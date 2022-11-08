Read full article on original website
KAAL-TV
Hy-Vee honors veterans with free meal
(ABC 6 News) – Hy-Vee took part in honoring our heroes in Rochester on Veterans day. Friday, the company hosted a free buffet style breakfast at Hy-Vee locations across the area. Veterans also received a 15 percent discount on grocery purchases, but that’s not the only thing Hy-Vee is...
KAAL-TV
NAMI Southeast Minnesota to change office location
(ABC 6 News) – NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) announced they are moving office locations in Rochester. NAMI will be moving from its North Broadway location on November 30 and will reopen in its new office location at 2746 Superior Dr. NW, Suite 110 in Rochester beginning on January 3.
KAAL-TV
Yammy Bear passing the torch to Tammy Bear this holiday season
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester’s beloved Yammy Bear had a special announcement for the community Saturday afternoon at Pasqual’s Pizzeria. “We have just brought Tammy Bear, Yammy Bear’s little sister to Rochester. We’re pretty excited. Yammy Bear is having a bone marrow transplant in a couple weeks. It’s another way of Yammy Bear and family to keep doing some ministry and have an opportunity to show people we love them and we care,” explained Yammy Bear (Charles Jackson’s) wife Carol Ann.
KAAL-TV
Rochester veteran shares his story
(ABC 6 News) – Veterans day for some people, means they get the day off work or school. For veterans, however, the day takes them back to re-living their highs and lows in the service. Russ Turner, a Rochester resident, was drafted in 1950, and served during the Korean...
KAAL-TV
DMC board discusses future of Soldiers field
(ABC 6 News) – Destination Medical Center’s board of directors met Thursday to discuss the future of Soldier’s field in Rochester. DMC is working with the city of Rochester to put millions of dollars worth of new investments into the park. So far, DMC and city officials...
KAAL-TV
Rochester doctor to receive 2022 Minnesota Rural Health Hero Award
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester doctor is being honored with the 2022 Minnesota Rural Health Hero Award. The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) and partners, the Minnesota Rural Health Association and the Duluth-based National Rural Health Resource Center, are recognizing dedicated health care professionals who have made significant contributions to the health and well-being of their rural communities as part of National Rural Health Day on November 17.
KAAL-TV
Community gathers to honor veterans in Rochester
(ABC 6 News) – All across our viewing area, communities came together to thank those who have served. Friday morning, nearly 200 people gathered for a free breakfast and program at the Rochester International Event center. The event was free to the public, put on by the Soldiers Field...
KAAL-TV
Restrooms vandalized at Stewartville park
(ABC 6 News) – The City of Stewartville is asking for help to find those responsible for vandalizing restrooms at a local park. The city posted photos on its Facebook page with a plea for anyone to come forward that might have information on those responsible for vandalizing the restrooms at Florence Park.
KAAL-TV
The Landing’s new day center kicks off grand opening
(ABC 6 News) – A day months in the making, the non-profit The Landing MN has its grand opening Friday for the new day center. The Landing is an organization dedicated to supporting the homeless population in Rochester and provides necessary support, services and food. For the past few...
KAAL-TV
Austin family offers reward for information regarding August burglary
(ABC 6 News) – An Austin couple is offering a reward for information that will lead to a conviction in the burglary of their home. The Pedersen’s home was ransacked back in August while they were working at their stand at the mower county fair. Valuables, documents, and...
KAAL-TV
Riverbend assisted living honors veterans
(ABC 6 News) – River Bend Assisted Living & Memory Care center marked Veterans day with a special celebration Friday. The event started with a flag ceremony held by the American Legion Post 92, followed by a program led by ProMedica Hospice featuring music and a pinning a certificate ceremony.
KAAL-TV
Albert Lea residents excited for more healthcare options
(ABC 6 News) – Some Albert Lea seniors say they are breathing a sigh of relief tonight after Blue Cross Blue Shield suddenly announced MercyOne Clinic will now be an in-network provider in their Medicare Advantage program. Area seniors say this means they finally have a choice in their...
KAAL-TV
United Way of Freeborn County hosts annual winter gear drive
(ABC 6 News) – Temperatures are dropping and the United Way of Freeborn county is hosting its annual winter gear drive. Individuals can drop off any used or new winter gear in these big white boxes, which can be found in places around Albert Lea like Mayo Clinic, Hy-Vee, and the YMCA.
KAAL-TV
Veterans Day: From One Generation to the Next
(ABC 6 News) – Veterans gathered at VFW Post 1245 in Rochester for Veterans Day. Giving younger veterans the opportunity to mingle and bond with an older generation of veterans. While some part took in the evenings festivities. Other took a quieter approach to reminiscing about their days of service.
KAAL-TV
New warrant issued for man arrested in Highway 52 rollover crash
(ABC 6 News) – Olmsted County Court issued a new arrest warrant for a Rochester man arrested in an October rollover crash. Efigenio Escamilla-Solarez, 53, was arrested after the crash on an arrest warrant dating back to April 2022. He faces two charges of driving while intoxicated from September...
KAAL-TV
KoMets VB swept by Benilde-St. Margaret in semis, ending hopes of returning to Class AAA title match
(ABC 6 News) — Recap of Kasson-Mantorville Volleyball’s Class AAA semifinal match against Benilde-St. Margaret.
KAAL-TV
Albert Lea man acquitted in case that accused him of lighting woman on fire
(ABC 6 News) – An Albert Lea man accused of lighting a woman on fire inside an Albert Lea house last December has been acquitted of felony first-degree assault. Logan Netzer was charged with intentionally throwing an ignitable liquid on a woman, who sustained third-degree burns to her hands, as well as burns on other portions of her body.
