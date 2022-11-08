ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTOP

Charleston (SC) takes on No. 1 North Carolina after Smith’s 24-point game

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) plays the No. 1 North Carolina Tar Heels after Reyne Smith scored 24 points in Charleston (SC)’s 85-78 win against the Chattanooga Mocs. North Carolina went 29-10 overall with a 15-2 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Tar Heels averaged 77.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 71.3 last season.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WTOP

Duke looks for win No. 7 when it hosts Virginia Tech in ACC

Virginia Tech (2-7, 1-5 ACC) at Duke (6-3, 3-2), Saturday, noon EST (RSN) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK COLLEGE LINE: Duke by 9 1/2. Series record: Virginia Tech leads 19-10. The Blue Devils secured bowl eligibility last week against Boston College under first-year coach Mike Elko, a strong start to his tenure after two years of struggle. Another win would mark the program’s first season of at least seven wins since 2017 after winning just five games in 2020 and 2021. The Hokies have lost six straight games under first-year coach Brent Pry.
BLACKSBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy