ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Daniel Craig’s Belvedere Vodka Commercial Is a State-of-the-Art Display of a Movie Star Changing Up His Image

If the new Belvedere Vodka commercial, starring Daniel Craig and directed by Taika Waititi, were a scene out of Craig’s latest film, it would be the best scene in the movie, or at least the one that everyone’s talking about. Then again, no one would mistake it for a movie scene. The commercial has a postmodern strike-a-pose viral aesthetic — it‘s two minutes of bliss frozen in time. As Craig saunters and dances through a swank hotel in Paris, it becomes the rare commercial in which a movie star isn’t being used to sell a product so much as he’s...
GoldDerby

Everything to know about ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 31

“Dancing with the Stars” is back for 31st season — with a twist. The long-running series moved to Disney+ from ABC for Season 31. Here’s everything to know about the current installment and what you can expect. Is “Dancing with the Stars” returning for Season 31? Yes, and also Season 32. The show was renewed for a 31st and 32nd season on April 8, so you won’t have to wonder about its status once Season 31 wraps up. Where is “Dancing with the Stars” airing? After 16 years and 30 seasons on ABC, “Dancing” moved exclusively to Disney+ starting with Season 31. The news...
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy