Mayor Wu announces new plan for ’24-hour downtown’

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said she wants to bring Downtown Boston back to life in a plan announced on Oct. 27. With Suffolk University’s large footprint in the neighborhood, the plan has the promise of impacting opportunities and daily life of Suffolk students. The Downtown Revitalization plan includes the...
BOSTON, MA
Daily Free Press

Boston City Council addresses pharmaceutical inequities, provides final approval for designation of City landmarks

Boston City Council addressed Walgreens shutting down three locations in primarily minority communities and its impact of pharmaceutical inequity Wednesday during their weekly meeting. Councilors Tania Fernandes Anderson and Brian Worrell discussed Walgreens’ decision to close three of its outlets in Mattapan, Roxbury and Hyde Park. The pair sought for...
BOSTON, MA
retrofitmagazine.com

An Increasingly Dense Boston Neighborhood Receives a Versatile New Public Courtyard with 21st Century Amenities within 19th Century Buildings

The Charles River Speedway is a multi-building reuse project that combines historic preservation and forward-thinking sustainable design. It repositions a 19th century stable and parks department into a versatile new public courtyard encircled by a brewery, brewpub, restaurants, retail, and informal indoor/outdoor event spaces. Historically, its neighboring sites along the Charles River were occupied by slaughterhouses and agricultural sites. The original buildings included a cow barn, trotting horse stalls and sulky storage among its more benign elements, as well as a small jail that gradually expanded as animals were moved from the site.
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Excavation worker shot to death in front of his family on Harvard Street in Dorchester

Victim identified as Elijah Pinckney, 35, of Dorchester. A man was shot at Harvard and Paxton streets around 1:15 p.m. Boston Police report he was declared dead at the scene. Live Boston reports the victim was a worker for Riley Brothers, a Stoughton company that specializes in paving and utility work, and that he was shot repeatedly as his family watched. A company dump truck was parked nearby.
BOSTON, MA
rock929rocks.com

Massachusetts Snowfall Predictions for This Winter

You can feel it in your bones, the leaves have pretty much all fallen at this point in early November, we had a nice surprise warm up that saw temps soar into the 70’s and we made the most of it while we could, opening our windows for probably the last time till April or May. We all knew it was a fleeting gift that would be gone too soon.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
1420 WBSM

Dartmouth Shares a Slice of $2 Billion Powerball Jackpot

If you win a portion of the Powerball jackpot but not the whole thing, can you still say you hit Powerball?. Someone finally won the estimated record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot on Tuesday morning that was rescheduled from Monday night due to security issues with one of the participating states.
DARTMOUTH, MA
MassLive.com

Worcester Housing Authority to demolish, redevelop Lakeside Apartments

The Worcester Housing Authority plans to demolish 202 apartments alongside Coes Reservoir to redevelop the complex. The WHA released a request for proposals last week seeking a development partner for the Lakeside Apartments Revitalization Project. The project will add at least 46 income-restricted apartments to the complex, which was originally built in 1949.
WORCESTER, MA
WPRI 12 News

Two earthquakes rattle New England this weekend

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. – (WPRI) While most of New England is experiencing record-breaking warmth, some parts of the region have been rattled by earthquakes. Two earthquakes have been felt in three different states over the past two days. LOOK BACK: Trio of earthquakes in May likely a cluster Sunday morning at 4:23 AM Eastern Standard […]
LACONIA, NH
Boston

Droves of people are moving out of Boston. Their top destination? Portland, Maine.

Here’s what a realtor had to say. People are moving out of Boston and settling in Portland, Maine, a new study shows. Data from real estate brokerage corporation Redfin places Boston as the fifth most common metro area people are leaving, with 19% of local users searching elsewhere. Portland, Maine, is the most popular spot for Boston residents looking to move, based on Redfin search data.
PORTLAND, ME
WCVB

Popular Christmas store in Massachusetts announces plans to close

ABINGTON, Mass. — A popular holiday store that is known as "the largest Christmas experience in New England" will be closing for good. The Christmas Place on Bedford Street (Route 18) in Abington announced on its Facebook page that its owners have decided to retire and will soon be closing the holiday shop and the adjoining swimming pool supply store, The Pool Place.
ABINGTON, MA
Boston

Arrest made after string of separate shootings that left 5 injured, 1 dead in Mattapan, Dorchester, and Hyde Park

“Having six people shot within an hour period in multiple locations throughout the city is a terrible thing no matter what time period it is.”. Five people were injured and one killed in three separate shootings that occurred in less than an hour Sunday night in Mattapan, Dorchester, and Hyde Park. A suspect was arrested in connection with the Dorchester shooting.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Powerball jackpot winner in California, $1M ticket sold in Quincy, Massachusetts

QUINCY, Mass. — A singleticket sold in California won the record-setting Powerball jackpot following a technical issue that delayed the highly-anticipated drawing, but several smaller prizes were won in Massachusetts. One ticket worth $1 million was sold in the Bay State, according to the game's website. Massachusetts State Lottery...
QUINCY, MA

