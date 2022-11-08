Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
First Bourbon Barrel Art Exhibit in Louisville Debuts at the Frazier Kentucky History Museum in 2023Amarie M.Louisville, KY
Grandmaster Jay Sentenced to 7 Years in PrisonTruflix NetworkLouisville, KY
Louisville: Over 7,000 fake IDs seized by Border Patrol in OctoberLauren JessopLouisville, KY
Louisville: Over 2,200 pounds of drugs seized in OctoberLauren JessopLouisville, KY
This Flea Market in Kentucky is a Must-VisitJoe MertensLouisville, KY
Wichita veteran surprised with new car
Unified Bowling gives high schoolers with special needs chance to compete for state title. Unified Bowling, in its second year, brings together high schoolers with and without special needs. Abilene welder constructing world’s largest belt buckle. Updated: Nov. 9, 2022 at 11:37 PM CST. Abilene will soon be the...
Navy veteran starts unique business venture to help fellow vets
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita Navy veteran is turning tragedy into something positive. She’s found a way to help other vets through a unique business. Inside a west Wichita home, 34-year Navy veteran Laurie Hickle is on a mission to make a difference through a venture that involves making soap.
Hays handles Salina Central to move to 5A Substate
Inside a west Wichita home, 34-year Navy veteran Laurie Hickle is on a mission the to make a difference through a venture that involves making soap. Strong crowd gathers at Wichita's Veterans Memorial Park to honor those who've served. Updated: 8 hours ago. Wichita's Veterans Memorial Park was one of...
Weather looks good for “Opening Weekend” Pheasant hunting
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The weather may be cold, but for pheasant hunters and dogs- it’s perfect. A dry weekend across Kansas with chilly temperatures in the 40s and 50s. This morning and Sunday morning will have temperatures in the teens and low 20s. Skies will remain clear with high clouds increasing Sunday. Our next weather system to affect Kansas is currently moving onshore in the West. This system will move into the Plains on Monday spreading “moisture” northward into Kansas. A mixture of rain and snow will be possible on Monday, especially across southern and eastern Kansas. Storm Team 12′s confidence on the track and timing is improving, with more specifics coming later today and Sunday morning. Slight deviations on the track have large impacts on the type of precipitation and amounts. At this time, it looks like a fast moving system with light precipitation amounts. Some areas could have light snow accumulations by Monday evening.
The first feel of winter in the Wichita area
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Adrian Campa says temperatures this morning are significantly colder than yesterday, down into the teens and 20s across the state. Winds are breezy from the north at 10-20 mph allowing for feels like temps down into the single digits and teens... Brrrrr! You will need to bundle up with a heavy winter coat and keep it handy the entire day!
Indictment: Former leadership with Saint Francis Ministries schemed to defraud millions of dollars
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Saint Francis Ministries on Friday confirmed a federal indictment against former CEO and President Rev. Robert N. Smith and former CIO (Chief Information Officer) William Whymark. The indictment accuses Smith and Whymark of conspiring and engaging in a scheme to defraud Saint Francis Ministries out of...
Registered nurses at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis vote to unionize
Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office's newest K9 not trained to detect marijuana. In the last year, the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office decided not to train its new K9, Gator, in marijuana detection. Some Hays parents hope for mascot rebrand with new high school. Updated: 9 hours ago. The Kansas State Board...
Next round of free at-home COVID-19 tests available for households across Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), partnering with a public charity of the national Rockefeller Foundation, is providing a second round of free at-home COVID-19 tests to households in every Kansas community. Households across the Sunflower State can visit AccessCovidTests.org to place an order...
Where’s Shane? Holiday Tables at Mark Arts
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Holiday Tables is back at Mark Arts!. This morning we’ll be getting a sneak peek at the cool displays that you can check out this weekend! Holiday tables of all different varieties will be set up for you to see, and tickets for this event are still available!
Group helping to house homeless veterans
Registered nurses at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis vote to unionize. Ascension Via Christi St. Francis Hospital is the largest hospital in Wichita and the first private-sector hospital to become unionized by registered nurses. Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office's newest K9 not trained to detect marijuana. Updated: 19 hours ago. In...
Strong crowd gathers at Wichita's Veterans Memorial Park to honor those who've served
Inside a west Wichita home, 34-year Navy veteran Laurie Hickle is on a mission the to make a difference through a venture that involves making soap. Eric Hargrave, a former homeless veteran, saw a need in the community to which he first belonged, and he found someone to help realize his vision.
KHP shares safety message after 2 killed by DUI driver on N. Wichita highway
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol on Friday identified two young adults who died from their injuries after a pickup driven by a man under the influence hit them on a highway ramp in north Wichita. The KHP said Thursday night, 20-year-old Christian Evans, of Elk City, and...
2 hit, killed on N. Wichita interchange, man arrested for manslaughter
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update Nov. 11: Sedgwick County booking sheets show Travis Mock was arrested on several charges stemming from Thursday night’s deadly crash, including two counts of involuntary manslaughter while under the influence. Mock was also arrested for possession of marijuana, driving under the influence of alcohol...
Update: Westbound Kellogg open after fiery crash
A fiery crash in west Wichita has closed part of Kellogg.
Man arrested after Hutchinson woman shot, unborn baby loses heartbeat
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man was arrested for involuntary manslaughter after his gun fired, hitting a 30-year-old middle-term pregnant woman and causing her unborn baby to lose its heartbeat. The shooting happened on Nov. 4, when Hutchinson police officers were dispatched to a home in the 500 block of...
Sedgwick Co. Sheriff’s Office’s newest K9 not trained to detect marijuana
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With Missouri voters approving a state amendment allowing recreational marijuana, Kansas now is nearly surrounded by states that have either decriminalized marijuana to some degree or made it legal for recreational or medical use. With that, some law enforcement agencies in the Sunflower State are changing some training strategies.
Irrigation companies busy winterizing sprinkler systems as cold air reaches Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The weather provided a noticeable change on Thursday in Wichita. With that change, those who service sprinkler systems said now is the time for homeowners to do some routine winter maintenance. Dean Nestor with Reddi Industries is among the irrigation specialists going from house to house...
Pharmacists push for prevention ahead of peak flu season
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As pharmacies across the U.S. report being in short supply of some medicines ahead of winter, 12 News spoke with some Wichita area pharmacists who urge people to think, “prevention,” as we approach peak flu season. One local pharmacist said he’s been dispensing Tamiflu,...
Boil water advisory issued for Maize
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A boil water advisory has been issued for the city of Maize by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. The KDHE said the advisory will remain in effect until the issues are resolved. The advisory was issued because of a loss of water pressure “due to electrical interruption and mechanical failure.”
Homeless Outreach Team prepared to help ahead of cold weather
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As cold weather moves in, the Homeless Outreach Team (HOT) will begin guiding unhoused residents to day shelters such as Open Door or Union Rescue Mission and overnight emergency shelters such as HumanKind Ministries. The City of Wichita said the HOT team will focus its resources...
