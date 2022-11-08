Read full article on original website
Related
fox4beaumont.com
Crime Stoppers once again reaching out for help in finding murder suspect
BEAUMONT — Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas is once again reaching out to catch a murder suspect. Beaumont Police tell KFDM/Fox 4 they're looking for Carron Dickenson, Jr., 29. Police have warrants for his arrest on charges of murder and aggravated robbery. Investigators say he took part in a...
Humane Society of Southeast Texas targeted by catalytic converter thieves twice in one year
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Humane Society of Southeast Texas is asking for help after catalytic converters were stolen from their company vehicles for the 2nd time this year. It happened on Thursday, October 27, 2022, according to a Humane Society of Southeast Texas Facebook post. At 4:45 a.m., the...
Cleveland man arrested on capital murder and tampering with evidence charges after body was found
The body was located late last month, according to deputies.
Man dead after Friday night shooting at Cove Terrace Apartments in Orange
ORANGE, Texas — Orange Police are investigating after a Friday night shooting left one person dead. It happened at the Cove Terrace Apartments after 10:30 p.m. Justice of Peace Joy Dubose-Simonton was called to the scene after officials received reports of a shooting. Judge Dubose-Simonton told a 12News crew...
fox4beaumont.com
Time finally runs out on Calvin Walker's attempt to remain out of jail after conviction
JEFFERSON COUNTY — The saga of Calvin Walker and unfinished justice appears to be ending tonight, with Walker beginning to serve his first weekend inside the Jefferson County Jail. KFDM/Fox 4 News obtained his mugshot, taken after correctional officers processed Walker following his arrival Friday night. It was more...
kogt.com
Two Shootings In Two Nights
Orange Police are investigating two people being shot in consecutive nights in Orange. On Thursday just after midnight police found a man with multiple gunshots wounds in a grassy area in the 300 block of Burton. He was taken to the hospital in serious condition. Then late Friday night a...
fox4beaumont.com
Two men indicted following store robbery in which gunman fired shot at clerk
BEAUMONT — A shot fired at a clerk during a frightening robbery has led to indictments against two suspects. The only thing coming between that clerk and a possible serious injury, or worse, was a piece of bullet proof glass. The grand jury indicted Preston Addison, Jr., 32, and...
KFDM-TV
Investigators looking into cause of fire at vacant home in Vidor
VIDOR — A fire at a vacant home is the focus of an investigation in Vidor. The fire broke out Thursday night at the vacant home on Tram Road near the Vidor Walmart. A neighbor called in the fire and multiple agencies responded. Our digital producer, Natashia Braneff, was...
bluebonnetnews.com
Suspect arrested for murder of Cleveland man
A 23-year-old Cleveland man, Christopher Wayne Christy, is facing a Capital Murder charge stemming from the murder of a man whose body was found Oct. 30 on Wells Cemetery Road in Cleveland. Christy was arrested Wednesday evening during a traffic stop on FM 945 at Creekwood Drive in San Jacinto County that was conducted by Texas Rangers and Liberty County sheriff’s investigators.
Houston man pleads guilty to trying to use drone to drop contraband into Beaumont prison
Law enforcement officials reportedly found the 44-year-old operating a drone near the prison, with bags that had tobacco, cell phones, vape pens and other items inside.
Flipped 18-wheeler backs up westbound IH-10 west of Beaumont for hours Thursday morning
BEAUMONT, Texas — Traffic backed up for miles into Beaumont after an 18-wheeler flipped along Interstate 10 Thursday morning west of the city. A 2021 Peterbuilt 18-wheeler was headed west on Interstate 10 west of Beaumont at about 7:45 a.m. Thursday morning when it ran off the road on the right shoulder and flipped onto it's side in a ditch according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
kjas.com
Beaumont man accused of running illegal game room in Polk County
The Polk County Sheriff’s Department says a Beaumont man has been arrested and is accused of running an illegal game room in Polk County. PolkCountyToday.com is reporting that officers have arrested 29-year-old Sujit Baba Chalamalasetty and he’s been charged with;. ~ Possession of a Gambling Device, Equipment, or...
12newsnow.com
Judge Larry Thorne retires after 24 years of serving as 317th Court Judge in Jefferson County
A retirement party for Judge Larry Thorne was held Thursday evening. On Tuesday, voters selected Gordon Friesz to take over for Judge Thorne.
Click2Houston.com
Houston man attempts to fly phones, tobacco, vape pens into prison on drone, DOJ says
HOUSTON – Houston resident Davien Phillip Turner, also known as Davien Phillip Mayo, 44, pleaded guilty to owning or operating a drone that was not registered, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Texas said in a Nov. 8 release. According to information presented in court,...
Beaumont mortuary helps families of veterans understand process of veteran funerals
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont mortuary has made it its mission to help families understand all that comes with and goes into being buried with military honors. Proctor’s Mortuary specializes in veteran funerals and works to make sure families understand the process. "Veteran cemeteries only bury veterans Monday...
Lamar State College-PA getting $1.75M grant from east Texas foundation to help fund state-of-the-art CDL facility
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — An east Texas foundation is helping an area college fund a state-of-the-art CDL facility, hoping to bring more job opportunities to east and Southeast Texans. In February 2021, the U.S. Department of Commerce announced Lamar State College-Port Arthur would get a $4.3 million Economic Development...
Employees at Chick-fil-A in Orange holding benefit after body of beloved co-worker was found in Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — Friends and co-workers of a Beaumont mother are working to raise money to help with funeral expenses after her ex-boyfriend led investigators to her body Saturday. On Friday, officials issued a CLEAR alert for Marilu Lopez-Berrios. She had last been seen on Wednesday, November 2, 2022,...
Water Outage | Why some Port Arthur residents may have little to no water pressure for a few hours
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Residents in certain areas of Port Arthur may have little to no water pressure for a few hours. The Water Utilities Department is cutting water off from El Paso Avenue to 5th Avenue between 14th Street to 19th Street, according to a city of Port Arthur release. The department is cutting off water in those areas for approximately seven hours.
conroetoday.com
Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 11/04/2022
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX -- Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 11-04-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 11/02/2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT...
fox4beaumont.com
Pay it Forward: Pastor David Pete goes beyond pulpit to help the community
BEAUMONT — A Beaumont pastor and first lady are being honored for the work they do outside of the church and how they have been paying it forward. This Pay it Forward segment is sponsored by DuGood Federal Credit Union.
Comments / 0