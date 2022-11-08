Read full article on original website
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 9:02 a.m. EST
Iranian who inspired 'The Terminal' dies at Paris airport. PARIS (AP) — French officials say an Iranian man who lived for 18 years in Paris’ Charles de Gaulle Airport and loosely inspired the Steven Spielberg film “The Terminal” has died in the airport. Mehran Karimi Nasseri died Saturday after a heart attack in the airport’s Terminal 2F. That's according to official with the Paris airport authority, who said police and then a medical team treated him but were not able to save him. Karimi Nasseri, believed to have been born in 1945, lived in the airport’s Terminal 1 from 1988 until 2006, first in legal limbo because he lacked residency papers and later by choice, according to French media. The airport official said Karimi Nasseri had been living in the airport again in recent weeks.
Ranking the Democrats who could run for president in 2024
Democrats bracing for a brutal midterm election instead got a big surprise: Democratic candidates performed much more strongly than many had expected. The result will likely be one of the strongest performances for a president’s party in a midterm election in history. All of that is very good news for President Biden, who emerges […]
Midterms Breathe New Life Into Biden
Joe Biden walked into the State Dining Room at the White House like a man crashing his own funeral, and not for the first time. By now, the president must enjoy the routine. Less than 24 hours earlier, pollsters, pundits, and even politicians from within his own party had openly warned that voters would soon punish the White House for a jittery economy and historic inflation, effectively crippling the president. But the crushing rebuke never came, or at least not to the degree Democrats feared and Republicans had hoped for in the 2022 midterm elections.
US midterm elections: Democrats retain control of Senate as House race still undecided – as it happened
Joe Biden and Chuck Schumer hail achievement after Nevada victory as Georgia Senate heads to runoff
Nevada Senate race called, Catherine Cortez Masto wins the seat
NEVADA - The U.S. Senate race in Nevada has been called by AP News in favor of Democratic candidate Catherine Cortez Masto. With 97 percent of votes counted, including those from the state's largest county, 481,659 votes (48.7%) have gone to Masto, while Republican candidate Adam Laxalt received 476.676 (48.2%).
Iran admonishes France’s Macron for meeting with protesters
Iran responded harshly to a meeting between French President Emmanuel Macron and protesters of the Iranian government, calling it "regrettable and shameful."
Bomb rocks avenue in heart of Istanbul; 6 dead, dozens hurt
A bomb rocked a bustling pedestrian avenue in the heart of Istanbul on Sunday, killing six people, wounding several dozen and leaving panicked people to flee the fiery blast or huddle in cafes and shops.
