Vince McMahon Reportedly Gave John Cena And WWE His Blessing To Continue Working Together
Vince McMahon has no qualms with John Cena wrestling for WWE after his retirement. Ringside News exclusively reported that John Cena has “already discussed WrestleMania with Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, and Nick Khan. That being said, John Cena “also remains loyal to Vince McMahon.”. Now, Ringside News have...
RAW Producers And Backstage Notes For This Week’s Monday Night RAW
The producers for this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW have been revealed. Fightful Select have now revealed the producers for this week’s Monday Night RAW, as well as several backstage notes from the taping on Monday. – Bloodline vs. New Day & Matt Riddle: Jamie Noble –...
Tony Khan Promises This Week’s AEW Dynamite Will Be “Newsworthy”
Tony Khan is promising a big episode of AEW Dynamite tonight. This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite seems to be a stacked one, as it will feature Bryan Danielson squaring off against Sammy Guevara in a two out of three falls match and more. Tony Khan took to Twitter ahead of this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite and promised that the show will be newsworthy.
Watch: IYO SKY And Asuka’s Japanese Exchange On Monday Night RAW Hilariously Translated
On this week’s Monday Night RAW, we saw something we rarely see in WWE, which is with two foreign talents speaking their dialect on live TV. During the women’s segment involving Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss and Asuka and Damage CTRL, IYO SKY and Asuka would have an exchange in Japanese that left many fans wondering what was said between the two. Thanks to @Himanshu_Doi on Twitter, we have a translation in video form. It appears the two descended into schoolyard insults.
AEW Dark Elevation Spoilers (Taped On 11/14/22)
AEW taped matches for the November 14 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation on November 9 from the Agganis Arena in Boston, MA. You can read the full spoilers for the show, courtesy of PwInsider, below. The Gates of Agony (Bishop Kaun & Toa Liona) (w/ Prince Nana) defeated Teddy Goodz...
IMPACT Wrestling Knockout Gisele Shaw Comments on Changing Perception of ‘Diva’ Term
IMPACT Wrestling has coined the term “Knockout” for their female talent, referring to them as the IMPACT Knockouts since the division’s inception in 2007. Shaw is nicknamed the “Quintessential Diva” and though “Diva” is a term that has brought up bad memories for wrestling fans due to the “Divas Era” in WWE, Shaw wants to change the way people look at the term.
AEW Dynamite Viewership And Key Demo Rise This Week
The numbers are in for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, AEW Dynamite drew 930,000 viewers. This number is up from last week’s episode which drew 911,000 viewers. The show posted a 0.32 in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is up from the 0.29 (377,000 viewers) rating that the show posted last week.
AEW Dynamite Post Show – November 9, 2022 | Full Results & Recap
It’s BACK! That’s right Bodyslam.net’s AEW Dynamite Post Show has returned!. Join Bodyslam’s own Mike Hamley and Kyle Sparks as they recap and react to another week of AEW Dynamite! This week’s Dynamite is live from Boston, MA and Tony Khan has promised a newsworthy show. Let’s see if he delivers.
WWE NXT Results – 11/8/22
This week’s episode of WWE NXT took place on Tuesday November 8th, 2022 from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. The event aired live on the USA Network. Below are the quick results for WWE NXT – 11/8/22:. Joe Gacy defeated Cameron Grimes. Elektra Lopez defeated Sol...
IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Josh Alexander Comments on Broken Neck, Growing the Brand
Josh Alexander is the 3rd longest reigning TNA/IMPACT Wrestling World Champion. Recently, Josh spoke with Fightful.com staff about his broken neck, his opportunity with the company, and how he feels he’s helping the company grow. Fightful spoke with Josh Alexander, World Champion of IMPACT Wrestling. Josh Alexander: ”Breaking my...
R-Truth Reveals Impending Quad Surgery In Video
R-Truth wrestled against Grayson Waller last week on NXT. While the match looked promising, R-Truth injured himself when he attempted to perform a top-rope dive on Waller. This resulted in the match being called off as R-Truth was deemed unable to compete. A week has since passed and R-Truth has...
Tea & Tights – Brit Wres Interview Special: Purpose Wrestling with David Francisco
It’s time for another episode of Bodyslam.net’s Tea & Tights Podcast, where they cover everything Brit Wrestling, and European Wrestling. A three in one Brit Special as Andy welcomes Portuguese Wrestler, Rev Pro Contender and Purpose Wrestling Promoter David Francisco. The pair discuss David’s career training in Portugal, moving to England to train, being part of PROGRESS Wrestling B shows, breaking out over the UK and joining the Rev Pro UK Contenders division. Plus David and Andy discuss the past year for Purpose Wrestling, looking at the biggest rivalries and superstar appearances as well as previewing the upcoming Knock Your Block Of Show and more.
IMPACT Wrestling Announces 4 New Matches for 11/17 Episode of IMPACTonAXSTV
Moments after their show ended tonight, IMPACT Wrestling took to their social media Twitter account to announce some new matches for next week. Eric Young will be taking on Sami Callihan in a Death Machine Double Jeopardy Match, the concept is that it’s No DQ, no countout. Once somebody is bleeding then they are “in jeopardy” and only then can somebody lose via pinfall or submission. Everyone banned from ringside. It’s based off the legal term “double jeopardy”, which means somebody can’t be charged for the same crime twice.
MLW Fusion 154 Results: 11/10/22
MLW Fusion (11/10) The Samoan Swat Team arrives. They’re confronted by one of Cesar Duran’s flunkies. Microman shows up and punches the heel in the balls. MLW World Middleweight Championship: Myron Reed (c) defeated La Estrella, Lince Dorado, and Arez. Reed calls himself the GOAT. Cesar Duran is...
Tea & Tights Brit Wres Special – Catch Pro – Monday Night Catch Pro
It’s time for another episode of Bodyslam.net’s Tea & Tights podcast. This episode is a Brit Wres Special featuring Catch Pro Wrestling’s Monday Night Catch Pro. Another Brit Wres Special Preview for Catch Pro Wrestling as we Preview Monday Night Catch Pro this Monday the 7th of November, at the Bred Shed in Manchester, the show features NXT UK superstar Rampage Brown, Lizzy Evo defends her Catch Women’s titles, four more matches for their 2nd ever Catch Pro Enygma Series featuring some of best women’s wrestlers in the country, including Lana Austin, Emersyn Jayne, as well as some best up and coming talents in Harley Hudson and Lucia, plus North West Strong’s Joe Kessler defends his Catchweight Title, to help preview this incredible show I am joined by Catch Pro Owner Scotty.
Saraya Says Creative Freedom Is Why She Chose AEW Over WWE
Saraya names what convinced her to sign with AEW rather than WWE. While speaking with Renee Paquette on The Sessions, Saraya talked about her time working in WWE and how it is working in AEW now. Saraya explained why she chose AEW over WWE as well. “The thing that swayed...
Former IMPACT Wrestling Knockout Lady Frost Has Secured Her Release From the Company
Lady Frost made her way to IMPACT Wrestling last year at the company’s Knockouts Knockdown event in October, where she wrestled Rachel Ellering. They had a great match, which resulted in Rachel Ellering going to bat for Frost right in front of IMPACT Wrestling Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore.
GUNTHER Believes Survivor Series 2019 Only Added To His Popularity
During the men’s elimination match at Survivor Series 2019, GUNTHER was part of the match, and he was shockingly eliminated within a matter of seconds. While speaking to Steve Fall on Ten Count, GUNTHER talked about his shocking loss. GUNTHER stated that he believes his loss at the event only added to his popularity.
Colby Corino Speaks On His DeathMatch With George South
A match you thought would never happen, happened. Colby Corino battled George South in a DeathMatch last year at WrestleCade. A match many people would’ve never expected to happen, but it sure did. Now, Colby Corino sat down with Bodyslam.net and spoke about how that match went from a locker room joke to a reality.
AJ Styles On Brock Lesnar: “I Don’t Think Brock Likes People”
The Phenomenal One discusses Brock Lesnar and his personality. While speaking on The Halftime Show, AJ Styles talked about what it is like to talk to Brock Lesnar and what he is like backstage in WWE. In reality, Styles doesn’t know if Lesnar, “likes people,” because he mostly keeps to himself.
