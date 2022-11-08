Read full article on original website
Dai Dai Ames signs with Kansas State
Dai Dai Ames, the first verbal commitment in the 2023 class for head coach Jerome Tang, officially signed with Kansas State on Wednesday. According to 247Sports, Ames is the No. 7 rated commitment to the Wildcats of all time. The 6-foot-1 point guard checks in as a four-star prospect and is the No. 2 target in the state of Illinois.
Macaleab Rich signs with Kansas State
On Wednesday, Macaleab Rich officially signed his National Letter of Intent with Kansas State. As the third and final commitment of the 2023 class, Rich joins fellow K-State pledges Dai Dai Ames and RJ Jones — a group that currently ranks as the No. 15 class in the nation (247Sports).
K-State Women’s Basketball Signs Pair in November Signing Period
MANHATTAN, Kansas (Kansas State Athletics) – Kansas State head women’s basketball coach Jeff Mittie announced the signing of two players to National Letters of Intent (NLI) during the Fall National Signing period on Wednesday. The new additions to the K-State roster for the 2023-24 season are: guards Alexis...
Kansas State Basketball: Season Opening Double-Header
Welcome to the official start of the 2022-23 basketball seasons for your Kansas State Wildcats!. We’ve got a double-header in Bramlage to open the season with the MittieCats squaring off against Central Arkansas at 5:30pm CT followed by the TangCats versus UTRGV at 8pm CT (or 30 minutes following the conclusion of the women’s game, if disaster strikes and/or that game takes forever).
Chris Klieman has a plan for K-State QB Will Howard now that Adrian Martinez is back
How does Kansas State plan to use Will Howard now that Adrian Martinez has returned as the starting quarterback?
Kansas game warden investigating deer poaching
LYON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged illegal hunting and asking the public for help. In the morning hours of Nov. 6, a deer was shot with a firearm in the area of road 70 and road X south of Hartford, Kansas in Lyon County, according to a social media report from the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks Game Wardens.
Bits of rain now, potential blast later
Cloud cover may have frustrated eclipse watchers in Emporia early Tuesday. But it could lead to a little rain – the first of two waves this week. The National Weather Service advises any pop-up storms Tuesday will be isolated and “non-severe.”
Did you know Kansas has an active Coast Guard division?
With Veteran’s Day upon us it is worth mentioning a very unlikely military presence in the State of Kansas. When the United States Coast Guard (USCG) is mentioned, Kansas might be the last place people think of. However, Topeka holds a surprise. The United States Coast Guard Pay and Personnel Center has been located there for decades and employs 225 fulltime employees, of which roughly 75 are uniformed Coast Guard personnel. The unit supports all Coast Guard active, reserve, retired, dependent, and annuitant’s pay. The USCG, currently commanded by the first female ever to lead a branch of the U.S. military Admiral Linda Fagan, traces its origins to the 1790 founding of the Revenue-Marine which evolved through eventual merger with the U.S. Life Saving Service into the modern United States Coast Guard.
Man on electric bike dies in crash in Riley County
RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – A 31-year-old Manhattan man is dead after a fatal crash on Highway 24 in Riley County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2012 Subaru Outback was southbound on Highway 24 when a 70-year-old man made a left on Griffith Drive. Erik S. Dedrickson, 31, or Manhattan hit the side of […]
Kansas firework facility destroyed by fire
TOPEKA (KSNT)– Fireworks could be heard for miles after an early morning fire Sunday consumed a building with fireworks stored inside. Sheriff Tim Morse with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reported they received a call approximately at 3:30 a.m. of a structure fire at a firework storage building, located at 192nd and U.S Highway 75. […]
Abilene gun show sees hundreds of attendees during first year back
Saturday and Sunday, Abilene’s gun show returned after several years away to hundreds of attendees. Quartermaster of the VFW Bill Marshall said attendance vastly exceeded expectations.
General Election results for 2022
Here are the unofficial vote totals from voting Tuesday in the general election. 68th District Kansas House - Geary, Morris, Riley Counties. A total of 32.66% of the registered voters cast ballots in Geary County. The votes will be canvassed on Nov. 17. There are a total of 222 provisional ballots that will have to be reviewed.
