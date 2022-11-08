Moments after their show ended tonight, IMPACT Wrestling took to their social media Twitter account to announce some new matches for next week. Eric Young will be taking on Sami Callihan in a Death Machine Double Jeopardy Match, the concept is that it’s No DQ, no countout. Once somebody is bleeding then they are “in jeopardy” and only then can somebody lose via pinfall or submission. Everyone banned from ringside. It’s based off the legal term “double jeopardy”, which means somebody can’t be charged for the same crime twice.

6 HOURS AGO