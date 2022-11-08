ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KXLY

Rihanna’s baby boy is ‘amazing’

Rihanna thinks her baby boy is “amazing”. The 34-year-old singer gave birth to her first child with ASAP Rocky in May, and she’s “cherished” the time that she’s spent with her son. The ‘Work’ hitmaker shared: “He’s amazing, he’s a happy baby.”...
KXLY

Jason Momoa wanted to take pig to Slumberland premiere

Jason Momoa wanted to take his pet pig to the ‘Slumberland’ premiere. The 43-year-old actor walked the red carpet at the AMC Century City 15 in Los Angeles on Wednesday (09.11.22) wearing purple pyjamas and clutching a cuddly pig because it would have been too “gnarly” to bring his porcine pal, who also features in the film, to the city.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KXLY

Chris Evans ‘is dating actress Alba Baptista’

Chris Evans is reportedly dating Alba Baptista. The 41-year-old actor and the Portuguese actress have been dating “for over a year and it’s serious”, according to an insider. The source told People: “They are in love and Chris has never been happier. His family and friends all...
KXLY

Joe Jonas keeping his marriage to Sophie Turner private makes him a ‘better person’

Joe Jonas says keeping his marriage to Sophie Turner private makes him a “better person”. The Jonas Brother thought he wanted to be “an open book” but soon realised he wanted to keep his relationship with the ex ‘Games of Thrones’ star, 26 – who he tied the knot with in 2019 – out of the public glare.
KXLY

Matthew McConaughey’s wife Camila Alves injures herself falling down the stairs

Matthew McConaughey’s wife Camila Alves injured herself after falling down the stairs. The ‘Dallas Buyers Club’ star’s missus detailed being hurt after taking a tumble down the stairs. On a Instagram photo of her wearing a neckbrace, the 40-year-old model wrote on Thursday (10.11.2022): “S*** happens....
KXLY

Kelsey Grammer is trying to redeem some of his ‘failures’ as a father

Kelsey Grammer is trying to redeem some of his “failures” as a father. The 67-year-old actor is father to Spencer, 39 with his first wife Doreen Alderman, Greer, 30, with ex-girlfriend Barrie Buckner, Mason 21, and Jude, 17 with ex-wife Camille Meyer as well as Faith, 10, Gabriel, seven and five-year-old James with current wife Kayte Walsh and explained that he has been “working on a lot of things” when it comes to his family.
KXLY

50 Cent brands Madonna ‘pathetic’

50 Cent has branded Madonna “pathetic”. The ‘Candy Shop’ rapper has hit out at the 64-year-old singer over her raunchy TikTok videos after she recently shared a post in which she donned a see-through shirt with lace bra, corset, and black jeans as she lip-synched to Baby Keem’s track ‘Vent’.
KXLY

Tyson Fury lives in a madhouse with six kids and a dog

The 34-year-old boxing champion has daughters Venezuela, 13, Valencia Amber, four, and Athena, 15 months, and sons Prince John James, nine, Prince Tyson Fury II, four, and Prince Adonis Amaziah, three, with ‘Loose Women’ star Paris Fury, 32, and admitted that their brood makes for a “crazy” domestic set-up where there is never a quiet moment.
KXLY

Louis Tomlinson breaks arm

Louis Tomlinson has broken his arm. The 30-year-old singer has apologised to fans because he has been forced to cancel a string of personal appearances to promote his new album, ‘Faith in the Future’, after falling over after a concert in New York City on Friday (11.11.22) and “badly” injuring his limb.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KXLY

Kerry Katona says putting on two stone helps her ‘save money’

Kerry Katona says piling on the pounds has helped her “save money”. The former ‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!’ winner admitted to being “miserable” after putting on around 30lbs but joked the plus side is the way it will help her cut her heating bills amid the cost of living crisis.
KXLY

Anya Taylor-Joy craves ‘life together’ with boyfriend

Anya Taylor-Joy has been “craving” time with her boyfriend Malcolm McRae. The ‘Queen’s Gambit’ actress bought a flat in east London last year and while she’s been away working for a lot of time since then, she loves nothing more than just experience “life together” with the musician, even if they’re just doing chores and other mundane tasks.
KXLY

These are the 100 best TV show seasons of the 21st century, according to critics

The early 2000s ushered in a new era of television that broke classic conventions and took artistry in new directions with critical hit TV shows like "The Corner" and "The Wire." But the experimentation and boundary-pushing didn't stop there. Shows like "Abbott Elementary," "A Black Lady Sketch Show," "Atlanta," and "The Night Of" are a few of the many recent series on our list to examine race in compelling ways.

