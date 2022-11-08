ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

Owen Valley Football

Owen Valley ready to bring home first regional title. This Friday night Owen Valley will host Monrovia in a 3A football regional final. The Patrio…
SPENCER, IN
One dead after crash in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Kentucky man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Greene County. It happened just before 8 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 69 near mile marker 99. That's in the southeastern part of the county. The Greene County Sheriff's Office says 32-year-old Mitchell Fitzgerald of Owensboro,...
GREENE COUNTY, IN
"It's pretty gut-wrenching..." Mecca community mourns loss of old schoolhouse building

MECCA, Ind. (WTHI)- Fire officials are investigating a fire that destroyed the roof of Mecca's old schoolhouse. The Mecca Fire Department responded to a call to the building at around 3 a.m. Thursday morning. Upon arrival, Chief Jim Fellows said crews saw massive flames coming from the roof. He said the roof collapsed pretty early on. He said the roof is now destroyed.
MECCA, IN
Job numbers in the Wabash Valley

Indiana unemployment rates slowed down in September but rose again in October. According to Hoosierdata.IN.gov, Vigo County rose about the state unemployment rate of 2.2% by 0.3 percentage points.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
MECCA FIRE COMMUNITY REACTION

"It's pretty gut-wrenching..." Mecca community mourns loss of old schoolhouse building. A fire has destroyed the roof of the old schoolhouse building in Mecca. Much of the community's older generation graduated from the building and it was also the home of a reading boot camp.
MECCA, IN
Police in Washington, Ind. investigate series of car break-ins

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Washington, Indiana, are asking for your help ending a rash of car break-ins this week. Police say the majority are happening on the east side of town. They're asking you to check your security cameras and report any suspicious activity. You can give that...
WASHINGTON, IN
Two hurdles cleared as the casino project continues in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind, (WTHI) - Two regulation hurdles have been cleared for the Queen of Terre Haute casino. Mayor Duke Bennett confirmed the FAA has given its approval for the casino project. The Indiana Department of Transportation also approved the casino's traffic flow plan. Both approvals paved the way for...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
More locations added for CASA Whoville Christmas Trees

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - You can help local kids in need have a holiday season to remember this year. It's all part of the Vigo County CASA's annual Whoville Christmas Trees event!. Schools and businesses throughout Terre Haute have holiday trees set up and decorated with tags for you...
TERRE HAUTE, IN

