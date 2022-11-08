Read full article on original website
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant in Massachusetts Serves some of the Best Hot Dogs in the Whole StateTravel MavenNatick, MA
This City in Massachusetts Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensBoston, MA
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in MassachusettsTravel MavenPlymouth County, MA
MBTA finalizes plan to overhaul bus network by 2028The Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Boston high school receives $30 million from anonymous donorAsh JurbergBoston, MA
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Massachusetts was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
thesuffolkjournal.com
Mayor Wu announces new plan for ’24-hour downtown’
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said she wants to bring Downtown Boston back to life in a plan announced on Oct. 27. With Suffolk University’s large footprint in the neighborhood, the plan has the promise of impacting opportunities and daily life of Suffolk students. The Downtown Revitalization plan includes the...
Daily Free Press
Boston City Council addresses pharmaceutical inequities, provides final approval for designation of City landmarks
Boston City Council addressed Walgreens shutting down three locations in primarily minority communities and its impact of pharmaceutical inequity Wednesday during their weekly meeting. Councilors Tania Fernandes Anderson and Brian Worrell discussed Walgreens’ decision to close three of its outlets in Mattapan, Roxbury and Hyde Park. The pair sought for...
retrofitmagazine.com
An Increasingly Dense Boston Neighborhood Receives a Versatile New Public Courtyard with 21st Century Amenities within 19th Century Buildings
The Charles River Speedway is a multi-building reuse project that combines historic preservation and forward-thinking sustainable design. It repositions a 19th century stable and parks department into a versatile new public courtyard encircled by a brewery, brewpub, restaurants, retail, and informal indoor/outdoor event spaces. Historically, its neighboring sites along the Charles River were occupied by slaughterhouses and agricultural sites. The original buildings included a cow barn, trotting horse stalls and sulky storage among its more benign elements, as well as a small jail that gradually expanded as animals were moved from the site.
Indoor dog park with full-service bar opening in Massachusetts
EVERETT, Mass. — A unique destination that combines an indoor park for dogs and a full-service bar for their pet parents is opening soon in Massachusetts. Park-9 Dog Bar recently took to Instagram to announce plans to open in Everett in early 2023 with a caption that read, “Where dogs bring their humans.”
‘Pharmacy deserts’ created as Walgreens closes locations in Roxbury, Hyde Park, Mattapan
The three pharmacies will close one after another in three days, creating inconveniences for the communities they served. Walgreens locations in three Boston neighborhoods will close this week. The three pharmacies will close one after another in three days: Roxbury’s 2275 Washington St. location will close Tuesday, Hyde Park’s 1329...
This North Quincy man didn’t win Powerball’s $2.04 billion jackpot. But $1 million isn’t a bad consolation prize.
Richard Lavery still had plenty to celebrate after Tuesday's drawing. All but one came away from Tuesday morning’s record-breaking Powerball drawing without an extra $2.04 billion in their wallet. But for North Quincy’s Richard Lavery, the day wasn’t a total loss. Lavery’s first five numbers matched (all...
universalhub.com
Excavation worker shot to death in front of his family on Harvard Street in Dorchester
Victim identified as Elijah Pinckney, 35, of Dorchester. A man was shot at Harvard and Paxton streets around 1:15 p.m. Boston Police report he was declared dead at the scene. Live Boston reports the victim was a worker for Riley Brothers, a Stoughton company that specializes in paving and utility work, and that he was shot repeatedly as his family watched. A company dump truck was parked nearby.
rock929rocks.com
Massachusetts Snowfall Predictions for This Winter
You can feel it in your bones, the leaves have pretty much all fallen at this point in early November, we had a nice surprise warm up that saw temps soar into the 70’s and we made the most of it while we could, opening our windows for probably the last time till April or May. We all knew it was a fleeting gift that would be gone too soon.
Dartmouth Shares a Slice of $2 Billion Powerball Jackpot
If you win a portion of the Powerball jackpot but not the whole thing, can you still say you hit Powerball?. Someone finally won the estimated record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot on Tuesday morning that was rescheduled from Monday night due to security issues with one of the participating states.
‘He was surrounded by friends’: Man’s murder in South End leaves neighbors anxious
BOSTON — The murder of 39-year-old Jason Murray in Boston’s South End has left neighbors anxious with the killer still at large. Murray was pronounced dead after being shot in the head on Friday night just before 11 p.m. Witnesses saw a blue vehicle speeding away from the...
Worcester Housing Authority to demolish, redevelop Lakeside Apartments
The Worcester Housing Authority plans to demolish 202 apartments alongside Coes Reservoir to redevelop the complex. The WHA released a request for proposals last week seeking a development partner for the Lakeside Apartments Revitalization Project. The project will add at least 46 income-restricted apartments to the complex, which was originally built in 1949.
Teen from Worcester, Massachusetts Finds Diamonds in Donated Jacket – Hunts to Find Widowed Husband
What would you do if you found two diamonds, a tennis bracelet, and two Gucci watches in a jacket at a donation based clothing drive?. Would you take the jacket and all of its worthy jewelry inside? Would you pawn the goods and turn a profit or try and hunt down the rightful owner?
Two earthquakes rattle New England this weekend
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. – (WPRI) While most of New England is experiencing record-breaking warmth, some parts of the region have been rattled by earthquakes. Two earthquakes have been felt in three different states over the past two days. LOOK BACK: Trio of earthquakes in May likely a cluster Sunday morning at 4:23 AM Eastern Standard […]
Droves of people are moving out of Boston. Their top destination? Portland, Maine.
Here’s what a realtor had to say. People are moving out of Boston and settling in Portland, Maine, a new study shows. Data from real estate brokerage corporation Redfin places Boston as the fifth most common metro area people are leaving, with 19% of local users searching elsewhere. Portland, Maine, is the most popular spot for Boston residents looking to move, based on Redfin search data.
WCVB
Popular Christmas store in Massachusetts announces plans to close
ABINGTON, Mass. — A popular holiday store that is known as "the largest Christmas experience in New England" will be closing for good. The Christmas Place on Bedford Street (Route 18) in Abington announced on its Facebook page that its owners have decided to retire and will soon be closing the holiday shop and the adjoining swimming pool supply store, The Pool Place.
Popular grocery store chain opens another new location in Rhode Island
A popular grocery store chain recently opened another new store location in Rhode Island. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, November 3, 2022, the popular supermarket chain Trader Joe's opened its newest Rhode Island store location in Providence.
Arrest made after string of separate shootings that left 5 injured, 1 dead in Mattapan, Dorchester, and Hyde Park
“Having six people shot within an hour period in multiple locations throughout the city is a terrible thing no matter what time period it is.”. Five people were injured and one killed in three separate shootings that occurred in less than an hour Sunday night in Mattapan, Dorchester, and Hyde Park. A suspect was arrested in connection with the Dorchester shooting.
WCVB
Powerball jackpot winner in California, $1M ticket sold in Quincy, Massachusetts
QUINCY, Mass. — A singleticket sold in California won the record-setting Powerball jackpot following a technical issue that delayed the highly-anticipated drawing, but several smaller prizes were won in Massachusetts. One ticket worth $1 million was sold in the Bay State, according to the game's website. Massachusetts State Lottery...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man charged in Rhode Island after over 3 pounds of crystal meth seized
PROVIDENCE – A Massachusetts man has been ordered detained in federal custody on drug trafficking charges after DEA Task Force agents and Boston Police detectives allegedly interrupted the delivery of more than three pounds of crystal methamphetamine, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha. It is alleged in charging...
