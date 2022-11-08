MECCA, Ind. (WTHI)- Fire officials are investigating a fire that destroyed the roof of Mecca's old schoolhouse. The Mecca Fire Department responded to a call to the building at around 3 a.m. Thursday morning. Upon arrival, Chief Jim Fellows said crews saw massive flames coming from the roof. He said the roof collapsed pretty early on. He said the roof is now destroyed.

MECCA, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO