fox4beaumont.com
Time finally runs out on Calvin Walker's attempt to remain out of jail after conviction
JEFFERSON COUNTY — The saga of Calvin Walker and unfinished justice appears to be ending tonight, with Walker beginning to serve his first weekend inside the Jefferson County Jail. KFDM/Fox 4 News obtained his mugshot, taken after correctional officers processed Walker following his arrival Friday night. It was more...
fox4beaumont.com
Calvin Walker begins first weekend in jail for defrauding taxpayers out of $1 million
JEFFERSON COUNTY — Former BISD electrician Calvin Walker is beginning his first weekend in the Jefferson County Jail, three years after his conviction for defrauding BISD taxpayers out of more than $1 million. A jury convicted him in 2019 and Judge John Stevens sentenced Walker to 10 years probation,...
fox4beaumont.com
Big Thicket Association protests tree removal plan along section of Highway 69
Hardin County — Protesters with the Big Thicket Association are upset with a Texas Department of Transportation plan to remove 145 acres of trees along Highway 69 in the section north of Kountze known as the "Gateway to the Big Thicket." KFDM/Fox 4's Aaron Mack reports.
fox4beaumont.com
Pay it Forward: Pastor David Pete goes beyond pulpit to help the community
BEAUMONT — A Beaumont pastor and first lady are being honored for the work they do outside of the church and how they have been paying it forward. This Pay it Forward segment is sponsored by DuGood Federal Credit Union.
fox4beaumont.com
Neches FCU raises more than $4,000 for Southeast Texas Veterans Service Group
SOUTHEAST TEXAS — The Neches Federal Credit Union is providing a boost to veterans on this Veterans Day. Neches FCU has raised more than $4,000 that will go to support the Southeast Texas Veterans Service Group (SETVSG). The funds were raised through a 5K, seven-mile bike ride, and one-mile walk/run that the credit union hosted Friday.
