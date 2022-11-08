LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge Thursday announced a $50,000 allocation to the Arkansas Medal of Honor Commission’s memorial on the Arkansas State Capitol grounds. The funds will be used to restore deteriorated portions of the monument as well as recognize three additional Arkansas Medal of Honor recipients by affixing plaques with each of their names to the memorial. The funds will be allocated from the consumer education and enforcement fund.

