Vega, Spanberger make final pitches in competitive House race

TRIANGLE, Va. (DC News Now) — One night before polls open in Virginia’s 7th Congressional District, candidate Yesli Vega joined top Virginia Republicans at a rally in Prince William County, where they hoped to rally their base before Election Day.

Vega was joined by Gov. Glenn Youngkin, Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears, and Attorney General Jason Miyares at a rally at the amphitheater at Locust Shade Park in Triangle.

There, Vega criticized her opponent, incumbent Democrat Rep. Abigail Spanberger, for voting along party lines despite her pitch that she is a bipartisan member of the U.S. House of Representatives.

The Republicans also criticized Democrats in Congress for their philosophies on policing and their economic and border policies.

“We have to look at all the things that Abigail Spanberger has contributed to and enable and get to work to undo that,” Vega said.

Meanwhile, Spanberger spent her final days door-knocking with volunteers, plus Virginia’s two U.S. Senators — Sen. Mark Warner and Sen. Tim Kaine.

Spanberger has touted her record in Congress and maintained that she can work across the aisle.

She has also raised concern over alleged comments made by Vega about abortion ( Axios reported on audio of comments Vega made that appear to downplay whether a woman can become pregnant after a rape.

“My opponent has been clear when she’s the one doing the talking. She doubts a woman can get pregnant from rape. She has said she supports a national abortion ban. She said she supports a constitutional amendment banning abortion,” Spanberger told 8News.

The race is considered one of the closest in the nation, and could be an indicator of how successful the GOP is in its attempt to take the House back from Democrats.

