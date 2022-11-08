ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sioux City Journal

Hawkeyes outslug Badgers, tied for first for West

IOWA CITY — The only number that added up Saturday for the Iowa football team was the one that mattered most. The Hawkeyes add another win to their record. Iowa moved into a share of first place in a crowded Big Ten West Division race with a hard-fought 24-10 victory over Wisconsin at Kinnick Stadium.
IOWA CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Hawkeye success started with Craig block

IOWA CITY — Deontae Craig had a hand — or more specifically a forearm — in helping Iowa begin to enjoy success a 24-10 win over Wisconsin on Saturday. It was Craig’s block and Jay Higgins’ recovery of an Andy Vujnovich punt just over four minutes into the second quarter that put the ball in the Hawkeyes’ hands at the Badgers’ 17-yard line.
IOWA CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

DeJean makes the most of his moment

IOWA CITY — Cooper DeJean feared he missed the moment. He shouldn’t have fretted. DeJean stepped in front of a Graham Mertz pass and returned it 32 yards for a second-quarter touchdown Saturday in Iowa’s 24-10 victory over Wisconsin at Kinnick Stadium. “It was man coverage and...
IOWA CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

The final four: Thoughts on the Hawkeyes, Aggies

IOWA CITY -- Four thoughts following the Iowa basketball team's 112-71 victory over North Carolina A&T:. Friday's game against an athletic North Carolina A&T followed a script similar to the Hawkeyes' season-opening win over Bethune-Cookman. In both, there has been a solid flow to an Iowa offense which has taken...
IOWA CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

At Drake, Hawkeyes take on former teammate

IOWA CITY — Familiar faces and places await the Iowa women’s basketball team in its first road test of the season. The fourth-ranked Hawkeyes visit Drake on Sunday in the first of two road games during a week which includes a Thursday game at Kansas State. Iowa players...
DES MOINES, IA
Sioux City Journal

Patrick McCaffery's hot start fuels Hawkeyes

IOWA CITY – Patrick McCaffery did it all Friday night for the University of Iowa basketball team. He drilled the 3-pointer. And that was just in the first two-and-a-half minutes. McCaffery collected a career-high 21 points to complement a 22-point game from Kris Murray among four Hawkeyes who finished...
IOWA CITY, IA
blackheartgoldpants.com

Takeaways from Iowa’s 112-71 game against North Carolina A&T

The Iowa Hawkeyes (2-0) beat the North Carolina A&T Aggies (1-1) in another delightful rout, 112-71. The Hawks got it rolling with 11/23 shooting from deep (47.8%) and 51.9% from the field. Here are my takeaways. Kris Murray gets on track. Murray had a lackluster first game scoring points with...
IOWA CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Hawkeye Gameday: Wisconsin at Iowa

RADIO: WOC (1420 AM) Allen’s yards: With a 119-yard effort last week in the Badgers’ 23-10 win over Maryland, Wisconsin sophomore Braelon Allen has rushed for 989 yards this season, fourth among Big Ten backs, and takes the field Saturday needing 11 yards to become the fifth Badgers’ back to run for 1,000 yards during both his freshman and sophomore seasons. The 6-foot-2, 235-pounder averages 5.8 yards per carry.
MADISON, WI
Sioux City Journal

Harding's potential intrigues Hawkeyes' McCaffery

IOWA CITY – Fran McCaffery has watched two of the three recruits Iowa signed on Wednesday for several years. He was familiar with Pryce Sandfort as he recruited his brother, current Hawkeye Payton Sandfort, and he spent several years watching 6-foot-10 Owen Freeman play on the AAU circuit. But...
IOWA CITY, IA
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Johnson Wins Open Seat for Iowa House District 67

Delaware County will have someone new representing them in Iowa House next year. For the past twelve years, Monticello Republican Lee Hein served as the area’s State Representative in Des Moines – but last year’s redistricting left an open seat in this year’s November General Election.
DELAWARE COUNTY, IA
KCJJ

University of Iowa Hospitals and clinics faces two new lawsuits

The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics face two discrimination lawsuits; one from a former employee and one from a student. The Daily Iowan reported that Faith Sang is a Kenyan woman who worked as an advanced registered nurse practitioner and alleges in her suit that she was subject to hostility, harassment, and discrimination.
IOWA CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Davenport precinct mistakenly handed out 47 incorrect ballots

Forty-seven voters were given the wrong ballots at a Davenport precinct on Tuesday. County Auditor Kerri Tompkins said the ballots were not misprinted, but the voters were handed ballots with incorrect state representative and state senate races. The impacted voters should have received ballots containing Senate District 49, in which...
DAVENPORT, IA
97X

This Iowa Small Town Is The Set of a Hallmark Christmas Movie

If you live in Iowa, you already know that it's a fantastic place for Christmas. There's usually snow on the ground, blanketing our corn fields, lights strung on homes and businesses in the small towns, it's just overall a cute place for Christmas. Hallmark apparently feels the same way, because they've actually shot one of their famous Christmas movies here.
HOMESTEAD, IA

