BOSTON — Through the Bruins’ first 13 games, Charlie McAvoy couldn’t play, but the Bruins defenseman was anything but inactive. He yelled, gestured and watched animatedly from the ninth floor at home games and on TV when the team was on the road. At the Garden, he’d wait in the locker room to congratulate his teammates. He loved what he saw and wanted to be part of it as he waited for his surgically repaired shoulder to heal.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO