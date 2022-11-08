Read full article on original website
NBC Los Angeles
Several Injured After Car Reportedly Drives Into Carnival in South Central
Several people were injured after a vehicle drove through a South Central carnival Saturday night, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. About six people between the ages of 15 and 40 years old reportedly suffered injuries to their legs and were transported to a hospital with non life threatening injuries, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
NBC Los Angeles
Hit-and-Run Pursuit Driver Taken into Custody from On-Ramp Standoff in Santa Clarita
The driver of a white Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck wanted in connection with a hit-and-run crash tonight was taken into custody after holding California Highway Patrol officers at bay on an on-ramp to the 14 Freeway in Santa Clarita. The standoff followed a short pursuit, said CHP Officer Edgar Figueroa.
NBC Los Angeles
Pursuit Driver Involved in Standoff in Santa Monica, Ends Up at Marina del Rey Sheriff's Station
A man who led police on a short pursuit and then an hour-long standoff in Santa Monica, ended up at the Marina del Rey Sheriff's station after an apparent family member drove him there. The driver of a black Mercedes came to a stop on Ocean Avenue after a brief...
NBC Los Angeles
WATCH: Baby Sea Lion Spotted Crossing California Highway After Major Storm
Why did the sea lion cross the road? It’s not necessarily a common question but new video has residents in Orange County wondering why such an animal boldly did so. Video taken by John Dunay shows a juvenile sea lion crossing a major street in Huntington Beach. It wasn’t just any normal road, but arguably one of the most popular seaside roads in California – the Pacific Coast Highway (PCH).
NBC Los Angeles
Travel Back to an '80s Ski Lodge at This Huntington Beach Pop-up
FINDING A BEACH BAR... in a mountain town, the sort of slope-adjacent hangout that has the fireplace roaring around the clock? That's going to be tricky, especially since skis tend to outnumber surfboards in such spots. Likewise, putting a cheery chalet, the kind that boasts toasty charms and warm-to-the-tummy tastes, in an ocean-close community doesn't seem to happen all that often. Still, if you'd like a place where you can don your pastel leg warmers and puffy neon jacket, you'd like that '80s-cool fantasia to be closer to where you are, even if you're near the beach. And fans of the throwback ski lifestyle are getting their whimsical wish this fall, as the Pier Summit Ski Lodge, a plucky pop-up full of over-the-top touches, holds cool court at the Kimpton Shorebreak Resort.
NBC Los Angeles
$94K Raised for Landscaper After Work Truck Stolen and Wrecked in Pursuit on Live TV
Donations were pouring in for the victim of a carjacking on live TV as the suspect stole the victim's new work truck that he had been saving for years to afford. The GoFundMe for Andres Benitez, who has a landscaping business with his family out of Whittier, had raised upwards of $94,000 by Friday.
NBC Los Angeles
Clear the Shelters Particpant Animal Friends of the Valleys Unveils a Brand New Spay/Neuter & Vaccine Clinic in Wildomar
Nonprofit animal shelter Animal Friends of the Valleys (AFV) - one of NBC4 and Telemundo 52 Clear the Shelters' longtime participants - is set to break ground on a new low-cost pet spay/neuter and vaccination clinic, replacing the the existing spay/neuter clinic located in Lake Elsinore, Calif, adjacent to the shelter. It will be the only low cost spay/neuter and vaccination clinic serving Southwest Riverside County once completed in approximately 2024.
NBC Los Angeles
More LA Election Numbers are In. Here's What's New
Election day was long over, but several key races in Los Angeles had yet to be called, and many were in a dead heat, including the mayor's and sheriff's races. It's a new way of voting, and a new way of counting, which means everything is slow going. On Thursday,...
NBC Los Angeles
AARP and Pasadena Humane Society Host Free Pet Adoption Event
Take part in the adoption event of the season with Pasadena Humane Society and AARP California, for Adopt a Senior Pet Month!. On Saturday, November 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pasadena Humane will be hosting the event at their facilities at 316 S. Raymond Ave, and no appointment is necessary. "Paws Connect: Matching Older Paws with Older People," is meant to help clear the shelter of as many pets as possible.
NBC Los Angeles
Five Possible Overdose Individuals Rushed to Hospital in Granada Hills
Five people were rushed to a hospital from an apartment building in Granada Hills Saturday for possible drug overdoses, according to police. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 8:01 a.m. to 16950 W. Blackhawk St., said Nicholas Prange of the Los Angeles Fire Department. When authorities arrived they found five...
NBC Los Angeles
Third Suspect in Deadly Covina Area Halloween Shooting Surrenders
The third suspect in a shooting at a Halloween party in an unincorporated area bordering Covina that left two men dead turned himself in to the custody of U.S. Customs and Border Patrol at the Otay Mesa border Thursday. Joel Garcia, 19, surrendered at approximately 11:35 a.m., according to the...
NBC Los Angeles
Deputy Charged in Fatal Shooting of Man in Front of Family Outside East LA Home
A sheriff's deputy was charged with two felonies stemming from the fatal shooting of a 34-year-old man in East Los Angeles in full view of his relatives, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said Thursday. Deputy Remin Pineda was charged with assault with a semiautomatic firearm and assault under...
NBC Los Angeles
One Killed, Two Critically Injured in Fiery Garden Grove Crash
A passenger in a Tesla that caught fire was killed and two other people were critically injured in a three-vehicle crash today in Garden Grove, authorities said. The driver of the Tesla is suspected of both speeding and driving under the influence, according to Sgt. Royce Wimmer of the Garden Grove Police Department.
NBC Los Angeles
‘The Audacity.' French Bulldog Stolen From Behind Fence in High Desert Crime Caught on Video
Thieves are caught on surveillance video taking a French bulldog from a High Desert yard in broad daylight and now the owners of that pet are pleading for help. Ramiro Ortega considers his dogs his children, especially 3-month-old Rocky, a French bulldog that he got for his wife after her dog recently passed away.
NBC Los Angeles
One Dead After Shooting in Harvard Park
Gunshots rang out in a residential neighborhood in South LA, with bullets striking and killing a driver. Police were investigating the incident early Friday morning, to figure out who killed the man and why. The shooting took place around 1:15 a.m., near the corner of Western and 69th Street, along...
