Genealogy has been a passion of Donald Melvin Condra of Troy, Ohio, since long before Ancestry and others came on the scene. His studies have revealed that 14 of his ancestors served in the Revolutionary War, and two of his great grandfathers were in the Civil War. His father was drafted during World War I. That war ended before he could participate, but he had five sons who have served in the U.S. military: Robert, Billy, Donald, Thomas, and Jerry. His oldest son, Robert, was killed in a convoy of 40 tanks crossing a bridge near Rheinberg, Germany, in 1945 as World War II was ending. Condra’s son Greg has served 14 years in the air force, and his daughter Cindy has served six.

TROY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO