Venango County Recipe of the Day: Honey Cinnamon Roll-Ups
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Honey Cinnamon Roll-Ups – Sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union. This cinnamon treat will remind you of baklava, but with only a few easy ingredients, it’s a fraction of the work!. Ingredients. 2 cups ground walnuts, toasted. 1/4 cup sugar. 2...
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Spicy Lemon Chicken Kabobs
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Spicy Lemon Chicken Kabobs – Sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union. 1 teaspoon minced fresh rosemary or 1/4 teaspoon dried rosemary, crushed. 1-1/2 pounds boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1-inch cubes. 2 medium lemons, halved. Minced chives. Directions. -In a large...
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Old-Fashioned Strawberry Shortcake
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Old-Fashioned Strawberry Shortcake – Sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union. -Combine strawberries and sugar; set aside. In a large bowl, sift together dry ingredients. Cut in butter until crumbly. In another bowl, beat egg; add cream. Add to crumb mixture, stirring only until moist. Pat into a greased 8-in. square or round baking pan.
7-Day Weather Forecast for Venango County
A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Venango County area brought to you by Deets Mechanical of Seneca, Pa. Today – Showers, mainly between 2pm and 5pm. High near 49. West wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Shirley Frederick Wedekind
Shirley Frederick Wedekind was born on December 21, 1934 in Clarion to John and Marcella Frederick. She passed from this life to much greater things on November 9, 2022. Shirley was a graduate of Immaculate Conception School in Clarion. She continued her Catholic Faith at Saint Michael the Archangel Roman...
Georgiann “Georgie” McClaine
Georgiann “Georgie” McClaine, 83, of New Bethlehem, surrounded by her family, peacefully went into the arms of Jesus on November 8, 2022. Born on September 26, 1939, in East Brady, she was the daughter of the late Walter George and Laura Jane Ferguson Jordan of East Brady. Georgie...
Rusty Gadley
Rusty Gadley, 62, devoted husband of Paula Friend Gadley, passed away Tuesday November, 8, 2022. Born on November 22, 1959, in Oil City, PA, the loving son of the late Larry and Carol Fleeger Gadley. Rusty was a devoted husband, loving father and papa, he was very family oriented, always...
Local Man Injured in Rollover Crash on Route 157
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man was injured in a rollover crash that occurred on Friday morning on State Route 157. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash happened around 11:03 a.m. on Friday, November 11, on State Route 157, south of Old Kahle Road, in Cranberry Township, Venango County, involving 25-year-old Matthew T. Miller, of Cranberry.
Memorial Planned for Helen Marie Burchanowski
A Memorial Mass to celebrate the life of Helen Marie Burchanowski will be held at 12:10 p.m. on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church in Oil City. Father John Miller will serve as celebrant. Helen Marie Burchanowski, 81, of Oil City, died unexpectedly of natural causes...
Mary Emily Sterrett
Mary Emily Sterrett, 93, of Grove City, passed away November 10, 2022 at Quality Life Services in Grove City. Mary Emily was born January 23, 1929 in Jefferson Township, Mercer County. She was the daughter of the late David and Claire (Reno) McCullough. Mary Emily graduated from Hickory High School...
Elma R. Zaremba
Elma R. Zaremba, 84, of Titusville, passed away Wednesday morning November 9, 2022, at the Meadville Medical Center. Elma was born on November 3, 1938, in Pleasantville, PA, a daughter of the late Elmer and Grace Lowers Anthony. She was married to Zigmond Zaremba who preceded her in death in...
Jeffrey A. Pratt
Jeffrey A. Pratt, 67, of Titusville, passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at Allegheny General Hospital after a brief illness. Jeff was born on January 7, 1955, in Titusville to the late James A. and Shirley Sibble Pratt. He was a graduate of Titusville High School, Class of 1973.
Franklin’s ‘Big Lots’ Shopping Center Up on the Auction Block
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – Just a week after an auction ended signaling the sale of Cranberry Mall to Dundas Real Estate Investment, another commercial property in the area is up for auction. This time it’s the Franklin Commons retail center on Allegheny Boulevard. The Ten-X listing states the...
Vehicle Slams into Utility Pole on Route 322
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man escaped injuries when his vehicle slammed into a utility pole along Route 322 on Wednesday evening. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash happened at 6:24 p.m. on Wednesday, November 9, on U.S. Route 322, near Astral Road, in Cranberry Township, Venango County.
Local Man Wanted on Arrest Warrant Behind Bars for Allegedly Giving False Name to Police
IRWIN TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City man wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant is behind bars after he reportedly gave a false name to police during a trespassing incident in Irwin Township. Court documents indicate that Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 25-year-old Dalton James Sutton...
Local Woman Accused of Credit Card Fraud Apprehended After Giving Written Statement Under False Name
SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT)– Sugarcreek Borough Police have apprehended a local woman accused of credit card fraud and providing false information to authorities. Court documents indicate 44-year-old Sheila Lavon Staab, of Franklin, was arraigned at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 8, on the following charges in front of Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland:
State Police Calls: Area Woman Accused of Harassing Woman at Walmart Charged With Disorderly Conduct
FOREST/CRAWFORD CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. Titusville Woman Cited for Disorderly Conduct/Obscene Language. Corry-based State Police investigated a report of harassment around 8:14 p.m. on Wednesday, November 9, at the Walmart on Hydetown Road in Oil Creek Township, Crawford County. Police say...
Woman Accused of Assaulting Ex-Husband, Threatening Him With Baseball Bat Due in Court on Tuesday
FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for a 57-year-old woman accused of assaulting her ex-husband and threatening him with a baseball bat during a domestic dispute at Tionesta Lake Recreation Campground is scheduled for Tuesday morning. According to court documents, a hearing for 57-year-old Jody Lynn Stover, of...
