arizona election analysis: We've got a major problem if Kari Lake loses
It could take some time to make sense of the 2022 midterm election. We don’t even have full results yet, with several races shaping up to be nail-biters. But voters clearly...
Sen. Kelly asks feds to halt Salton Sea project funding until California gives up more Colorado River water
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Arizona Senator Mark Kelly is calling on federal officials to halt funding for California's Salton Sea project until the state gives up more of its Colorado River Water, a letter from the senator said Tuesday. The letter, sent to the U.S. Secretary of the Interior...
Election 2022 Results: These Senate Races Could Take Days to Decide Winner
Americans go to the polls on Tuesday in crucial midterm elections that will decide which party controls the Senate and the House of Representatives for the next two years. Many votes have already been cast, and the task of counting mail-in and absentee ballots is likely to delay final results in several states, including those where absentee ballots could prove to be important in close races.
Cortez Masto wins in Nevada, giving Democrats Senate control
LAS VEGAS — (AP) — Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto won election to a second term representing Nevada on Saturday, defeating Republican Adam Laxalt to clinch the party's control of the chamber for the next two years of Joe Biden's presidency. With Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly's victory in...
Fox News Power Rankings: Republicans expected to control House, but both parties hold on to pathways in Senate
The Republican party is expected to take control of the House with a clear majority, even finding votes in typically blue states, Fox News' Power Rankings show.
800 votes separate Cortez Masto, Laxalt in tight Nevada U.S. Senate race
Just 800 votes separated incumbent Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and former Nevada attorney general and Republican Adam Laxalt in the Nevada race for U.S. Senate as of Friday evening.
Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan of Alaska is the latest member of Congress to violate a federal conflicts-of-interest law with improperly disclosed stock trades
Since 2021, Insider and other media organizations have identified 75 members of Congress who've violated the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge Act of 2012.
Nevada election: Catherine Cortez Masto hails decisive Senate victory over Adam Laxalt
One of America’s most contested midterm races, between Adam Laxalt and Catherine Cortez Masto, has come to a head in Nevada.On Saturday evening it was finally confirmed that Republican Mr Laxalt had narrowly lost to Democratic incumbent Ms Cortez Masto in the Senate race. Mail-in ballots were being counted through Saturday, while a deadline loomed to cure ballots. But projections by news channels that a new batch of votes from Clark County had given the Democrat incumbent an insuperable lead were quickly confirmed by the Associated Press.In the race for Nevada governor, incumbent Democrat Steve Sisolak was beaten by Republican challenger Joe Lombardo. the Associated Press called the race for Mr Lombardo on Friday. Read More Republicans are finally turning against Trump. But will it last?Republicans who falsely claimed Trump won in 2020 are losing their races in critical state-level electionsSenator Mark Kelly pulls off victory in Arizona Senate race as Democrats inch closer to majorityNevada Democrats sweep 3 key House seats in close battlesTrump-endorsed Sheriff Joe Lombardo defeats Nevada governor
Why AP called Nevada Senate race for Catherine Cortez Masto
The Associated Press called the Nevada Senate race for Democrat Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto on Saturday after a batch of votes from the Las Vegas area gave her a 5,000-vote lead that the AP determined she would not relinquish. The win for Cortez Masto also meant Democrats would keep control...
Arizona likely sends two new GOP congressmen to Washington, Democrats could unseat another
(The Center Square) – Despite hundreds of thousands of votes yet to be tabulated, poll watchers had seen enough to predict two new Republican U.S. House members, but another GOP incumbent is on the ropes. On Friday morning, incumbent Democratic U.S. Rep. Tom O’Halleran conceded to challenger Eli Crane...
Nevada’s Clark County responds to Trump election claims
Nevada’s Clark County on Thursday hit back at former President Trump’s claims that the local voting system was “corrupt” amid the tense wait for results on the state’s Senate seat. Trump’s favored Republican nominee Adam Laxalt is slightly ahead of Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto...
Arizona voter says they were intimidated trying to vote. See surveillance video
Several voters in Arizona say they faced intimidation trying to vote. CNN's Kyung Lah reports.
Midterm elections – live: Biden hails Democratic victory in holding Senate as key races near finishing line
The Democrats will keep the Senate, repelling Republicans, after senator Catherine Cortez Masto secured a victory in Nevada. Her win reflected the surprising strength of Democrats across the election year who secured the 50 seats required to retain majority. Seeking reelection in an economically challenged state that has some of...
Republican Zach Nunn wins election to U.S. House in Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) -Iowa Sen. Zach Nunn will be headed to Washington, D.C., after beating the incumbent Democrat in Iowa’s Third Congressional District. Most political analysts gave Republicans a decent chance at carrying the seat, though also rated it one of the nation’s closest. Polling was light through the cycle, but often showed a close race.
Clark County with thousands of uncounted votes as nation eyes Nevada Senate race
(The Center Square) – Officials in Nevada’s most populous county say they are still processing thousands of ballots that came in through the mail and drop boxes, telling reporters Wednesday that it will likely take days to get to a final tally. Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe...
Breaking News - Arizona Governor Ducey Files Lawsuit Against the Federal Government to Keep the Border Wall Containers
Governor Ducey - Twitter Pictures of AZ Border Mission containers. On Oct. 21 Governor Doug Ducey announced that he had filed a federal lawsuit against the U.S. Forest Service and the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation and the US Dept. of Agriculture in order to keep the Arizona border wall shipping containers.
Newsom rejects every California city's homelessness plan in stinging rebuke
Oakland's mayor says she was "perplexed" by the decision.
