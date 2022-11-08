Read full article on original website
Related
KNOE TV8
D’arbonne Woods season comes to an end, General Trass wins shootout with East Beauregard, Delhi Charter rolls past St. John, Tallulah Academy advances to MAIS championship game
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - D’arbonne Woods falls to Sophie B Wright in a tight one, 28-21. General Trass used their week off to their advantage as they win a high scoring game against East Beauregard, 56-46. Up next the Panthers take on top seeded Kentwood. Delhi Charter chomped at St. John and shut them out, 40-0. Up next the Gators take on St. Martin’s Episcopal. Tallulah Academy advances to the MAIS state title game after rolling past Newton County Academy, 52-30.
KNOE TV8
Morehouse officials searching for man accused of murder, armed robbery
MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man accused of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and armed robbery. MPSO says they are looking for Ceraun Remont Fields, 18. They describe him as a black male who...
Comments / 0