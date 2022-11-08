Read full article on original website
Sidney Daily News
Evening for Grieving planned
FORT LORAMIE — On Monday, Nov. 14, an evening for anyone grieving the passing of a loved one will be held. This nondenominational program will be hosted by St. Michael Church at St. Mike’s Place, 33 Elm St. in Fort Loramie. Beginning at 6 p.m. will be “The...
Sidney Daily News
On the agendas
SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will hold a regular meeting on Monday, Nov. 14, at 6:30 p.m. in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers. Members of the public may attend in person or listen in virtually by contacting the city clerk for log-on information. Shelby County Land Reutilization...
Sidney Daily News
Fort Loramie, Minster battle on SCORES, Hits 105.5 Saturday night
The Big Board says it’s too close to call. The polls remain open for less than an hour — 48 minutes to be exact— on Saturday evening. Fort Loramie has scored 98 points in two Division VII football playoff games. Minster has totaled 95. The Redskins have allowed 47; Minster, 43.
Sidney Daily News
City record
-7:31 p.m.: summons. Kevin Lewis Block, 62, of Sidney, was given a summons to appear in court for driving while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. -7:27 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 1000 block of North Vandemark Road. -6:22...
Sidney Daily News
Sports Extra with Dave Ross: 500 in sight for Siegel
Fort Loramie girls hoops coach Carla Siegel is entering her 24th campaign as the Redskins bench boss and needs only nine more wins to reach 500, a plateau attained by only 17 girls and 42 boys coaches in Ohio. That milestone will be met this season which begins next week, but when?
Sidney Daily News
County record
-11:46 a.m.: vandalism. Deputies responded to vandalism in the 5000 block of Dormire Road. -7:52 a.m.: burglary. Deputies responded to a burglary in the 700 block of Riverside Drive. TUESDAY. -5:07 p.m.: property damage. Deputies responded to property damage in the area of East Main Street and Broad Street in...
Sidney Daily News
Botkins Beautification Club to host Christmas kickoff
BOTKINS — The Botkins Beautification Club will host a Christmas in Botkins kickoff at the Veterans Memorial Park on Nov. 27 with all events and refreshments free of charge. The festivities will start at 4:30 p.m. with hayrides and open houses for the first hour. The club is partnering with the historical society to have people on the hayrides explaining the history of the buildings of businesses that participants will have the opportunity to tour. Participating businesses are FarmGrounds Coffee Co., GiGi’s Boutique, Holistic Rebel, May PT and Performance and Pilates For Life.
Sidney Daily News
Road work continues
SIDNEY – As the construction season winds down, there are still a few road projects underway in the area. The Ohio Department of Transportation said the outlined work is weather permitting. Shelby County. State Route 66 maintenance– Expect lane closures on state Route 66 in Fort Loramie, just north...
Sidney Daily News
Volleyball: Versailles falls to Mentor Lake Catholic in state semifinal
FAIRBORN — There won’t be an all-Midwest Athletic Conference state final in Division III. After winning the first set, Versailles lost the last three and fell to Mentor Lake Catholic 3-1 in a Division III state semifinal on Thursday at Wright State University’s Nutter Center. The Cougars...
Sidney Daily News
Honoring America’s heroes
SIDNEY – Veterans gathered in a corner of the courtsquare in downtown Sidney under umbrellas and a dreary sky on Friday, Nov. 11, to be honored with the placement of memorial wreaths, a rifle salute, the playing of taps, and speakers as part of the Shelby County Veteran Services’ annual Veterans Day event.
Sidney Daily News
Hall of Honor inductees
David “Kris” Haines, Maggi Williams and Amy Zorn were recently inducted into the Sidney City Schools Hall of Honor. Sidney City School’s Hall of Honor inductee Maggi Williams interacts with students in Sara Olding’s 12th grade English class. Sidney City School’s Hall of Honor inductee Amy...
Sidney Daily News
Volleyball: New Bremen beats Crestview 3-1 to advance to state final
FAIRBORN — After losing in a district final last year, New Bremen will play in a state final for the fifth time in six years on Saturday. The Cardinals beat Convoy Crestview 25-8, 25-20, 23-25, 25-10 in a Division IV state semifinal on Thursday at Wright State University’s Nutter Center. New Bremen, which was the top-ranked team in D-IV in the final state coaches association poll of the season, will face Monroeville at noon on Saturday in Fairborn in a state final.
Sidney Daily News
Vietnam War 1966: A Pilot’s Story
Genealogy has been a passion of Donald Melvin Condra of Troy, Ohio, since long before Ancestry and others came on the scene. His studies have revealed that 14 of his ancestors served in the Revolutionary War, and two of his great grandfathers were in the Civil War. His father was drafted during World War I. That war ended before he could participate, but he had five sons who have served in the U.S. military: Robert, Billy, Donald, Thomas, and Jerry. His oldest son, Robert, was killed in a convoy of 40 tanks crossing a bridge near Rheinberg, Germany, in 1945 as World War II was ending. Condra’s son Greg has served 14 years in the air force, and his daughter Cindy has served six.
Sidney Daily News
Donations to help with nurse practitioners, dentist costs
SIDNEY — Compassionate Care of Shelby County is a faith-based healthcare center with the mission to respectfully provide quality care and hope to the uninsured and underserved of Shelby County. Match Day gifts given on behalf of Compassionate Care will help offset the cost of their nurse practitioners and...
Sidney Daily News
Minster man sentenced to 30 months in prison
SIDNEY — The Shelby County Common Pleas Court recently handed down several sentences for drug trafficking and possession, theft, pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor, and aggravated vehicular assault, among other charges. Matthew K. Iddings, 24, of Minster, received two sentences for separate cases. In the first case,...
Sidney Daily News
Anna Elementary Veterans Day program
Anna Elementary School students hold flags representing each military branch during a medley of each branch’s theme song at the annual Veterans Day program at the elementary school on Thursday afternoon. Each grade level sang different patriotic songs, some with special additions like musical instruments and hand motions. The Anna middle school and high school choirs also performed.
Sidney Daily News
Funds will inspire creativity, learning
SIDNEY — Shelby County Libraries will use Community Foundation Match Day gifts to inspire creativity and learning. “We have identified several items that will bring people into our library locations, but are not within our operating budget,” said Suzanne Cline, executive director. “Match Day gifts will help us upgrade our popular sublimation printer and heat press for our Makerspace, bring an attraction to all locations during our Summer Reading Program and buy robotics kits that are geared to grades 3 and up, so they can learn programming and engineering concepts. We also see a need to add an all-in-one-computer desk so a parent may use one of our computers, while keeping their little one close, safe and occupied.”
Sidney Daily News
Rustic Hope helps families in need
RUSSIA — Rustic Hope will use gifts received during the Community Foundation’s Match Day to provide diapers and groceries to the families they serve. “We now have over 2,000 mommas registered. With the price of groceries skyrocketing this year, we are seeing increased need,” said Rustic Hope founder Connie McEldowney. “Often times, people assume these moms get plenty in food stamps. What they don’t realize, though, is that most of our mommas are working and do not even get food stamps. Groceries are ridiculously expensive and we are making it a priority to provide help where needed.”
Sidney Daily News
Winter Fix program continues
BOTKINS — Apple Farm Service is announcing the continuation of the Winter Fix program. The program offers area customers an opportunity to get ahead on their equipment maintenance with discounts from the dealership. “The Winter Fix is a way we can say thank you to our customers,” says Corporate...
Sidney Daily News
Improving communications with Alzheimer’s patients
DAYTON—The Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter is hosting two programs, one in-person and one virtual, at the end of November to help families learn more about the basics of Alzheimer’s and new ways to connect with their loved ones. The programs will be offered at the following...
