Tyson Fury lives in a madhouse with six kids and a dog

The 34-year-old boxing champion has daughters Venezuela, 13, Valencia Amber, four, and Athena, 15 months, and sons Prince John James, nine, Prince Tyson Fury II, four, and Prince Adonis Amaziah, three, with ‘Loose Women’ star Paris Fury, 32, and admitted that their brood makes for a “crazy” domestic set-up where there is never a quiet moment.
The Conversation U.S. weekly news quiz.

If you have feedback on our new quiz, or want to suggest a fact from a fascinating story for a future question, please send us an email at us.quiz@theconversation.com. This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.
Princess of Wales calls for better support for new mothers

Catherine, Princess of Wales has called for better support for new mothers. The 40-year-old royal – who has children Princes George, nine, and Louis, four, and seven-year-old Princess Charlotte with husband Prince William – called for maternity and children’s services to “join the dots” and offer more “holistic” support as she expressed her hopes for integrated children’s centres being opened throughout the UK.
The fall of crypto’s golden boy: How a 30-year-old entrepreneur’s $16 billion fortune evaporated

Sam Bankman-Fried woke up on Monday still a billionaire, even as his cryptocurrency empire was beginning to unravel. By Friday, his fortune was completely wiped out. Based on net worth calculations by Bloomberg, Bankman-Fried was worth about $16 billion at the start of the week. But as his crypto exchange, FTX, collapsed, the value of his assets was reduced to zero in what Bloomberg called “one of history’s greatest-ever destructions of wealth.”
Anya Taylor-Joy craves ‘life together’ with boyfriend

Anya Taylor-Joy has been “craving” time with her boyfriend Malcolm McRae. The ‘Queen’s Gambit’ actress bought a flat in east London last year and while she’s been away working for a lot of time since then, she loves nothing more than just experience “life together” with the musician, even if they’re just doing chores and other mundane tasks.

