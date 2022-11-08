ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MassLive.com

Comments / 0

Related
MassLive.com

Charlie McAvoy excited to return, contribute to Bruins torrid start

BOSTON — Through the Bruins’ first 13 games, Charlie McAvoy couldn’t play, but the Bruins defenseman was anything but inactive. He yelled, gestured and watched animatedly from the ninth floor at home games and on TV when the team was on the road. At the Garden, he’d wait in the locker room to congratulate his teammates. He loved what he saw and wanted to be part of it as he waited for his surgically repaired shoulder to heal.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Four takeaways as Celtics beat Pistons 117-108 as Jayson Tatum erupts for 43 points

The Celtics have won six straight games in a row after rallying past the Detroit Pistons 117-108 thanks to an MVP-like performance from Jayson Tatum. Tatum erupted for a season-high 43 points and 10 rebounds on the second night of a back-to-back, putting a shorthanded Boston squad on his back as the team played without three regulars including Al Horford and Jaylen Brown. Marcus Smart added a double-double (18 points, 10 assists) in the victory while Grant Williams chipped in with one of his best offensive outings of the year (19 points, 9 rebounds).
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Celtics injury report: Malcolm Brogdon out for Friday’s game against Nuggets

The Celtics will be without their second unit’s leader as Malcolm Brogdon is out for Friday’s game against the Nuggets. Brogdon left Wednesday’s win over the Pistons in the first half because of right hamstring tightness, which will keep out for at least one game. Danilo Gallinari (left knee ACL repair) and Robert Williams III (left knee surgery) also continue to be out on the injury report.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Celtics injury report: Jaylen Brown questionable, 2 rotation players out against Pistons

The Celtics will be without at least two rotation players when they take on the Pistons at 7 p.m. Saturday. Al Horford (low back stiffness) and Malcolm Brogdon (right hamstring tightness) are both listed as out on the injury report. In important news, Jaylen Brown is questionable with a left knee contusion. Danilo Gallinari and Robert Williams III also continue to be out.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Jaylen Brown injury: Celtics star sits, but ‘hopefully he’ll be ready Monday’

The Celtics were without three key players as Al Horford, Malcolm Brogdon and Jaylen Brown were all unavailable in Saturday’s win over the Pistons. Horford and Brogdon were somewhat expected. Horford hasn’t played in the second game of a back-to-back all season. Brogdon missed Friday’s win over Denver because of right hamstring tightness, though he’s considered to be day-to-day.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
88K+
Followers
68K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy