ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLO

Connley throws 5 TDs in Prairie View A&M’s victory at UAPB

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) – Trazon Connley threw a career-high five touchdown passes on eight completions and Prairie View A&M beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 55-24 on Saturday. Connley was 8 of 15 for 193 yards for the Southwestern Athletic Conference West leaders (6-4, 5-2). His touchdowns went to five different receivers.
PRAIRIE VIEW, TX
KTLO

Rutledge announces 50K allocation for medal of honor memorial

LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge Thursday announced a $50,000 allocation to the Arkansas Medal of Honor Commission’s memorial on the Arkansas State Capitol grounds. The funds will be used to restore deteriorated portions of the monument as well as recognize three additional Arkansas Medal of Honor recipients by affixing plaques with each of their names to the memorial. The funds will be allocated from the consumer education and enforcement fund.
ARKANSAS STATE
KTLO

Winter weather may return Monday night

Another possibility of winter weather is expected in the early part of the work week as the colder temperatures continue. The chance of precipitation begins Monday afternoon, and Meteorologist Willie Gilmore from the National Weather Service office in North Little Rock says it may turn into a wintry mix by the evening.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy