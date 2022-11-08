Read full article on original website
Related
WTHI
Owen Valley Football
Owen Valley ready to bring home first regional title. This Friday night Owen Valley will host Monrovia in a 3A football regional final. The Patrio…
WTHI
Carter Murphy signs with Sycamore baseball
West Vigo senior Carter Murphy signed to play college baseball at Indiana State. Murphy is one of the top 10 ranked seniors in the state.
WTHI
Bryson Carpenter signs with Indiana State baseball
Terre Haute North senior Bryson Carpenter signed with Indiana State baseball. Carpenter is a three sport standout at North in football, basketball and baseball.
WTHI
THN freshman Nate Millington verbally commits to University of Kentucky
Terre Haute North freshman Nate Millington Friday verbally committed to play college baseball at the University of Kentucky. Millington is regarded as one of the top freshman in the state. At six-two and extremely athletic, his left handed bat and ability to play multiple position is a big attraction to colleges.
WTHI
One of Indiana's only salt therapy caves opens in Parke County
MARSHALL, Ind. (WTHI) - If the stress of life has you in need of some relaxation you may need to head to Parke County. Hurricane Hill's Parke County Salt Cave is one of the only salt therapy rooms in the state of Indiana. Steve Brucken and his wife opened the...
WTHI
One dead after crash in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Kentucky man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Greene County. It happened just before 8 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 69 near mile marker 99. That's in the southeastern part of the county. The Greene County Sheriff's Office says 32-year-old Mitchell Fitzgerald of Owensboro,...
WTHI
"It's pretty gut-wrenching..." Mecca community mourns loss of old schoolhouse building
MECCA, Ind. (WTHI)- Fire officials are investigating a fire that destroyed the roof of Mecca's old schoolhouse. The Mecca Fire Department responded to a call to the building at around 3 a.m. Thursday morning. Upon arrival, Chief Jim Fellows said crews saw massive flames coming from the roof. He said the roof collapsed pretty early on. He said the roof is now destroyed.
WTHI
Job numbers in the Wabash Valley
Indiana unemployment rates slowed down in September but rose again in October. According to Hoosierdata.IN.gov, Vigo County rose about the state unemployment rate of 2.2% by 0.3 percentage points.
WTHI
Reduced Conflict Intersection to be constructed at Elkhorn Road and Highway 41 in Vincennes
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A public open house meeting was held at INDOT's District office in Vincennes to discuss the intersection of Highway 41 and Elkhorn Road south of Vincennes. During the meeting, INDOT announced a Reduced Conflict Intersection, also known as a J-Turn, would be constructed at the intersection.
WTHI
People line the streets in downtown Terre Haute for annual Veterans Day parade
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - People lined Wabash Avenue on Friday for the annual Veterans Day parade. For many years, the Loyal Veterans Batallion hosted the parade. This was the first year for the Marine Corps League to take charge. The Marine Corps League says the turnout this year was excellent, with about 40 entries.
WTHI
Botox facility stalls, 12 Points gets added to downtown business district at Terre Haute City Council on Thursday
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Botox facility that could have come to South Center Street in Terre Haute will have to wait. On Thursday, the Terre Haute City Council voted against rezoning it, meaning it won't be opening, at least for now. City council voted 7-2 to fail the...
WTHI
MECCA FIRE COMMUNITY REACTION
"It's pretty gut-wrenching..." Mecca community mourns loss of old schoolhouse building. A fire has destroyed the roof of the old schoolhouse building in Mecca. Much of the community's older generation graduated from the building and it was also the home of a reading boot camp.
WTHI
Police in Washington, Ind. investigate series of car break-ins
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Washington, Indiana, are asking for your help ending a rash of car break-ins this week. Police say the majority are happening on the east side of town. They're asking you to check your security cameras and report any suspicious activity. You can give that...
WTHI
Hope's Voice of Knox and Daviess County Helping Domestic Violence with Thanksgiving
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The next time you go to the grocery store, consider picking up a few extra simple items and help victims of domestic violence have a happy Thanksgiving. Hope's Voice is collecting food donations this holiday season. These donations will be given to victims of domestic violence...
WTHI
Two hurdles cleared as the casino project continues in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind, (WTHI) - Two regulation hurdles have been cleared for the Queen of Terre Haute casino. Mayor Duke Bennett confirmed the FAA has given its approval for the casino project. The Indiana Department of Transportation also approved the casino's traffic flow plan. Both approvals paved the way for...
WTHI
"Share Your Thanksgiving" - Proving Thanksgiving meals for local families
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Many people have been making donations today for the 34th annual "Share Your Thanksgiving" food drive. "News 10" partnered-up with "Terre Haute Catholic Charities" to collect food and monetary donations for our neighbors in need. The goal is to help catholic charities continue its mission...
WTHI
More locations added for CASA Whoville Christmas Trees
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - You can help local kids in need have a holiday season to remember this year. It's all part of the Vigo County CASA's annual Whoville Christmas Trees event!. Schools and businesses throughout Terre Haute have holiday trees set up and decorated with tags for you...
WTHI
"I think we're doing the best we can." New Vigo Co. Security Center is fully operational
VIGO CO., Ind. (WTHI)- The Vigo County Sheriff's Office is making sure its new facilities meet requirements after moving inmates to its new jail site. The Sheriff's Office moved 369 inmates to its new facilities. This move comes after many construction delays and system check concerns. Vigo County Sheriff John...
WTHI
As we honor those who served on Veterans Day - here's how you can help moving forward
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Support for our nation's service members lasts past Veterans Day. All month long, Casey's General Store is collecting donations for two organizations supporting veterans and their families. You can choose to round up your purchase to donate. Funds support "Hope for the Warriors" and "Children...
WTHI
The Red Cross is working on stocking up on blood before winter - here's how you can help
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The American Red Cross is looking for more blood donors ahead of this year's flu season. The Centers for Disease Control is predicting a serious spread of the flu virus this year. The Red Cross hopes to stock up on blood before donations decrease. By...
Comments / 0