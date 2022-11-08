ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

NECN

Democrats Will Keep Control of the Senate, NBC News Projects

Democrats will keep control of the Senate in the 2022 midterm elections, NBC News projected. The party will hold at least 50 seats after Sens. Mark Kelly of Arizona and Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada held off challenges. Lt. Gov. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania also flipped the state's GOP-held seat,...
GEORGIA STATE
NECN

Biden Administration Stops Taking Applications for Student Loan Forgiveness

Student loan borrowers cannot apply for forgiveness at this time. A federal judge in Texas struck down the Biden administration's plan Thursday evening. The decision "was about as wrong and weird as any federal court ruling I can recall reading," said Laurence Tribe, a Harvard law professor. The Biden administration...
TEXAS STATE
The Hill

Kari Lake deems Arizona’s election process a ‘laughingstock’

Arizona GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake on Sunday called her state’s elections process a “laughingstock” as her race against Democrat Katie Hobbs has yet to be called five days after the election. “I consider someone’s vote their voice. I think of it as a sacred vote. And it’s being trampled the way we run our…
ARIZONA STATE
NECN

Sen. Markey Demands Answers From Twitter Over Fake Account Verified as ‘Notable'

The widespread confusion around Twitter's verification changes has reached the halls of the U.S. Senate. A new account for Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., was created by someone who paid for a blue check mark — in a Washington Post reporter's experiment the senator gave permission for — and the fake account was mistakenly labeled as that of a "notable" person, rather than simply because it was paid for.

