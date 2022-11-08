ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

KWCH.com

Wichita veteran surprised with new car

Unified Bowling gives high schoolers with special needs chance to compete for state title. Unified Bowling, in its second year, brings together high schoolers with and without special needs. Abilene welder constructing world’s largest belt buckle. Updated: Nov. 9, 2022 at 11:37 PM CST. Abilene will soon be the...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Navy veteran starts unique business venture to help fellow vets

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita Navy veteran is turning tragedy into something positive. She’s found a way to help other vets through a unique business. Inside a west Wichita home, 34-year Navy veteran Laurie Hickle is on a mission to make a difference through a venture that involves making soap.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Hays handles Salina Central to move to 5A Substate

Inside a west Wichita home, 34-year Navy veteran Laurie Hickle is on a mission the to make a difference through a venture that involves making soap. Strong crowd gathers at Wichita's Veterans Memorial Park to honor those who've served. Updated: 8 hours ago. Wichita's Veterans Memorial Park was one of...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Weather looks good for “Opening Weekend” Pheasant hunting

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The weather may be cold, but for pheasant hunters and dogs- it’s perfect. A dry weekend across Kansas with chilly temperatures in the 40s and 50s. This morning and Sunday morning will have temperatures in the teens and low 20s. Skies will remain clear with high clouds increasing Sunday. Our next weather system to affect Kansas is currently moving onshore in the West. This system will move into the Plains on Monday spreading “moisture” northward into Kansas. A mixture of rain and snow will be possible on Monday, especially across southern and eastern Kansas. Storm Team 12′s confidence on the track and timing is improving, with more specifics coming later today and Sunday morning. Slight deviations on the track have large impacts on the type of precipitation and amounts. At this time, it looks like a fast moving system with light precipitation amounts. Some areas could have light snow accumulations by Monday evening.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

The first feel of winter in the Wichita area

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Adrian Campa says temperatures this morning are significantly colder than yesterday, down into the teens and 20s across the state. Winds are breezy from the north at 10-20 mph allowing for feels like temps down into the single digits and teens... Brrrrr! You will need to bundle up with a heavy winter coat and keep it handy the entire day!
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Next round of free at-home COVID-19 tests available for households across Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), partnering with a public charity of the national Rockefeller Foundation, is providing a second round of free at-home COVID-19 tests to households in every Kansas community. Households across the Sunflower State can visit AccessCovidTests.org to place an order...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Where’s Shane? Holiday Tables at Mark Arts

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Holiday Tables is back at Mark Arts!. This morning we’ll be getting a sneak peek at the cool displays that you can check out this weekend! Holiday tables of all different varieties will be set up for you to see, and tickets for this event are still available!
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Group helping to house homeless veterans

Registered nurses at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis vote to unionize. Ascension Via Christi St. Francis Hospital is the largest hospital in Wichita and the first private-sector hospital to become unionized by registered nurses. Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office's newest K9 not trained to detect marijuana. Updated: 19 hours ago. In...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

2 hit, killed on N. Wichita interchange, man arrested for manslaughter

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update Nov. 11: Sedgwick County booking sheets show Travis Mock was arrested on several charges stemming from Thursday night’s deadly crash, including two counts of involuntary manslaughter while under the influence. Mock was also arrested for possession of marijuana, driving under the influence of alcohol...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Man arrested after Hutchinson woman shot, unborn baby loses heartbeat

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man was arrested for involuntary manslaughter after his gun fired, hitting a 30-year-old middle-term pregnant woman and causing her unborn baby to lose its heartbeat. The shooting happened on Nov. 4, when Hutchinson police officers were dispatched to a home in the 500 block of...
HUTCHINSON, KS
KWCH.com

Sedgwick Co. Sheriff’s Office’s newest K9 not trained to detect marijuana

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With Missouri voters approving a state amendment allowing recreational marijuana, Kansas now is nearly surrounded by states that have either decriminalized marijuana to some degree or made it legal for recreational or medical use. With that, some law enforcement agencies in the Sunflower State are changing some training strategies.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Pharmacists push for prevention ahead of peak flu season

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As pharmacies across the U.S. report being in short supply of some medicines ahead of winter, 12 News spoke with some Wichita area pharmacists who urge people to think, “prevention,” as we approach peak flu season. One local pharmacist said he’s been dispensing Tamiflu,...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Boil water advisory issued for Maize

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A boil water advisory has been issued for the city of Maize by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. The KDHE said the advisory will remain in effect until the issues are resolved. The advisory was issued because of a loss of water pressure “due to electrical interruption and mechanical failure.”
MAIZE, KS
KWCH.com

Homeless Outreach Team prepared to help ahead of cold weather

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As cold weather moves in, the Homeless Outreach Team (HOT) will begin guiding unhoused residents to day shelters such as Open Door or Union Rescue Mission and overnight emergency shelters such as HumanKind Ministries. The City of Wichita said the HOT team will focus its resources...

