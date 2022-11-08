ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carrie Ann Inaba reflects on ‘DWTS’ alum Aaron Carter’s ‘beautiful heart, light’

By Desiree Murphy
Carrie Ann Inaba will never forget the “bright light” Aaron Carter brought to the “Dancing With the Stars” ballroom.

The dance competition series judge reflected on the late singer’s time on the show while speaking to Page Six via Zoom Monday night.

“I [ would] think of Aaron Carter a lot, actually. I always wondered how he was doing. He’s been very open about his own personal struggles through life,” Inaba, 54, said of Carter, who died at the age of 34 on Saturday.

“When he was on ‘Dancing With the Stars,’ he was one of the brightest lights. He was one of the people who always came [up to me] behind the scenes – whether there’s rules in place or not. Like, you were not supposed to talk to the judges and he didn’t let that stop him.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cCPuG_0j2YnH5f00
Carrie Ann Inaba reacted to “Dancing With the Stars” alum Aaron Carter’s tragic death while speaking to Page Six Monday night.
Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Inaba added that Carter was “always effusive” and “always trying to connect” with people.

“I will always remember Aaron as this beautiful heart and light, and I just wish for him [to have] eternal peace,” she said. “My heart and my prayers and all my thoughts go out to his family because it’s a tremendous loss for all of us.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17eQf9_0j2YnH5f00
The “I Want Candy” singer competed on the show with Karina Smirnoff in 2009.
Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Carter competed during Season 9 of “DWTS” with pro dancer Karina Smirnoff in 2009. The two landed in fifth place, with singer Donny Osmond and partner Kym Johnson taking home the mirrorball that season.

The “Aaron’s Party” singer’s older brother, Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter , later followed in his footsteps by competing on the show in 2015. Nick and his pro partner, Sharna Burgess, were runners-up – with Bindi Irwin and Derek Hough scoring the win.

As previously reported, Aaron – who welcomed one child, son Prince , with ex-fiancée Melanie Martin last November – was found dead in the bathtub of his Lancaster, Calif., home on Nov. 5. An official cause of death has yet to be released.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tdaRJ_0j2YnH5f00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jyxl4_0j2YnH5f00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VK1mn_0j2YnH5f00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CLT4z_0j2YnH5f00

“It is with great regret to confirm Aaron Carter was found unresponsive this a.m. in his home in Palmdale, CA,” his rep told Page Six on Saturday. “The family has been notified and will be flying out to Los Angeles. Aaron worked very hard towards the end of his life in recovery, to be a good father and to make amends with his family.”

In a separate statement , Nick, 42, said he was “heartbroken” over his brother’s death, despite their complicated relationship over the years.

“My love for him has never ever faded. I have always held on to the hope that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed,” he wrote in part, referencing Aaron’s history of addiction and mental health struggles . “Sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss, but the truth is that addiction and mental illness is the real villain here.”

He added, “I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know. I love you Chizz. Now you can finally have the peace you could never find here on earth….God,Please take care of my baby brother.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mNLLW_0j2YnH5f00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4arl2b_0j2YnH5f00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0biLq9_0j2YnH5f00

Many celebs have since paid tribute to the former teen heartthrob via social media, including ex-girlfriends Hilary Duff and Lindsay Lohan , his twin sister, Angel Carter , and his former “DWTS” partner.

“RIP @aaroncarter So young! It’s heartbreaking! 💔💔💔,” Smirnoff, 44, wrote in a post shared to Instagram on Monday. “You always made people smile. Rest In Peace friend! You will be missed.”

Johnson, 46, added in the comments, “So very sad, What a sweet soul..You were so amazing with him and created the best routines for people to see his bright light . RIP Aaron💔.”

“Dancing With the Stars” airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Disney+.

