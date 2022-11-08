ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
fox4beaumont.com

Crime Stoppers once again reaching out for help in finding murder suspect

BEAUMONT — Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas is once again reaching out to catch a murder suspect. Beaumont Police tell KFDM/Fox 4 they're looking for Carron Dickenson, Jr., 29. Police have warrants for his arrest on charges of murder and aggravated robbery. Investigators say he took part in a...
BEAUMONT, TX
kogt.com

Two Shootings In Two Nights

Orange Police are investigating two people being shot in consecutive nights in Orange. On Thursday just after midnight police found a man with multiple gunshots wounds in a grassy area in the 300 block of Burton. He was taken to the hospital in serious condition. Then late Friday night a...
ORANGE, TX
KFDM-TV

Investigators looking into cause of fire at vacant home in Vidor

VIDOR — A fire at a vacant home is the focus of an investigation in Vidor. The fire broke out Thursday night at the vacant home on Tram Road near the Vidor Walmart. A neighbor called in the fire and multiple agencies responded. Our digital producer, Natashia Braneff, was...
VIDOR, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Suspect arrested for murder of Cleveland man

A 23-year-old Cleveland man, Christopher Wayne Christy, is facing a Capital Murder charge stemming from the murder of a man whose body was found Oct. 30 on Wells Cemetery Road in Cleveland. Christy was arrested Wednesday evening during a traffic stop on FM 945 at Creekwood Drive in San Jacinto County that was conducted by Texas Rangers and Liberty County sheriff’s investigators.
CLEVELAND, TX
12NewsNow

Flipped 18-wheeler backs up westbound IH-10 west of Beaumont for hours Thursday morning

BEAUMONT, Texas — Traffic backed up for miles into Beaumont after an 18-wheeler flipped along Interstate 10 Thursday morning west of the city. A 2021 Peterbuilt 18-wheeler was headed west on Interstate 10 west of Beaumont at about 7:45 a.m. Thursday morning when it ran off the road on the right shoulder and flipped onto it's side in a ditch according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
BEAUMONT, TX
kjas.com

Beaumont man accused of running illegal game room in Polk County

The Polk County Sheriff’s Department says a Beaumont man has been arrested and is accused of running an illegal game room in Polk County. PolkCountyToday.com is reporting that officers have arrested 29-year-old Sujit Baba Chalamalasetty and he’s been charged with;. ~ Possession of a Gambling Device, Equipment, or...
POLK COUNTY, TX
12NewsNow

Water Outage | Why some Port Arthur residents may have little to no water pressure for a few hours

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Residents in certain areas of Port Arthur may have little to no water pressure for a few hours. The Water Utilities Department is cutting water off from El Paso Avenue to 5th Avenue between 14th Street to 19th Street, according to a city of Port Arthur release. The department is cutting off water in those areas for approximately seven hours.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
conroetoday.com

Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 11/04/2022

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX -- Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 11-04-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 11/02/2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT...
SAN JACINTO COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy