Related
Jaylen Brown takes shot at Nike amid their Kyrie Irving criticism
Nike suspended its relationship with Kyrie Irving last week amid the fallout from his sharing of an anti-semitic film on social media and comments from Nike founder Phil Knight on the situation drew the ire of Celtics star Jaylen Brown on Twitter. Irving eventually apologized for his actions but that...
Charlie McAvoy excited to return, contribute to Bruins torrid start
BOSTON — Through the Bruins’ first 13 games, Charlie McAvoy couldn’t play, but the Bruins defenseman was anything but inactive. He yelled, gestured and watched animatedly from the ninth floor at home games and on TV when the team was on the road. At the Garden, he’d wait in the locker room to congratulate his teammates. He loved what he saw and wanted to be part of it as he waited for his surgically repaired shoulder to heal.
Kemba Walker talks advice he gave Celtics’ Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown
Kemba Walker is still looking for a new NBA home after he was bought out by the Pistons. That’s life for the former All-Star as he looks to latch onto a team later in the season, when teams will need guard and bench depth. Walker has bounced around the...
Four takeaways as Celtics beat Pistons 117-108 as Jayson Tatum erupts for 43 points
The Celtics have won six straight games in a row after rallying past the Detroit Pistons 117-108 thanks to an MVP-like performance from Jayson Tatum. Tatum erupted for a season-high 43 points and 10 rebounds on the second night of a back-to-back, putting a shorthanded Boston squad on his back as the team played without three regulars including Al Horford and Jaylen Brown. Marcus Smart added a double-double (18 points, 10 assists) in the victory while Grant Williams chipped in with one of his best offensive outings of the year (19 points, 9 rebounds).
Celtics injury report: Malcolm Brogdon out for Friday’s game against Nuggets
The Celtics will be without their second unit’s leader as Malcolm Brogdon is out for Friday’s game against the Nuggets. Brogdon left Wednesday’s win over the Pistons in the first half because of right hamstring tightness, which will keep out for at least one game. Danilo Gallinari (left knee ACL repair) and Robert Williams III (left knee surgery) also continue to be out on the injury report.
Jaylen Brown takes issue with ‘alarming’ Kyrie Irving remarks from Joe Tsai
Kyrie Irving’s suspension from the Brooklyn Nets for refusing to make a timely apology for promoting an anti-semitic film on social media is set to last beyond the minimum five games the team imposed two weeks ago. “He still has work to do,” Nets owner Joe Tsai told the...
Why Celtics’ Marcus Smart was ‘mad’ over play that could make ‘Shaqtin’ A Fool’
The Celtics got a great performance from Jayson Tatum and won their sixth straight game as they beat the Pistons. Boston was shorthanded, missing three key players, but it still won its sixth straight game. There was one gaffe from the Celtics, though, when Marcus Smart botched an alley-oop attempt...
Celtics injury report: Jaylen Brown questionable, 2 rotation players out against Pistons
The Celtics will be without at least two rotation players when they take on the Pistons at 7 p.m. Saturday. Al Horford (low back stiffness) and Malcolm Brogdon (right hamstring tightness) are both listed as out on the injury report. In important news, Jaylen Brown is questionable with a left knee contusion. Danilo Gallinari and Robert Williams III also continue to be out.
Jaylen Brown injury: Celtics star sits, but ‘hopefully he’ll be ready Monday’
The Celtics were without three key players as Al Horford, Malcolm Brogdon and Jaylen Brown were all unavailable in Saturday’s win over the Pistons. Horford and Brogdon were somewhat expected. Horford hasn’t played in the second game of a back-to-back all season. Brogdon missed Friday’s win over Denver because of right hamstring tightness, though he’s considered to be day-to-day.
Al Horford has unlocked Celtics’ offense embracing role as shooter
BOSTON — When Al Horford worked out over the summer, fresh off the first Finals appearance of his career, he said he knew the assignment. The league continues to evolve every season as 3-pointers have become more valuable. That’s why Horford said he “understood that I needed to work on that even more.”
Celtics’ Marcus Smart thrilled to see Isaiah Thomas come to charity event
While Marcus Smart was busy hosting his annual bowling bash for his foundation, the YounGameChanger, he got a surprise guest. In what became a viral video, Smart was overjoyed to see his former Celtics teammate Isaiah Thomas make an unexpected appearance at his event. Smart and Thomas hugged then chatted...
