The first four years of the Neal Brown era have not gone as many would have hoped, including Brown himself. With just three games left in the season, the Mountaineers have a 3-6 (1-5) record and sit dead last in the Big 12 Conference. Unless WVU is able to rattle off three wins and win a bowl game, it will mark the third losing season in four years. Prior to Brown's arrival, there were only two other occurrences where WVU finished with a losing season this century (2001, 2013).

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO