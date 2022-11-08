ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, TX

Neches FCU raises more than $4,000 for Southeast Texas Veterans Service Group

SOUTHEAST TEXAS — The Neches Federal Credit Union is providing a boost to veterans on this Veterans Day. Neches FCU has raised more than $4,000 that will go to support the Southeast Texas Veterans Service Group (SETVSG). The funds were raised through a 5K, seven-mile bike ride, and one-mile walk/run that the credit union hosted Friday.
PORT NECHES, TX

